report
Carnegie Europe

Governing Cyberspace: A Road Map for Transatlantic Leadership

Cybertechnologies are rapidly changing the international landscape, but weak international governance of cyberspace stands in stark contrast to the accelerating pace of challenges.

by Sinan Ülgen
Published on January 18, 2016

Cybertechnologies are rapidly changing the international landscape, but leaders in government, business, and elsewhere are just beginning to understand the ramifications, both good and bad, of an interconnected digital world. Weak international governance of cyberspace stands in stark contrast to the accelerating pace of challenges. To shape the regimes that govern cyberspace to the advantage of generations to come, the United States and the European Union should forge a joint policy vision.

The Role of the Transatlantic Partners

  • Given their economic and technological edge, the United States and Europe have a natural interest in playing a more influential role in the cybernorms debate.
     
  • Washington and Brussels have started to engage third countries on cyberpolicy issues to develop multilateral norms. The impact of these disparate attempts can be greatly enhanced by a transatlantic effort to identify and jointly shape a more ambitious global agenda.
     
  • The feasibility of any joint initiative will depend on the potential for convergence between Washington and Brussels on key policy areas related to cyberspace, such as online privacy, Internet freedoms and governance, cybersecurity, and cyberwarfare.
     
  • There is a significant degree of real and potential convergence between the transatlantic partners, and these areas should provide the basis for a new approach to creating a global policy framework for cyberspace.

How to Capitalize on Areas of Convergence

Develop norms regulating government-industry collaboration on mass data collection and retrieval. To enhance trust in the Internet, the transatlantic partners should develop a joint code of conduct for regulating interactions between government agencies, large Internet companies, and data handlers regarding access to online data.

Create a new multilateral instrument to prevent cybercrime. The transatlantic partners should develop more robust ways to detect and analyze cyberattacks so that culprits can be more easily identified and future attacks better deterred.

Propose amendments to international trade law to introduce penalties for economic cyberespionage. Changing World Trade Organization rules will require a joint action led by the transatlantic partners.

Lead efforts to codify norms governing the export of surveillance technologies. The transatlantic partners should guide this effort that would help to constrain the capacity of illiberal regimes to restrict Internet freedoms.

Agree on a mandate for NATO to develop a more robust approach to cyberdeterrence. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization has developed a strategy focused on enhancing the resilience of the alliance against cyberattacks. But NATO also needs a more offensive posture to improve its overall deterrence.

Read Full Text
SecurityTechnologyGlobal GovernanceEuropeNorth AmericaUnited StatesWestern EuropeIran
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

More work from Carnegie

  • Cybersecurity
    Agents work at the Criminal Investigation Agency in Mexico City on March 7, 2023
    collection
    Cyber and Digital Policy

    To achieve greater stability and civility in cyberspace, Carnegie’s Technology and International Affairs program develops strategies and policies in several key areas and promotes international cooperation and norms by engaging key decisionmakers in governments and industry.

  • In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un during a meeting in Pyongyang on June 19, 2024
    article
    The United States and the “Axis” of Its Enemies: Myths vs. Reality

    Since launching its all-out assault on Ukraine, Russia has drawn closer to China, Iran, and North Korea. But have they really formed an “axis?” Their interests have aligned but not merged. It makes little sense and can be even counterproductive to treat these four countries, each guided by its own vision, as a unified coalition.

  • collection
    Transatlantic Relations

    The transatlantic relationship has been a cornerstone of the international system for over a century, but liberal democracies on both sides of the Atlantic have struggled to adequately adapt to a globalized and digitalized world and anti-liberal populist forces have threatened democratic institutions. As Europeans wonder about the United States’s political future and the U.S. failure to sufficiently address the climate emergency, and Americans worry that Europe remains politically and materially unprepared to shoulder its own security even as some in Europe fail to recognize the significance of internal and external authoritarian threats, this project examines key issues that will define the next chapter of transatlanticism.

    This project is led by Daniel Baer.

  • Photograph of a pro-choice protester holding a sign reading "keep abortion legal" as anti-abortion campaigners in the background participate in the "March for Life" outside the U.S. Supreme Court.
    article
    Why Gender Is Central to the Antidemocratic Playbook: Unpacking the Linkages in the United States and Beyond

    Restrictive gender norms and authoritarianism often strengthen one another.

  • Two shadowed people shine a bright flashlight on the ground as they walk through a dark night. Dawn breaks on the horizon line
    article
    Overcoming the North-South Divide in Global Migration Governance

    Although migration policy trends in Global North and South countries diverge, the two hemispheres both stand to benefit from a more open labor market and more cohesive global migration governance.

    • Alan Hirsch