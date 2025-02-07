Hurricane from space

Tracking U.S. Federal Disaster Spending: The Disaster Dollar Database

The Disaster Dollar Database is a tool that tracks the major sources of grant-based federal funding for disaster recovery in the United States.

In the United States, disaster recovery is a three-legged stool: government funding sits alongside insurance and private funds (including commercial loans, as well as charitable donations). There is no comprehensive place where disaster survivors, policymakers, and the media can see the different kinds of federal assistance available for response to individual disasters. This database does not encompass the full range of federal grantmaking, but it makes visible the major sources of grant-based funding to individuals and communities through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The database includes disasters for which FEMA has activated either its Public Assistance or Individuals and Households Program and identifies HUD’s Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery grants associated with these disasters, if any. It currently goes back to 2003.

Types of Federal Grants

FEMA

Individuals and Households Program

FEMA

Public Assistance

HUD

Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery

Climate Disasters and Adaptation

Climate change is supercharging natural disasters like hurricanes, wildfires, floods, and extreme freezes. But these disasters can be moments when change happens in communities: resources flow, and decisions big and small shape whether people decide to rebuild and harden or to say goodbye. As the policy landscape changes, Carnegie’s Disaster Dollar Database tool documents grant-based federal funding for disaster recovery in the United States in order to better understand how survivors can adapt in the aftermath of disasters to create more sustainable communities.

In The Media
in the media
Misinformation Rages Alongside L.A. Fires

A conversation about the rapid spread of misinformation and even conspiracy theories surrounding the wildfires in California.

The Current with Matt Galloway
burned out-rubble, with only a few fireplaces still standing
commentary
Emissary
The California Fires Could Upend the U.S. Disaster Recovery System

Hurricane-strength fires in dense, urban areas are a game-changer for an already fragile federal recovery structure.

