The Post-American World

President Donald Trump has launched an “America First” revolution in U.S. foreign policy, upending decades of U.S. global engagement. The program analyzes the motivations, trade-offs, and impacts of these dramatic shifts, including their implications for global order and international cooperation on concrete challenges. As the United States adopts a more nationalist, transactional and sovereigntist posture, the Global Order and Institutions team will assess which other players may fill the vacuum—and what forms international cooperation may take.