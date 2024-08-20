Democracy Policy

Protests have revealed divisions between Kenya’s political elites and its public. The United States should listen to the people’s demands for accountable governance.
In the context of a global democratic recession and rising geopolitical tensions, the United States and Europe seek to foster democratic advances and limit democratic backsliding, through diplomatic efforts, economic carrots and sticks, and democracy-related assistance. What is the full range of these policies and programs, how effective are they, and how can they be strengthened?
A discussion on the risks of political violence in the United States and what can be done to address them.
In the next institutional term, EU leaders must rejuvenate and prioritize democracy support policies.
In one of the most striking campaign pledges so far, Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has announced that she will create a European Democracy Shield if she is re-appointed after the EU elections in June.
Despite a favorable political environment in recent years on both sides of the Atlantic for close European-U.S. cooperation on international democracy support, only policy convergence has been achieved.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has pushed Europe into a new strategic era. But as the conflict persists, European governments and institutions are struggling to move past crisis-driven, short-term policies and design a new European order.
International assistance for women’s political empowerment has evolved significantly over the last three decades, from a first generation of aid programs aimed at integrating women into nascent democratic institutions to a second generation focused on transforming the broader political ecosystem.
In recent years, the EU’s approach to democracy support has taken a defensive turn. This shift requires a new conceptual framework to capture both its advantages and the concerns it raises.
What is the current state of democracy within Europe's walls?
Mounting evidence suggests Biden kept pro-Bolsonaro generals from executing a coup.
Responding to rising autocratic assertiveness and an ongoing democratic recession, the Biden administration has advanced multiple new policy and aid initiatives to support democracy globally. An examination of its efforts reveals six main elements, each of which embodies a complex mix of promising opportunities and nagging dilemmas.
Through its efforts to counter the geostrategic reach of China and Russia, the Biden administration aims to defend democracy globally.