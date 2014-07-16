Exploring Uzbekistan’s Potential Political Transition

Islam Karimov has essentially been in power in Uzbekistan since 1989. Rumors abound that Karimov will not take part in the country’s next presidential election in 2015, but it seems likely that he will participate. If he does, he is guaranteed to win. Though it is still too early to talk about the chances specific candidates have of replacing Karimov, it is important to look closely at the current ruling elite and the president’s possible successors to see where the country might be heading.

Possible Successors

The president’s eldest daughter, Gulnara Karimova, and the National Security Service chief, Rustam Inoyatov, are seen as the main actors in the struggle to gain the presidency after Karimov’s departure, though there are a number of other potential candidates from both Uzbekistan’s powerful clans and the government.



The president’s daughter is one of the richest people in the country. She has conducted local and foreign business transactions in violation of both national and European laws, expecting her father’s protection. This undermined Uzbekistan’s image, drawing father and daughter into conflict.



Inoyatov is Uzbekistan’s second most influential figure. He dismantled Gulnara’s business empire and placed her under house arrest at the president’s behest. Some experts believe that he is staking a claim to Karimov’s seat and considers the president’s daughter his main rival.



Two other potential candidates are the current prime minister, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and the deputy prime minister and finance minister, Rustam Azimov.

Conclusions