Climate Disasters and Adaptation

Climate change is supercharging natural disasters like hurricanes, wildfires, floods, and extreme freezes. But these disasters can be moments when change happens in communities: resources flow, and decisions big and small shape whether people decide to rebuild and harden or to say goodbye. As the policy landscape changes, Carnegie’s Disaster Dollar Database tool documents grant-based federal funding for disaster recovery in the United States in order to better understand how survivors can adapt in the aftermath of disasters to create more sustainable communities.