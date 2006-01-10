Source: Carnegie Endowment

Summary

A new conflict is emerging in Baluchistan, a vast yet sparsely populated Pakistani province, straddling three countries: Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan. This instability has potential implications for the United States, as it is a launching pad for U.S. military operations against Islamic terrorism.



In a new Carnegie Paper, Pakistan: The Resurgence of Baluch Nationalism, Visiting Scholar Frédéric Grare provides insight to the numerous factors that have led to the complex struggle between the Pakistani government and the Baluch population’s fight for independence. Were Baluchistan to become independent, Pakistan would lose a major part of its natural resources and Baluchistan would become a new zone of instability in the region.



Click on link above for the full text of this Carnegie Paper.

About the Author

Frederic Grare is a visiting scholar with the Global Policy Project at the Carnegie Endowment. He has written extensively on security issues, Islamist movements, and sectarian conflict in Pakistan and Afghanistan.