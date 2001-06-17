Nuclear Status Report: Nuclear Weapons, Fissile Material & Export Controls in the FSU

Source: Washington, DC: Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, 2001

This sixth edition of the Nuclear Status Report, copublished by the Carnegie Endowment and the Monterey Institute, is the most comprehensive and authoritative source for information on Russia's nuclear arsenal, its stockpile of nuclear materials, and the impact of U.S. assistance to reduce the proliferation risks posed by the collapse of the Soviet Union.



Chronicled in this report are many of the major proliferation problems that remain owing to the economic disarray of the Russian nuclear complex, the relatively low priority attached to nonproliferation by senior political leadership, and the inadequacies of safeguards currently in place at many nuclear facilities.

The new features of this report include: