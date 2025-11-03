Over the past three years, the Climate Migration Council emerged as a leading coalition advancing human-centered solutions to climate mobility. Incubated by Emerson Collective, the council grew into a cross-sectoral network of nearly 100 influential leaders, launched widely adopted policy frameworks, and shaped the global discourse on climate displacement.

In November 2025, the Climate Migration Council was transferred to Carnegie, where it has been renamed the Carnegie Climate Mobility Network. This network will build on the council's work and remain a leading source of expertise and thought leadership on climate mobility. A refreshed research and convening agenda will be developed. Carnegie looks forward to engaging with partners and allies in this next chapter, which may include current partners as well as new ones.