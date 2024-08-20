Democracy Policy

Program
In the context of a global democratic recession and rising geopolitical tensions, the United States and Europe seek to foster democratic advances and limit democratic backsliding, through diplomatic efforts, economic carrots and sticks, and democracy-related assistance. What is the full range of these policies and programs, how effective are they, and how can they be strengthened?

President Joe Biden delivers remarks alongside Kenyan President William Ruto during an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on May 23, 2024
A Stronger U.S.-Kenya Partnership Must Center the Kenyan People

Protests have revealed divisions between Kenya’s political elites and its public. The United States should listen to the people’s demands for accountable governance.

· August 20, 2024
How Can the U.S. Address Political Violence and Threats?

A discussion on the risks of political violence in the United States and what can be done to address them.

· August 12, 2024
Just Security
A Call to Defend Democracy: Reviving Democracy Support Under the EU’s Incoming Leadership

In the next institutional term, EU leaders must rejuvenate and prioritize democracy support policies.

· June 10, 2024
European Endowment for Democracy
A Democracy Shield for Europe?

In one of the most striking campaign pledges so far, Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has announced that she will create a European Democracy Shield if she is re-appointed after the EU elections in June.

· June 5, 2024
Encompass
European and U.S. Democracy Support: The Limits of Convergence

Despite a favorable political environment in recent years on both sides of the Atlantic for close European-U.S. cooperation on international democracy support, only policy convergence has been achieved.

· May 2, 2024
Geoliberal Europe
Geoliberal Europe and the Test of War

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has pushed Europe into a new strategic era. But as the conflict persists, European governments and institutions are struggling to move past crisis-driven, short-term policies and design a new European order.

· April 16, 2024
Agenda Publishing
Aiding Empowerment: Democracy Promotion and Gender Equality in Politics

International assistance for women’s political empowerment has evolved significantly over the last three decades, from a first generation of aid programs aimed at integrating women into nascent democratic institutions to a second generation focused on transforming the broader political ecosystem.

· March 20, 2024
Oxford University Press
The Defensive Turn in European Democracy Support

In recent years, the EU’s approach to democracy support has taken a defensive turn. This shift requires a new conceptual framework to capture both its advantages and the concerns it raises.

· March 14, 2024
Europe’s Democracy Blind Spots

What is the current state of democracy within Europe's walls?

· February 29, 2024
European Democracy Hub
How U.S. Pressure Helped Save Brazil’s Democracy

Mounting evidence suggests Biden kept pro-Bolsonaro generals from executing a coup.

· February 20, 2024
Foreign Policy
Democracy Policy Under Biden: Confronting a Changed World

Responding to rising autocratic assertiveness and an ongoing democratic recession, the Biden administration has advanced multiple new policy and aid initiatives to support democracy globally. An examination of its efforts reveals six main elements, each of which embodies a complex mix of promising opportunities and nagging dilemmas.

· February 6, 2024
The Democratic Price of Countering Authoritarianism

Through its efforts to counter the geostrategic reach of China and Russia, the Biden administration aims to defend democracy globally.

· January 22, 2024
Just Security