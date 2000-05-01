White Paper on National Missile Defense

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
Brazil’s 2022 presidential election underscored both the resilience and the fragility of democratic institutions in the face of authoritarian threats. However, the EU’s cautious response highlighted limitations in its ability to act decisively in moments of democratic opportunity.
Preventing nuclear war and other existential military threats requires nations today to focus more on politics than on the qualities or quantities of weapons. Yet, many participants in nuclear policy debates do the opposite.