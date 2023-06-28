Program
Global Order and Institutions
HomeInnovations in MultilateralismReimagining Economic Governance
Innovations in Multilateralism

Today’s complex global challenges call for novel experiments and innovations in international cooperation. We propose reforms to update existing multilateral institutions and to create new frameworks that are fit for purpose and leverage the capabilities of emerging powers and non-state actors. We examine the trade-offs these alternative arrangements pose for global problem-solving, national sovereignty, and the revival of multilateralism in the new multipolar moment.

research
UN Security Council Reform: What the World Thinks

To illuminate the shifting diplomatic landscape, fifteen scholars from around the world address whether the UN Security Council can be reformed, and what potential routes might help realize this goal.

  • +13
  • Stewart Patrick
  • Sithembile Mbete
  • Matias Spektor
  • Zhang Guihong
  • Alexandra Novosseloff
  • Christoph Heusgen
  • Rohan Mukherjee
  • Phillip Y. Lipscy
  • Miguel Ruiz Cabañas Izquierdo
  • Adekeye Adebajo
  • Andrey Kolosovskiy
  • Joel Ng
  • Priyal Singh
  • Barcin Yinanc
  • Richard Gowan
  • Anjali Dayal
· June 28, 2023
event
Molding a More Effective UN Human Rights Council
May 17, 2023

Please join us for a conversation with Michèle Taylor, U.S. Ambassador to the UN Human Rights Council, and Sarah Yager, Washington Director at Human Rights Watch. Carnegie Senior Fellow Stewart Patrick, Director of the Global Order and Institutions Program, will moderate the discussion.

paper
Four Contending U.S. Approaches to Multilateralism

Washington has four options for multilateralism: a charter, a club, a concert, or a coalition model. The task is choosing the right approach for the right situation.

· January 23, 2023
paper
Coronavirus and the Widening Global North-South Gap

The EU’s inward-looking response to the coronavirus pandemic has dented the bloc’s credibility in the eyes of the Global South. To rebuild trust, the EU must renew its efforts in building more equal partnerships.

· April 25, 2022
paper
South Korea Beyond Northeast Asia: How Seoul Is Deepening Ties With India and ASEAN

Though Moon’s efforts toward securing inter-Korean peace have received the most publicity, the New Southern Policy to advance ties with India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations has arguably sustained more momentum than any of the administration’s other flagship foreign policy initiatives.

· October 19, 2021
paper
Reimagining Regional Governance in Latin America

Regional governance has so far failed to help Latin America overcome its numerous challenges. Yet cooperation persists in some formats, and it will be a necessary instrument going forward.

· June 24, 2021