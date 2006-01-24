Source: Carnegie Endowment

Summary

Is Egypt irreversibly moving toward democratization, or is it merely undergoing a brief liberal episode that will not fundamentally change the way political power is exercised? Middle East specialist Michele Dunne presents her latest analysis in the Carnegie Paper, Evaluating Egyptian Reform, and assesses recent reform measures and the next priorities for Egypt.

This paper is part of a series of Carnegie Endowment country case studies on the Arab world, which attempts to address what would constitute qualitative political change in each country and what role outside forces can play to support a domestic reform process.



About the Author

Michele Dunne is editor of the Arab Reform Bulletin, published by the Carnegie Endowment, and a visiting assistant professor of Arabic at Georgetown University.