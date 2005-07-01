Pakistan: Between Mosque and Military

Source: Washington
Among U.S. allies in the war against terrorism, Pakistan cannot be easily characterized as either friend or foe. Nuclear-armed Pakistan is an important center of radical Islamic ideas and groups. Since 9/11, the selective cooperation of Pakistan’s president, General Pervez Musharraf, in sharing intelligence with the United States and apprehending Al-Qaeda members has led to the assumption that Pakistan might be ready to give up its longstanding ties with radical Islam. But Pakistan’s status as an Islamic ideological state is closely linked with the Pakistani elite’s worldview and the praetorian ambitions of the Pakistani military.
This book analyzes the origins of the relationships between Islamist groups and Pakistan’s military, and explores Pakistan’s quest for identity and security. Tracing how the military has sought U.S. support by making itself useful for concerns-of-the-moment—while continuing to strengthen the mosque-military alliance within Pakistan—the book offers an alternative view of political developments in Pakistan since independence in 1947.
Husain Haqqani is a former visiting scholar at the Carnegie Endowment. He is also a leading journalist and former diplomat, who served as a former adviser to three Pakistani prime ministers. He is a syndicated columnist for Indian Express, Gulf News, and The Nation (Pakistan).
