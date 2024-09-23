Program
Democracy, Conflict, and Governance
U.S. Democracy in Comparative Perspective

In recent years, multiple international indices have downgraded U.S. democracy.  Polarization, accusations of voting irregularities, political violence, and other negative trends are having a corrosive influence on the state of U.S. democracy and leaders’ ability to govern, address domestic problems, and craft stable policies.  This project brings together the work of scholars across the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace who analyze the problems afflicting U.S. democracy based on comparative perspectives and offer insights that can strengthen U.S. governing institutions and society.

How to Prevent Political Violence

Political leaders, more than anyone, have the power to stoke or stamp out this dangerous cycle of violence.

· September 23, 2024
Journal of Democracy
How Can the U.S. Address Political Violence and Threats?

A discussion on the risks of political violence in the United States and what can be done to address them.

· August 12, 2024
Just Security
Across the Lines: We Win Democracy Together, with Rachel Kleinfeld

Insights into the authoritarian playbook and how over the past 20 years the Right has polarized our politics and our culture.

· August 8, 2024
The Anti-Authoritarian Podcast
The Rising Tide of Political Violence

An Attempted Assassination of Trump Is Part of a Global Trend

· July 19, 2024
Foreign Affairs
Political Violence in the United States Is Rising – and It Might Be Up to Americans to Say “Enough!”

Around the country, people are concerned that the attempted assassination of Donald Trump will ripple in destabilizing ways, perhaps even leading to further violence in the United States.

· July 19, 2024
Just Security
How to Help Prevent More Political Violence This Election Cycle

A talk on how to avert further violence this election season in light of the attempt on Donald Trump's life.

· July 18, 2024
All Things Considered (NPR)
On the Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump and the Rise of Political Violence in America

A discussion on why political violence has been on the rise in recent years; which important resilience factors make America resistant to a civil war; and how individuals can contribute, as voters and in their communities, to lowering the probability of political violence

· July 16, 2024
The Good Fight
What Trump’s Near Assassination Says About New Era of Political Violence

America is experiencing the worst spate of domestic violence since the 1960s and 1970s. July 13’s assassination attempt against former President Trump could be a wakeup call.

· July 15, 2024
Press Play with Madeleine Brand (KCRW)
How Polarized is the United States?

A conversation on whether the assassination attempt on Donald Trump marks the beginning of a perilous period for political violence in America, or if the polarization and tension might recede amid the wave of shock.

· July 15, 2024
Al Jazeera
Politicians Normalising Violence Should Know It Can Turn Against Them: U.S. Expert

Majorities of Americans across the political spectrum condemn political violence as unequivocally wrong, in every single case, against anyone. That voice needs to be heard loud and clear.

· July 14, 2024
Hindustan Times
An Expert on Political Violence Sees a Way Out of America’s Crisis

In American history and abroad, political violence can be tamped down—but the public also has to want it.

· July 14, 2024
Politico
Threats, Stalking and Harassment is the New Normal for Many Public Officials

More than 40% of state legislators have been victims of threats or attacks since 2020, according to a recent survey. Death threats, stalking and relentless harassment of public officials working across local, state and federal government has becoming increasingly common. 

· June 5, 2024
Forum (KQED)