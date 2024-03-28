Startup Japan

Programs
Asia
The Asia Program in Washington studies disruptive security, governance, and technological risks that threaten peace, growth, and opportunity in the Asia-Pacific region, including a focus on China, Japan, and the Korean peninsula.
Japan’s startup ecosystem is critical to the country’s future. It injects much-needed flexibility and dynamism into Japan’s rigid postwar social structures and an economy dominated by large firms. Japan’s startup ecosystem will influence the technological and strategic trajectories that large firms and much of the economy pursue. This series features data, company cases, policy analyses, and individual stories to illustrate this transformative force within Japan that took decades to mature but is now ready to take off.
The Asia Program in Washington studies disruptive security, governance, and technological risks that threaten peace, growth, and opportunity in the Asia-Pacific region, including a focus on China, Japan, and the Korean peninsula.
Japan's startup ecosystem, which grew as a relatively peripheral segment of Japan’s economy throughout much of its recent history, is now front and center in getting attention from the government and big business.
Japan's startup ecosystem, which grew as a relatively peripheral segment of Japan’s economy throughout much of its recent history, is now front and center in getting attention from the government and big business.
The United States and Japan continue to make technology collaborations a core pillar of their bilateral relationship, but many governmental discussions around trade and investment are framed by traditional and increasingly outdated notions of what is happening on the ground.
Japanese entrepreneurs face high hurdles to compete in Silicon Valley. Among many factors, three stand out.
Top leaders in both the US and Japan continue their commitments to put innovation as a core pillar of the bilateral relationship, but not enough is known about how this cutting-edge collaboration is actually driven more by the private sector.
Carnegie senior fellow Kenji Kushida will discuss how Washington and Tokyo can harness the cutting-edge collaborations taking place in Silicon Valley to help transform the vital U.S.-Japan alliance.
Japan’s startup ecosystem has arrived at a pivot point: for the first time, it is able to draw top-tier talent to high-growth startups at a scale that was not possible just 15 years ago.
Former minister Karen Makishima will discuss how Japan’s Digital Agency is spearheading the country’s digital transformation and what challenges might lie ahead.
Japan's venture capital industry has grown to unprecedented prominence. Fueled by increasing social legitimacy and support from the Kishida administration, Japan's venture capital is poised to drive the startup ecosystem to the next level.
To understand how Japan’s economy changes over time, it is important to differentiate the traditional, new, and hybrid parts that coexist—observers who look at only the traditional areas may conclude that very little has changed, while those more familiar with the new areas see rapid and extensive change.
Japan is determined to foster a startup economy. But every startup ecosystem is built on several components and a strategic conception of how they fit together. Cracking this puzzle will be Japan's challenge.
Japan's startup ecosystem, which grew as a relatively peripheral segment of Japan’s economy throughout much of its recent history, is now front and center in getting attention from the government and big business.