Tracking U.S. Federal Disaster Spending: The Disaster Dollar Database
The Disaster Dollar Database is a tool that tracks the major sources of grant-based federal funding for disaster recovery in the United States.
In the United States, disaster recovery is a three-legged stool: government funding sits alongside insurance and private funds (including commercial loans, as well as charitable donations). There is no comprehensive place where disaster survivors, policymakers, and the media can see the different kinds of federal assistance available for response to individual disasters. This database does not encompass the full range of federal grantmaking, but it makes visible the major sources of grant-based funding to individuals and communities through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
The database includes disasters for which FEMA has activated either its Public Assistance or Individuals and Households Program and identifies HUD’s Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery grants associated with these disasters, if any. It currently goes back to 2003.
