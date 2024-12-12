Assessing National Information Ecosystems

Project
The current research model isn’t fit for making sense of the information environment and figuring out how to improve it.  What is needed is a way to assess the state of a national information ecosystem at any point in time to measure the impact of threats and interventions alike. To achieve this, a baseline must be established to track changes after something happens, like the introduction of artificial intelligence, and compare that with the state of the ecosystem before. The Information Environment Project is developing a framework for analyzing national information ecosystems over time.

Photo of a set of outdoor loudspeakers hanging on a wall with a Vietnamese flag partially visible in the foreground.
Understanding the Information Environment: Insights from the Majority World

Researchers around the world address shortcomings and provide recommendations on Global North approaches to research and policymaking.

· December 12, 2024
Seeing the Disinformation Forest Through the Trees: How to Begin Cleaning Up the Polluted Information Environment

Calls grow louder to regulate artificial intelligence, counter disinformation, and social media. But how can democracies govern the information environment if they don’t know how it affects people’s thinking and behaviour?

· November 13, 2023
The Forum Network
Information Animals Fighting Information Wars

A discussion on the links between information and technology, information competition through history, the need for a better understanding of information ecosystems, whether we’re in an information “civil war,” and much else besides.

· November 1, 2023
TechFreedom
Moving Beyond Disinformation with Dr. Alicia Wanless

A conversation about whether disinformation is something people can even fight and what it might end up costing.

· September 12, 2023
Cloak and Dagger
Chatter: Information Ecology with Alicia Wanless

The war on “disinformation” skates over important question: What are the collateral effects of anti-disinformation policies? How do interventions against information pollution operate in the real world? 

· June 1, 2023
Lawfare’s Chatter
There Is No Getting Ahead of Disinformation Without Moving Past It

It’s time to look at the problem differently. Those attempting to address the issue should move away from attempts to regulate disinformation and toward the ecology of the information environment more generally.

· May 8, 2023
Lawfare
A CERN Model for Studying the Information Environment

For nearly seventy years, CERN has been a center of gravity for physics and a model for how to support large-scale research collaboration across numerous different countries. Given the challenges facing democracy today related to the information environment, a similar level of effort is required for research on the information environment.

· November 17, 2022