Proliferation News 9/23/25

IN THIS ISSUE: Preventing an Era of Nuclear Anarchy: Nuclear Proliferation and American Security, Pakistan says its nuclear program can be made available to Saudi Arabia under defense pact, Putin Proposes One More Year of Nuclear Caps With U.S., Iran and E3 to hold critical talks to avert sanctions, odds remain slim, North Korea's Kim says he is open to talks if US drops denuclearisation demand, South Korea would accept a Trump-Kim deal to freeze nuclear programme, president tells BBC

Published on September 23, 2025

Preventing an Era of Nuclear Anarchy: Nuclear Proliferation and American Security

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar, Ernest J. Moniz, and Meghan L. O’Sullivan | Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Nuclear Threat Initiative, and Harvard Kennedy School Belfer Center

Following decades of mostly successful efforts to combat the spread of nuclear weapons, multiple global trends are reviving the possibility of a world with more nuclear-armed states. These developments raise fundamental questions about whether the United States can and should prioritize efforts to stymie further acquisition of nuclear weapons in the twenty-first century… The Task Force unanimously concluded that the United States retains a vital interest in thwarting the spread of nuclear weapons, and that Washington must work to strengthen the principles and adapt the tools that bolster this objective.


Pakistan says its nuclear program can be made available to Saudi Arabia under defense pact

Jon Gambrell and Munir Ahmed | AP News

Pakistan’s defense minister says his nation’s nuclear program “will be made available” to Saudi Arabia if needed under the countries’ new defense pact, marking the first specific acknowledgment that Islamabad had put the kingdom under its nuclear umbrella. Defense Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif’s comments underline the importance of the pact struck this week between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, which have had military ties for decades.


Putin Proposes One More Year of Nuclear Caps With U.S.

Ivan Nechepurenko, Paul Sonne, and David E. Sanger | The New York Times

President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia said on Monday that he was prepared to extend existing limits on the number of deployed long-range nuclear weapons for one more year as long as the United States did the same, a move that could give Moscow and Washington time to negotiate a new version of the last remaining arms control treaty between them. Speaking at a meeting of his security council at the Kremlin, Mr. Putin said that Russia wanted to “avoid provoking a further strategic arms race.”


Iran and E3 to hold critical talks to avert sanctions, odds remain slim

Parisa Hafezi and John Irish | Reuters/Yahoo

Iran and European powers are engaged in last-ditch talks to prevent the revival of U.N. sanctions on Tehran, two senior Iranian officials and two Western diplomats told Reuters on Monday, though all warned the chances of success remain slim. The sources said foreign ministers of Iran, Britain, France, and Germany will meet on Tuesday on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly to discuss Iran's disputed nuclear ambitions amid looming threats of sanctions.


North Korea's Kim says he is open to talks if US drops denuclearisation demand

Jack Kim | Reuters/Yahoo

North Korea's Kim Jong Un said there was no reason to avoid talks with the U.S. if Washington stopped insisting his country give up nuclear weapons, but he would never abandon the nuclear arsenal to end sanctions, state media reported on Monday. "Personally, I still have fond memories of U.S. President (Donald) Trump," KCNA reported the North Korean leader saying in a speech at the Supreme People's Assembly on Sunday.


South Korea would accept a Trump-Kim deal to freeze nuclear programme, president tells BBC

Jean Mackenzie | BBC News

South Korea's president has said he would agree to a deal between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un in which North Korea agreed to freeze production of its nuclear weapons, rather than get rid of them. Lee Jae Myung told the BBC North Korea was producing an additional 15-20 nuclear weapons a year and that a freeze - as "an interim emergency measure" - would be "a feasible, realistic alternative" to denuclearisation for now.

