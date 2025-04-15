Proliferation News 4/15/25

John Pendleton, Ariel (Eli) Levite, and Toby Dalton | Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

A recent flurry of activity around nuclear energy—driven by an upsurge of interest and incipient investment from technology companies anxious to find enough power for AI—points toward a potential renaissance, both in the United States and around the world. We’ve been here before, of course: nuclear power has experienced similar periods of optimism since its inception in the 1950s… Evaluating the potential of today’s putative nuclear renaissance thus requires a critical look at what has changed, what hasn’t, and what would be required to avoid the pitfalls that turned prior periods of nuclear boom to bust.

Maria Grazia Murru, Jon Gambrell and Chris Megerian | AP News

Talks between Iran and the United States over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program appeared ready to leave the Middle East on Monday, as an Italian source and others said the next round of negotiations would take place in Rome. But early Tuesday, Iran insisted the next round would again be held in Oman. It wasn’t immediately clear where the negotiations would be held after Tehran’s overnight announcement. American officials have not said where the talks would be held. President Donald Trump separately complained Monday about the pace of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran as the two countries start a new round of pivotal negotiations.

Vivian Nereim | The New York Times

The Trump administration has revived talks with Saudi officials over a deal that would give Saudi Arabia access to U.S. nuclear technology and potentially allow it to enrich uranium, Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Sunday. The deal — which the Biden administration had pursued as part of a broader agreement for Saudi Arabia to establish ties with Israel — would enable the kingdom to develop a “commercial nuclear power industry,” Mr. Wright told journalists in Riyadh.

John Irish | Reuters

Washington's decision not to coordinate with European nations about its negotiations with Iran on Saturday will reduce its leverage and make U.S. and Israeli military action against Tehran ultimately more likely, analysts and diplomats said… Because the United States quit a 2015 nuclear accord with Iran, it cannot initiate its mechanism for reimposing sanctions, called snapback, at the United Nations Security Council. That makes Britain, Germany and France, known as the E3, the only deal participants capable of and interested in pursuing snapback, so it is crucial that Washington align with these allies, analysts said.

Alys Davies | BBC

Russia's ambassador to the UK has not denied allegations that Russian sensors have been hidden in seas around Great Britain in an attempt to track UK nuclear submarines. Andrei Kelin said that while he did not deny Russia was attempting to track British submarines, he rejected the idea that such activities presented a threat to the UK. Asked on BBC One's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg whether he objected to the claims, Kelin said: "No".

Rose Gottemoeller | Foreign Affairs