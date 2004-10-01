Integrating Democracy Promotion Into U.S. Middle East Policy

Source: publisher

Summary

Between 2002 and 2004, the United States accorded new prominence to political and economic reform and democratization as policy goals in the Middle East. Continuing that trend and translating rhetoric into effective strategies both depend on whether reform and democratization become fully integrated into the U.S. policy agenda in the region.

Click on link above for the full text of this Carnegie Paper.

About the Author

Michele Dunne, a visiting scholar at the Carnegie Endowment, is a visiting lecturer at Georgetown University. She served in the Department of State on assignments including the National Security Council Staff, the Secretary of State’s Planning Staff, the U.S. Embassy in Cairo and the U.S. Consulate in Jerusalem.