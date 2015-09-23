The Oxford Handbook of Indian Foreign Policy

Source: Oxford University Press

Following the end of the Cold War, the economic reforms in the early 1990s, and ensuing impressive growth rates, India has emerged as a leading voice in global affairs, particularly on international economic issues. Its domestic market is fast-growing and India is becoming increasingly important to global geo-strategic calculations, at a time when it has been outperforming many other growing economies, and is the only Asian country with the heft to counterbalance China. Indeed, so much is India defined internationally by its economic performance (and challenges) that other dimensions of its internal situation, notably relevant to security, and of its foreign policy have been relatively neglected in the existing literature.

This handbook, edited by David M. Malone, C. Raja Mohan, and Srinath Raghavan, presents an innovative, high profile volume, providing an authoritative and accessible examination and critique of Indian foreign policy. The handbook brings together essays from a global team of leading experts in the field to provide a comprehensive study of the various dimensions of Indian foreign policy.

Table of Contents

Section I: Introduction

1. India and the World

David M. Malone, C. Raja Mohan and Srinath Raghavan

2. Five Approaches to the Study of Indian Foreign Policy

Kanti Bajpai

3. Theorising India's Foreign Relations

Siddhartha Mallavarapu

Section II: Evolution of Indian Foreign Policy

4. Foreign Policy of the Raj and its Legacy

Sneh Mahajan

5. Ideas about Foreign Policy Before Independence

Rahul Sagar

6. Establishing the Ministry of External Affairs

Pallavi Raghavan

7. Nehru's Foreign Policy: Idealism and Realism Conjoined?

Andrew Kennedy

8. Indira Gandhi's Foreign Policy: Hard Realism?

Surjit Mansingh

9. At the Cusp of Transformation: The Rajiv Gandhi Years, 1984-89

Srinath Raghavan

10. Foreign Policy After 1990: Transformation Through Incremental Adaptation

C. Raja Mohan

11. India's National Security

Sumit Ganguly

12. Resources

Ligia Norohna

13. India's International Development Program

Rohan Mukherjee

14. India's Soft Power

Rani Mullen

Section III: Institutions and Actors

15. State and Politics

Paul Staniland and Vipin Narang

16. The Parliament

Rudra Chaudhuri

17. Officialdom

Tanvi Madan

18. The Private Sector

Rajiv Kumar

19. The Media in the Making of Foreign Policy

Manoj Joshi

20. Think-Tanks, Universities

Amitabh Mattoo and Rory Medcalf

21. Mother India and Her Children Abroad: The Role of the Diaspora in India's Foreign Policy

Latha Varadarajan

22. Public Opinion

Devesh Kapur

23. Indian Scientists in Defence and Foreign Policy

Jaideep A. Prabhu

24. The Economic Imperatives Shaping India's Foreign Policy

Section IV: Geography

25. India and the Region

Stephen Cohen

26. China

Alka Acharya

27. India's Policy Towards Pakistan

Rajesh Basrur

28. Bangladesh

Krishnan Srinivasan and Sreeradha Dutta

29. India's Nepal Policy

S.D. Muni

30. India-Sri Lanka Equation: Geography as Opportunity

V. Suryanarayan

31. India's Bifurcated Look in Central Eurasia: The Central Asian Republics

Emilian Kavalski

32. The Persian Gulf

Talmiz Ahmad

33. India's 'Look East' Policy

Amitava Acharya

34. The Indian Ocean as India's Ocean: Geopolitics and Geoeconomic Drivers for the 21st Century

David Scott

Section V: Key Partnerships

35. US-India Relations: The Struggle for an Enduring Partnership

Ashley Tellis

36. Western Europe

Christian Wagner

37. The Russian Federation: The Anatomy and Evolution of a Relationship

Rajan Menon

38. Brazil: Fellow Traveller on the Long and Winding Road to Grandeza

Varun Sahni

39. Israel: A Maturing Relationship

P.R. Kumaraswamy

40. India and South Africa

Kudrat Virk

41. Unbreakable Bond: Africa in India's Foreign Policy

Constantino Xavier

Section VI: Multilateral Diplomacy

42. India and Global Governance

Poorvi Chitalkar and David M. Malone

43. India and the United Nations- or Things Fall Apart

Manu Bhagavan

44. India and the International Financial Institutions

Jason Kirk

45. India's Contemporary Pluritalerism

Samir Saran

46. India in the International Trading System

Pradeep S. Mehta and Bipul Chatterjee

47. Multilateralism in India's Nuclear Policy: A Questionable Default Option

Rajesh Rajagopalan

48. Multilateral Diplomacy on Climate Change

Navroz Dubash and Lavanya Rajamani

Section VII: Looking Ahead

49. India's Rise: The Search for Wealth and Power in the 21st Century

Sunil Khilnani

50. Rising or Constrained Power? Why India Will Find It Difficult To Convert Economic Growth and Nuclear Capability into Power

Eswaran Sridharan