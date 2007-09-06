Iran's Plan for Nuclear Compliance

On August 27, 2007, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) published and circulated, at the request of the Iranian government, the text of the "Understandings of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the IAEA on the Modalities of Resolution of the Outstanding Issues" (INFCIRC/711). This Information Circular document outlines a work plan for cooperation with the IAEA to resolve outstanding issues related to Iran's nuclear case. Carnegie's analysis of the proposed timeline based on the details of INFCIRC/711, however, shows that it is unlikely that Iran and the IAEA will complete their tasks before March or April 2008. Consequently, Iran may have more than eight months of continued centrifuge installation and operations. Furthermore, there is no associated timeframe for resolving uranium metal issues (the 1987 document related to uranium metal casting), although the resolution of uranium metal issues appears to be a prerequisite for beginning to resolve issues related to Po-210 and the Ghachine mine.

Click on the PDF link below to view the graphic in full.

