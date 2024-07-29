Tech in Context

For migrant communities everywhere, the ability to send and receive money is essential. Technology is central to the mobility of money and the associated world-making processes.
We examine ecosystems that inform and shape technological innovation and the political economies, geographies, and relationships that emerge in response to new developments.
States and cities are at the vanguard of AI policy. In 2024, California State Bill 1047 sat at the center of the subnational debate offering the most ambitious vision yet of AI regulation, and its trajectory will continue to shape policymaking around the country into 2025.
California’s local governments are transforming a traditionally mundane function into a strategic lever.
The Silicon Valley model offers lessons for regions around the world as they look to grow their own startup ecosystems.
Subnational jurisdictions are grappling with the tangible impacts that AI is beginning to have. Their efforts provide an important space to learn best practices for policy going forward.
This series offers a deep dive into the Silicon Valley ecosystem, its continuing evolution, and its connections to the world amid new waves of technological innovation and geopolitical disruption.
California is ground zero for engagement.
One would be hard-pressed to think of another scientific or policy process that integrates such a diversity and depth of research, learning, and policy engagement.
Japan is determined to foster a startup economy. But every startup ecosystem is built on several components and a strategic conception of how they fit together. Cracking this puzzle will be Japan's challenge.
Washington and Tokyo have committed to make technology collaboration a centerpiece of U.S.-Japan relations. But the critical step will be to enhance private sector–led innovation.
The technology to create sophisticated fake videos—deepfakes—is getting more advanced with serious implications for governments and businesses.