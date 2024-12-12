Assessing National Information Ecosystems

The current research model isn’t fit for making sense of the information environment and figuring out how to improve it. What is needed is a way to assess the state of a national information ecosystem at any point in time to measure the impact of threats and interventions alike. To achieve this, a baseline must be established to track changes after something happens, like the introduction of artificial intelligence, and compare that with the state of the ecosystem before. The Information Environment Project is developing a framework for analyzing national information ecosystems over time.