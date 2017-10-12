The Trump Administration and the Iran Nuclear Deal: Analysis of Noncompliance Claims

Is Tehran complying with its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran deal?

There has been a robust and useful public debate about Iranian compliance, with critics pointing to a long list of claimed problems, to which other analysts have responded. More recently, Trump administration spokespeople have effectively winnowed the long list of criticisms, focusing on a smaller number of supposed Iranian violations. In some instances, the spokespeople have made fairly detailed claims about noncompliance. In other cases, they have been vaguer.

Presumably, the issues highlighted by administration spokespeople are the strongest case they can make, drawing on full access to U.S. intelligence reporting as well as the monitoring information that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) makes available to JCPOA participants but not to the public. As a result, it is necessary to take each of the administration’s claims of Iranian noncompliance seriously. This web resource aims to do so by assessing each of these claims against the publicly known facts of the case.

As of October 3, 2017, senior Trump administration officials have identified the following claims of Iranian noncompliance with its nuclear-related obligations under the JCPOA:

Iran has exceeded agreed-upon limits on its heavy water stocks.

Iran has exceeded agreed-upon limits on its centrifuge numbers.

Iran has imposed limits on IAEA access to nuclear facilities.

Problems have arisen in the implementation of Section T, in which Iran commits not to engage in specific activities that could contribute to the development of a nuclear weapon.

Two further claims are addressed that do not relate to compliance with the provisions of the nuclear deal but are frequently referenced by the administration:

Iran is not meeting the “spirit” of the deal.

Iran has continued its ballistic missile program despite UN Security Council prohibitions.

Thus far, as the authors have argued elsewhere, the Trump administration has not made a persuasive case that Iran is in noncompliance with the JCPOA.

There have been challenges in implementation. Some of these challenges are the inevitable consequences of the JCPOA’s many complexities and innovations. Some have resulted from Iran trying, unsurprisingly, to interpret ambiguous provisions in its favor. Moreover, Tehran did, on two occasions, violate clear limits by stockpiling, for brief periods, slightly more heavy water than permitted. That said, its heavy water violations were rapidly resolved, and Iran has complied with findings by the Joint Commission (which was set up to implement the agreement) to resolve ​ambiguous provisions.

This list of claims and the accompanying analysis will be updated as necessary.