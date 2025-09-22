Preventing an Era of Nuclear Anarchy: Nuclear Proliferation and American Security

Recommendations on China and Russia

Leverage Chinese and Russian Concerns About Proliferation Risks in Asia, the Middle East, and Europe

Similar to the Soviet Union in the 1960s, China’s leaders have strong reason to oppose the spread of nuclear weapons. In East Asia, the most likely countries to develop those weapons would be U.S. allies, who would pose a direct challenge to China’s position and greatly increase the risks of conflict. South Korean and Japanese concerns about China’s nuclear and conventional build up and North Korea’s nuclear expansion provide a pressure point the United States could carefully use behind closed doors.

By highlighting how Chinese failure to rein in North Korea or increase transparency or restraint in its own nuclear posture could push U.S. allies in the Indo-Pacific to consider nuclear options, Washington can impress upon Beijing that it shares an interest in preventing proliferation close to home. Those same dynamics could prompt India to increase its nuclear arsenal, which would have spillover effects on Pakistan’s nuclear decisionmaking. Further nuclear proliferation and conflict in Asia could disrupt China’s economic and prosperity goals. Indeed, China has invested significant financial and political capital in regional integration.

Separately, the Middle East is a critical hub for Chinese energy and trade interests. If Iran crossed the nuclear threshold, the possible fall-out, including additional conventional military strikes on Iran or follow-on nuclear proliferation among other Middle East states, could destabilize the region, harming Chinese interests and disrupting crucial supply chains. In recent years, China has aspired to become a regional power broker, not only with Iran but with Saudi Arabia; it is possible that this emerging diplomatic posture could make Beijing more willing and capable of productive intervention. Washington should highlight how Iranian proliferation, which might also trigger Saudi nuclear weapons acquisition, could undermine China’s energy and trade strategy in the region. If successful, engagement could encourage constructive Chinese actions, such as tighter coordination on sanctions or convening multilateral talks under the banner of preventing regional proliferation.

Although Russia’s nuclear arsenal is far larger than China’s and Moscow has long contended with nuclear-armed neighbors, Russia also has cause to worry about additional U.S. allies in Europe acquiring nuclear weapons. For example, Germany or Poland armed with an independent nuclear arsenal would complicate Russian strategic planning. U.S. officials should regularly highlight to Moscow how its continuing war in Ukraine and nuclear threats are fueling nuclear weapons debates in some European capitals, messaging that might help drive renewed understandings about the value of cooperating to prevent proliferation given evolving strategic dynamics.

Leveraging Chinese and Russian proliferation concerns requires delicacy, however. The United States should not threaten China or Russia with Japanese, South Korean, or Polish nuclear proliferation. Doing so could inadvertently stoke such desires and ignite a process Washington would find difficult to rein in, not to mention setting a dangerous negotiating precedent. Rather, the United States should invite China and Russia to cooperate in averting outcomes none of them want, including for North Korea, Iran, or other states to illicitly supply nuclear weapons technologies or materials to countries that don’t already have them.

Seek P5 Cooperation on Proliferation Risks

Despite increasing acrimony, the P5 dialogue among the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, who are also the NPT-designated nuclear-weapon states), has occasionally yielded common positions on nuclear issues. For instance, in January 2022, just weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine, the leaders of all five states issued a rare joint statement declaring that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought” and affirming that nuclear weapons should be used for deterrence, not aggression​. This statement shows that common ground exists, at least rhetorically, at the level of fundamental principles, even if Russia’s subsequent actions also underscore the limits of verbal commitments. Still, such statements reaffirm P5 support for the NPT and provide a means to hold China and Russia to account when their actions deviate from these commitments. (China reportedly warned Russia not to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.)

The United States should propose to Russia and China an effort to shore up P5 commitments to nonproliferation. For example, Washington could introduce a new P5 pledge opposing the spread of nuclear weapons and expressing support for IAEA safeguards, NSG policies, and other relevant instruments. The United States could also propose, in close coordination with its allies, that the P5 collectively agree not to use or threaten to use nuclear weapons against states that do not possess nuclear weapons, which would dampen incentives to proliferate. Each of the P5 has issued some version of such a “negative security assurance” over the years, albeit with caveats or exceptions (apart from China, which maintains a “no first use” policy). Proposing a declaration along these lines could spur constructive dialogue on minimizing nuclear signaling and potentially be used as a jumping off point for broader discussions with Russia and China on nuclear risk reduction.

Recommendations on China

Build International Coalitions to Reinforce Messaging to Beijing on Nuclear Risks

The United States can and should continue to press China directly on preventing the further spread of nuclear weapons. This includes reiterating to Beijing how North Korea’s nuclear activities could drive further proliferation in Asia and the need to keep Pyongyang from exporting sensitive nuclear technologies to other states with nuclear weapon ambitions. Where possible, it should also work with other countries, particularly in the Global South, to tackle proliferation risks and ask these countries to weigh in with Beijing in bilateral and multilateral settings. Doing so would leverage Chinese concerns about being sidelined from major international initiatives. Other voices echoing U.S. nuclear positions and concerns can help encourage Chinese cooperation. As part of this, the United States should also reinvigorate efforts to respond to Chinese statements that cast various U.S. security activities, such as the AUKUS partnership on nuclear-powered submarines with Australia and the UK, as illegal under the NPT.

Create New Pathways for Substantive Communication and Cooperation on Nuclear Energy Safety, Security, and Nonproliferation

The United States and China have previously collaborated on measures to secure nuclear materials. In 2016, they jointly announced the opening of a Nuclear Security Center of Excellence in Beijing, a training and research facility to share best practices for safeguarding nuclear facilities and preventing nuclear terrorism​. Additionally, the United States and China established a regular Nuclear Security Dialogue that met annually at least through 2018 to coordinate efforts against nuclear smuggling and improve radiological source security​. Chinese regulators and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission worked closely together on effective regulation of the AP-1000, a reactor type operating in both countries. These efforts demonstrate that practical cooperation between American and Chinese nuclear experts can yield real results.

Going forward, even as the United States seeks to resolve trade and technology control differences with China (including concerns about U.S. technology being misused to advance Chinese military capabilities), Washington should seek to resume, expand, and elevate these technical dialogues. For instance, restoring an official U.S.-China nuclear energy cooperation commission or working group could facilitate discussion on nuclear safety, safeguards, export controls, and security standards for advanced reactors (an area of interest as China builds and eventually exports new reactor designs). Such forums could test whether progress is possible; if successful, alignment could help establish stronger standards and practices around nuclear exports.

Recommendations on Russia

Elevate the Need to Restrain Iran’s Nuclear Program in U.S. Engagement with Russia

Russia has long stated that it opposes an Iranian nuclear weapon and Moscow was an important contributor to past diplomatic efforts to contain Iran’s nuclear program, including during negotiations leading to the 2015 JCPOA. As the key supplier to Iran’s civilian nuclear power program, Russia’s role is unique. Since invading Ukraine, Moscow’s alignment with Tehran has deepened and its relations with Washington and European states have deteriorated, creating fresh obstacles to cooperation, but also providing Russia with leverage. Should Russian reliance on Iran lessen (for example, as a result of an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine), or if Moscow otherwise determines that Iranian threats to acquire the bomb damage Russian interests, Russia could again play a key role in diplomacy to restrain Iran’s nuclear program. The United States should press Russia to, at a minimum, encourage Iran to fully implement its IAEA safeguards agreement and avoid major actions that could precipitate a renewed and perhaps larger military conflict, such as withdrawing from the NPT. Washington should also urge Moscow to suspend its civil nuclear cooperation with Iran until Tehran resumes full-scope safeguards, as Russia is bound to do under the NPT and NSG. Russia could also play a significant role in implementing any future deal with Iran. To increase the chances of success, the United States should, at the appropriate time, elevate the Iran issue in its overall relationship with Russia.

Encourage a More Constructive Russian Role with North Korea

Russia has also grown closer to North Korea, due to Pyongyang’s support for the war in Ukraine. These linkages have resulted in greater Russian diplomatic and military support for North Korea, demonstrated by Russia’s clear violations of UN sanctions against North Korea and alleged support for Pyongyang’s missile, space, and perhaps even nuclear programs in contravention of Moscow’s nonproliferation commitments. As part of a post-conflict settlement of issues resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Washington should prioritize curtailing Russian support for the North Korean nuclear and missile programs, while urging Russia to help facilitate restraint negotiations with Pyongyang. Absent a resolution to the war in Ukraine, the United States should still urge Russia to play a constructive role in addressing North Korea’s most provocative activities, even if the chances of Russia agreeing are low. For example, Moscow could prevent illicit North Korean nuclear or missile experts from transiting Russian territory, encourage North Korea to refrain from additional nuclear or long-range missile tests, or facilitate multiparty negotiations with Pyongyang on reductions in its nuclear activity.

Improve Coordination on Nuclear Safeguards and Security

Prior to the war in Ukraine, Russia and the United States collaborated to upgrade IAEA safeguards and enhance the security of nuclear material, aiming to prevent nuclear theft or proliferation. Mutual interest in these domains presumably remains. Neither nation wants to see a nuclear reactor meltdown, a radiological disaster, or bomb-grade material fall into terrorist hands. At the appropriate time, the United States should propose reviving practical cooperation on, for example, updating nuclear security and safety guidelines for the expected expansion of nuclear energy around the world, especially for new applications involving floating or mobile power plants. Similarly, the United States should propose the resumption of information-sharing on best practices for reactor safety and emergency response, possibly under the auspices of the IAEA or the G20.

Pillar 3: Upholding the Nonproliferation “Grand Bargains”

The global consensus against the further spread of nuclear weapons is anchored in several grand bargains: countries that do not have nuclear weapons pledge not to acquire them, and those that have them pledge to work toward reducing and eventually eliminating them, not to transfer them to non-weapon states, and to help non-weapon states realize the benefits of peaceful nuclear technologies. This arrangement is embedded in and embodied by numerous international regimes and tools, including the NPT, the IAEA, technology control regimes, voluntary groupings like the Proliferation Security Initiative, UN Security Council resolutions, and bilateral and multilateral arms control agreements. Over the last sixty years, successive U.S. administrations worked assiduously to ground enduring U.S. interests in these international legal and policy structures; their importance for enabling peaceful nuclear technology cooperation and preventing weapons proliferation should not be discounted.

Compliance with the NPT and IAEA safeguards are international legal requirements. States that attempt to cheat can be reported to the UN Security Council, whose members can levy punishing multilateral economic sanctions and impose other restrictions (although contemporary geopolitics makes the consensus needed for effective sanctions extremely difficult to achieve). The Nuclear Suppliers Group helps ensure that all suppliers and recipients of nuclear technology and material abide by the same basic rules. And the CTBTO monitors for illicit nuclear weapons testing, a key trigger in U.S. sanctions law. These institutions and related treaties, regimes, and international standards create a legal basis for U.S. actions, facilitate coalition building, and distribute the costs of monitoring and enforcement. Although the United States is capable of performing many of these functions in isolation, multilateral buy-in makes U.S. strategy more effective and significantly reduces threats to both American and global interests.

Since the end of the Cold War, however, various factors have attenuated these bargains, including: proliferation crises (Iran, Iraq, Libya, North Korea, and Syria); global conflicts, such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (a state that had returned Soviet nuclear weapons to Russia in exchange for security assurances); and dissatisfaction among the Global South with the lack of progress toward disarmament by the nuclear-weapon states.

Amid the reversal of the decades-long trend of declining nuclear weapons arsenal size, the modernization of nuclear arsenals across nearly all nuclear-armed states, and renewed debates over nuclear deterrence in Europe and Asia, many states without nuclear weapons increasingly see the NPT as an artifact of the deteriorating status quo, rather than a vehicle for progress. Growing discontent helped drive the negotiation and entry-into-force of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), which many view as a response to the perceived failures of the NPT framework to yield progress on disarmament.

The decay has been exacerbated by decisions among the major powers to violate, work around, or exploit gaps in the regime, renege on previous commitments, or change the rules in service of their perceived interests. These include, but are by no means limited to, China’s long-standing nuclear and missile cooperation with Pakistan, Russia’s violation of UN Security Council Resolutions to purchase military equipment from Iran and North Korea, and the U.S. civil nuclear cooperation agreement with India, withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with Iran, and AUKUS nuclear-powered submarine agreement. (This is not to assert equivalence among these acts, rather to acknowledge that the major powers made decisions that contribute to the weaknesses, or the perception of them, in the system.)