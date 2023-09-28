The Evolving Landscape of World Order

As minilateral groupings proliferate, can the UN stay relevant?
Global order depends not only on a stable balance of power but also on some baseline agreement among nations on fundamental principles, norms, and rules of conduct. We will analyze major points of convergence and divergence among established and emerging powers in their visions of world order, as well as strategies to expand voice and representation from the Global South in international institutions.
As minilateral groupings proliferate, can the UN stay relevant?
The rules of global order reveal critical alignments and differences between countries. An international contest to reshape them is intensifying.
To illuminate the shifting diplomatic landscape, fifteen scholars from around the world address whether the UN Security Council can be reformed, and what potential routes might help realize this goal.
Please join us for a conversation with Michèle Taylor, U.S. Ambassador to the UN Human Rights Council, and Sarah Yager, Washington Director at Human Rights Watch. Carnegie Senior Fellow Stewart Patrick, Director of the Global Order and Institutions Program, will moderate the discussion.
Washington has four options for multilateralism: a charter, a club, a concert, or a coalition model. The task is choosing the right approach for the right situation.
Dissatisfaction with globalization has turned into a powerful force, with unchecked globalism increasingly seen as a threat to the integrity of democratic rule. Policymakers must reframe globalization to mitigate its negative consequences while keeping its core growth-enhancing dynamics intact.
China’s presence has brought socioeconomic opportunities to Georgia, Greece, Hungary, and Romania. Yet it has exacerbated governance shortfalls, undermined elements of political and economic stability, and complicated the European Union’s ability to reach consensus on key issues.
Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka showcase the diversity of China’s engagement strategies in a very multidimensional region but also make clear that influencers across South Asia are learning from each other’s experiences with Chinese money and power.