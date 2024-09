Corruption, trade disputes, economic decoupling, climate change: these are all examples of how the intersecting effects of economics and politics—often playing out at the frontier between international and domestic policy—affect prospects for reducing international conflict, enhancing cooperation, and improving the capacity of countries around the world to meet the needs of their populations.

Carnegie’s Political Economy Initiative features ongoing efforts to help policymakers better understand these dynamics, as well as the ways in which foreign policy tools, economic statecraft, and governance reform can foster greater economic security and mitigate global tensions. Spanning our programs in Washington and our worldwide network of centers, and featuring scholars with expertise ranging from law to politics to economics to international relations, these research endeavors have the potential to guide key decisionmakers in responding to crises and opportunities and to shape ongoing discussions about critical issues regarding economic statecraft and politics.