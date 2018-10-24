Tides of Change: China’s Nuclear Ballistic Missile Submarines and Strategic Stability

Executive Summary
In recent years, China has expended considerable efforts to build a sea-based nuclear force for the primary purpose of enhancing its overall nuclear deterrent. Although Beijing’s goal is limited and defensive, the practical implications of its efforts for regional stability and security will be significant.
Arms Race Stability
A fleet of survivable nuclear ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) would reduce China’s concerns about the credibility of its nuclear deterrent and lessen the country’s incentives to further expand its arsenal. Such benefits, however, will be tempered by vulnerabilities associated with Beijing’s current generation of SSBNs. In the near to mid-term, developing an SSBN fleet will require China to substantially enlarge its previously small stockpile of strategic ballistic missiles, possibly exacerbating the threat perceptions of potential adversaries and causing them to take countermeasures that might eventually intensify an emerging arms competition.
China needs to use substantial general-purpose forces to protect its SSBNs in coastal waters. This requirement will become an important driver of a buildup of China’s conventional military assets. Efforts to protect Chinese SSBNs, especially in the South China Sea, could be interpreted by neighboring countries as attempts to undermine others’ freedom of navigation, to expand China’s sphere of influence, and to seek regional dominance. Such concerns could intensify already fraught arms race dynamics in East and Southeast Asia.
Crisis Stability
A sea-based nuclear capability will not make China more inclined to use nuclear weapons during a crisis. Nonetheless, the country’s emerging SSBN force will still have important implications for crisis stability. Beijing may abandon its traditional practice of maintaining a low alert level for its nuclear weapons in peacetime and instead arm its sea-launched ballistic missiles with nuclear warheads during routine SSBN patrols. There is also uncertainty over how reliable China’s SSBN command, control, and communication system is and how Beijing assesses the risk of foreign interference with this system. As a result, China may face a difficult choice between maintaining a highly centralized command and control system and giving SSBN crews some autonomy, including perhaps by pre-delegating launch authority for nuclear weapons under certain circumstances. If China concludes that it must take the latter route, the risk of an accidental and/or unauthorized launch of a sea-based nuclear ballistic missile will be higher.
Moreover, China’s deployment of SSBNs will, for the first time, make its nuclear weapons vulnerable to foreign military attacks outside of the country’s territory. Foreign countries could use non-nuclear military forces, including unmanned systems, to track, trail, and attack Chinese SSBNs, creating a dilemma over how Beijing should respond if one of its SSBNs faces a conventional military threat during a crisis. As the United States and its allies continue to enhance their anti-submarine warfare (ASW) capabilities in the region, China may feel increasing pressure to reconsider its unconditional no-first-use policy. If that were to happen, Beijing may inadvertently motivate potential adversaries to further intensify their strategic ASW operations against Chinese SSBNs. Moreover, due to the technical difficulty of assessing intentions, the risk of an overreaction would increase, as China may mistake ASW operations against its attack submarines for operations against its SSBNs.
China’s likely reliance on general-purpose forces to protect its SSBNs, especially if Beijing finds it necessary to obtain sea-control capabilities and create SSBN bastions in the South China Sea, would probably heighten the risk of clashes between China’s conventional forces defending its SSBNs and enemy ASW platforms. The likelihood of incidents and inadvertent escalation may be further exacerbated by the technical and logistical difficulties of maintaining effective command, control, and communication systems in a contested maritime environment. The introduction of unmanned systems—whether surface vessels or underwater vehicles—would present further challenges, including the need for effective communication between two camps of hostile forces to avoid incidents.
Risk Reduction
Formal and verifiable arms control agreements are unlikely to be a realistic response to these risks, given the mutual distrust between the two countries and the extreme secrecy over submarine operations. Instead, cooperative and/or unilateral confidence-building measures should be pursued as the first step toward mitigating the negative potential consequences for arms race and crisis stability. At the senior political level, it is time for the United States to clarify its policy toward China’s sea-based nuclear weapons. U.S. decisionmakers should recognize that pursuing ASW capabilities against China’s SSBNs contradicts their commitment to maintaining strategic stability with Beijing. A U.S. declaratory policy that explicitly rejects the option of conducting strategic ASW against China would help mitigate Beijing’s concerns and thus discourage it from adopting a more destabilizing military posture. For its part, China should reassure the international community about the strategic objectives behind its SSBN program by shedding more light on its views about the future development of and operational requirements for its SSBN force. Doing so could help other states better assess for themselves whether China’s SSBN program is guided by the limited objective of ensuring a nuclear second-strike capability, or whether it is a more open-ended effort driven by resource availability and/or expansionist ambitions.
At the operational level, confrontations stemming from China’s efforts to protect its SSBNs and foreign ASW forces are likely to continue for the foreseeable future. It is important to start exploring possible rules of the road to regulate interactions between such forces, including in scenarios in which unmanned vehicles are employed. This process should involve both U.S.-Chinese bilateral efforts and a broader regional overture. To build trust among all relevant parties, greater transparency and voluntary restrictions by China about its SSBN operational principles and deployment postures would be helpful, as would practical steps to reaffirm China’s negative security assurances to regional countries and its early signing and ratification of the Protocol to the Southeast Asia Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone Treaty.
Looking ahead, China should take a number of unilateral measures to further enhance strategic stability while securing its own interests. Beijing should choose to live with a relatively small SSBN force, which would be sufficient for maintaining the credibility of its sea-based nuclear deterrent. Keeping a moderate alert status for its SSBNs and not rushing to adopt continuous-at-sea SSBN patrols would also help to ensure effective deterrence without creating unnecessary risks.
Finally, there is a need for serious domestic discussions about what development and deployment strategy makes the most sense for China’s sea-based nuclear weapons. Some Chinese analysts and commentators appear to hold major misunderstandings about trends in foreign countries’ development of SSBNs and, as a result, have advocated for risky policy alternatives. More in-depth domestic debate would be useful for enhancing understanding about the costs and benefits of different SSBN development and deployment strategies. Well-informed and prudent policy choices will improve China’s own security interests, contribute to regional stability, and enhance Beijing’s international image as a responsible nuclear power.
Acknowledgments
Part of this report is based on research published as an essay called “China’s Sea-Based Nuclear Deterrent” in a larger compilation edited by Ashley J. Tellis titled “Regional Voices on the Challenges of Nuclear Deterrence Stability in Southern Asia” (Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, 2016).
This work is made possible by generous financial support from the Carnegie Corporation of New York. I would like to especially thank James Acton for his extensive advice and input throughout the project. I am very grateful to Linton Brooks and Christopher Twomey for providing constructive critiques to earlier drafts. Several Young Ambassadors at the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center for Global Policy, namely David Logan, Cole Landfried, Jason Arterburn, Raymond Wang, and Lynn Lee have provided excellent research assistance for this project. Finally, I wish to thank all the anonymous experts who have shared their insights with me, as well as the Carnegie communications team for their great help with editing and publishing the report. I am especially indebted to Ryan DeVries who has been extremely helpful as the main editor of this report. Of course, responsibility for any errors in the resulting work remains my own.
Introduction
In the 2018 Nuclear Posture Review (NPR) report, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump commits to “maintaining strategic stability in Europe and Asia.”1 However, as the strategic competition and rivalry between the United States and China continues to intensify, it is becoming significantly harder to maintain a stable nuclear relationship between the two major powers in the Asia Pacific region. This challenge was not made easier when the 2018 NPR report refrained from pledging explicitly to strengthen the U.S.-China bilateral strategic stability relationship that had been an important commitment in the 2010 NPR report under former president Barack Obama.
In addition to the uncertainties introduced by new geopolitical factors, the task of maintaining a stable U.S.-China nuclear relationship faces considerable challenges generated by new technology and new capabilities being developed in both countries. Compared with the beginning of the twenty-first century, the most significant change in China’s nuclear capability today is the induction of a young but rapidly growing fleet of nuclear ballistic missile submarines (often known as SSBNs, shorthand for ship submersible ballistic nuclear). Between Chinese efforts to create a credible sea-based nuclear deterrent and U.S. endeavors to strengthen anti-submarine countermeasures, tensions are brewing under the surface of the South China Sea and the broader Pacific Ocean, where existing territorial disputes and rising maritime military confrontations add further to the complexity of maintaining peace and stability. This development will affect China’s national security posture and how the United States and other countries respond in turn. Consequently, China’s nuclear-armed submarines have the potential to substantially reshape the national security landscape and the strategic stability of the Asia Pacific region.
Although China is just in the early stages of deploying its SSBNs, the rapid pace of technological and operational advances and the lengthy nature of military procurement timelines are already exacerbating existing threat perceptions and generating important policy reactions in the United States and other regional countries. Such interactions are posing important challenges to U.S.-China strategic stability that are not yet well understood. U.S. and Chinese analysts, military brass, and policymakers alike should carefully reassess and (when necessary) recalibrate their strategic assumptions, national security policies, and operational practices. There are constructive steps that Beijing and Washington can take—both by themselves and in concert—to responsibly manage the challenges to strategic stability posed by China’s evolving deployment of nuclear assets at sea and the subsequent policy responses of the United States and its allies in Asia.
Grappling With New Capabilities and Concepts
Grappling With New Capabilities and Concepts
China’s burgeoning SSBN fleet and the ways other countries respond will have far-reaching consequences for strategic stability in the Asia Pacific. In some respects, perceptions matter nearly as much as material capabilities. After all, how China conceptualizes strategic stability and how all relevant actors formulate and articulate their threat perceptions will profoundly shape the security ramifications of these far-reaching changes.
China’s Fast-Growing SSBN Capabilities
On September 29, 2015, according to a PLA Daily report, China’s Central Military Commission awarded the Forty-First Crew based at the Yalong Bay naval base on Hainan Island the prestigious First-Class Merit Medal.1 Many analysts believe that the team received this award for conducting the first successful patrol on China’s second-generation SSBN, the 094 class.2 Either way, two years before that, this same Forty-First Crew reportedly received another award for successfully test launching China’s second-generation submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), the JL-2.3 These successes were the result of decades of persistent efforts.
China’s SSBN program can be traced back to 1958, when the country’s leaders decided to start developing nuclear submarines.4 By the late 1980s, China had commissioned its first-generation 092-class SSBN, but that ship did not conduct any patrols.5 It was reportedly too noisy and might have had other safety and reliability issues. Moreover, the missiles it carried had very short ranges. The introduction of the JL-2 and the first patrol by the 094-class SSBN—mean that China has obtained, for the first time, a demonstrably operational underwater nuclear capability. This represents the start of a new era for China’s sea-based nuclear forces.
China’s burgeoning SSBN fleet and the ways other countries respond will have far-reaching consequences for strategic stability in the Asia Pacific.
The Pentagon has indicated that China has already deployed four 094-class SSBNs, according to a 2018 annual report to Congress on Chinese military activities.6 The 2016 version of this report stated that China would build up to five 094-class SSBNs in total before moving on to build a third-generation SSBN, the 096 class, which might be armed with the new JL-3 SLBM.7 A top senior U.S. military official and some civilian experts, however, have suggested that China’s plans might be more expansive. For example, when he testified to Congress in 2015, then commander of U.S. Pacific Command Admiral Samuel Locklear implied that China might build up to eight 094-class SSBNs.8
Although the Chinese government itself has not revealed any details about the total planned size of its SSBN fleet, some retired senior Chinese military officers have argued that China should build up this force significantly. For example, retired Rear Admiral Yin Zhuo stated in 2014 that, within the next eight to twelve years, China will need at least eight SSBNs.9 Retired Major General Zhu Chenghu went even further and argued that, to deter any country from launching a nuclear first strike against China, Beijing will need to maintain three to five SSBNs on patrol constantly.10 If that is the case, China would need to possess about eight to fifteen SSBNs, given the constraints imposed by maintenance requirements. If China were to follow the advice of these experts, it would end up with a substantially larger SSBN fleet than the United Kingdom (UK) and France and might even surpass the size of the U.S. and Russian fleets.
Since China’s first 094-class SSBN reportedly achieved initial operational capability in the late 2000s,11 the relative significance of China’s sea-based nuclear force has grown rapidly. Now Chinese SLBM launchers constitute a plurality (48 percent) of all Chinese ballistic missile launchers that could potentially launch strikes against the continental United States, as figure 1 illustrates.12 Construction on China’s 096-class SSBN may start by the early 2020s.13 The size of China’s SSBN force and the rapid pace of its development indicate that it is a top priority for China.
China’s Understanding of Strategic Stability
The rapid growth of China’s SSBN fleet and other countries’ responses to it will profoundly affect the strategic stability of the Asia Pacific. Strategic stability is a term that originated in Western strategic thinking and whose definition varies from author to author. For the purposes of this report, strategic stability consists of two basic components: crisis stability and arms race stability.14 Crisis stability can be assumed to exist when there is a low risk of an incident during peacetime inadvertently sparking a military crisis and when a country does not have incentives to use nuclear weapons first during a conventional military crisis. Meanwhile, arms race stability is when a country lacks incentives to build up nuclear and related supporting and enabling conventional capabilities. Theoretically, a highly survivable nuclear force would contribute to both crisis and arms race stability by reducing the incentives for countries to act preemptively in a crisis or to build a bigger arsenal in peacetime.
China’s growing SSBN force may affect crisis stability in several ways. For instance, command-and-control challenges associated with the country’s SSBN force might affect top policymakers’ capability to maintain high situational awareness during a crisis. Bad situational awareness and concerns about losing control of these strategic capabilities could make policymakers more prone to thinking in terms of worst-case scenarios and lead them to use such weapons earlier than necessary. Depending on China’s specific deployment strategies, the country’s growing SSBN capability might reinforce (or undermine) the existing firewall between nuclear and conventional weapons, making a future conventional military conflict less (or more) likely to escalate to the nuclear level. Existing Chinese SSBNs would depend heavily on conventional general-purpose forces for their survivability. This raises the question of what kind of signals the country’s deployment and employment of such support forces during a crisis might send to an adversary and how those signals could affect escalation.
With regard to arms race stability, if China’s SSBNs significantly contribute to the credibility of its overall nuclear deterrent, China would have less of an incentive to further enlarge its nuclear arsenal. That said, the survivability of its current generation of SSBNs is in question because of various technical and operational uncertainties. Moreover, foreign countries may view Chinese efforts to build up its SSBN fleet as part of a worrying trend of nuclear expansion that some observers worry could culminate in a Chinese sprint to parity with the United States and Russia (which, today, have much larger nuclear arsenals than China). Other countries may, therefore, react to China’s SSBN development in ways that intensify the existing nuclear competition. To complicate matters further, there is uncertainty about whether China’s SSBN development program has been guided by a clear strategic goal, or whether it is instead primarily driven by resource availability and/or parochial bureaucratic interests. If the program lacks a clearly defined strategic goal, then it may be more difficult for China to demonstrate that it will not keep expanding its SSBN force beyond what is needed for a minimum deterrent capability.
The rapid growth of China’s SSBN fleet and other countries’ responses to it will profoundly affect the strategic stability of the Asia Pacific.
The implications of China’s SSBN force for conventional arms races more generally also deserve serious attention. To protect its SSBNs, China needs to significantly increase its conventional general-purpose forces and may need to shift from a sea-denial to a sea-control deployment strategy in some parts of its coastal waters. Such an expansion of conventional forces and military goals would almost inevitably raise concerns in the region, especially among the states involved in serious maritime territorial disputes around the South China Sea.
For various reasons, China has not paid much attention to how its military developments—including its sea-based nuclear weapons—may affect strategic stability. The most important reason is that this Western term was only introduced to the Chinese strategic community in recent decades. In traditional Chinese parlance, strategic stability is a much broader concept that refers to a general state of balance between countries along various dimensions, including security, military power, alliance relations, and economic strength.15 This general, abstract approach to strategic stability has long prevented Chinese analysts from thoroughly examining the potential impact of their military developments on crisis and arms race stability.
That said, as they interact with Western counterparts more, Chinese nuclear and strategic experts are becoming increasingly familiar with the Western concept of strategic stability, and they have started to use it as an analytical framework in their own research.16 At the same time, as China’s relative global power grows and as the country becomes a key stakeholder on regional and international security issues, it is increasingly in Beijing’s interest to prevent unnecessary crisis escalation and contain potential arms races.
Up until now, China’s traditional emphasis on its own political intentions may have been preventing the country from fully appreciating the significance and impact of its own actions on strategic stability. Chinese experts view the country’s development of SSBNs as driven exclusively by the defensive goal of reinforcing its second-strike nuclear capabilities, so they view this endeavor as fully justified, totally normal, and entirely legitimate. Confident that Beijing has no offensive or aggressive intentions, these experts rarely realize that other countries might interpret China’s SSBN program differently.
To the extent that Chinese experts have examined China’s development of SSBNs through the framework of strategic stability (in the Western sense), they have generally concluded that Chinese SSBNs have a positive impact. They reason that, by allowing China to keep a credible nuclear deterrent, the country’s SSBN fleet helps maintain a relationship of mutually assured destruction between China and the United States and reduces the likelihood of a nuclear conflict.17 This view is certainly true under certain conditions, but this simplified perspective does not consider the risk of unintended negative consequences.
Against this backdrop, the major implications—positive and negative—of China’s growing SSBN force for strategic stability deserve careful attention. China’s own conception of the impact its SSBNs will have on strategic stability can inform a systematic analysis of the much broader and more complex impact of such capabilities on both crisis stability and arms race stability. A key variable for assessing strategic stability in this respect is Chinese SSBNs’ survivability, both in terms of the inherent survivability of China’s SSBN fleet and how different operational strategies may affect it.
Other important variables complicate this picture. For instance, there are competitive interactive dynamics between the United States’ strategic anti-submarine-warfare (ASW) capabilities and possible Chinese countermeasures to protect its SSBNs: certain anti-submarine and pro-SSBN capabilities and tactics may impact strategic stability. Moreover, new technologies—particularly unmanned systems—might change the strategic stability equation in the future. Finally, to help reduce the risk of China’s SSBN forces and U.S. ASW assets sparking instability in the region, there are a number of cooperative and reciprocal confidence-building measures that Beijing and Washington should pursue. Apart from that, China has a few unilateral steps that it should take to ensure that the growth of its SSBN fleet is as undisruptive as possible to regional security dynamics and to its own security interests.
The Impact on Strategic Stability: A Gap Between Self-Perceptions and Reality
Although Chinese experts and analysts have long viewed their SSBNs as motivated by defensive considerations and, therefore, beneficial for strategic stability, there are operational and developmental aspects to Beijing’s SSBN program that reveal a more complex reality.
China’s Self-Perceived Contribution to Strategic Stability
For several decades, China possessed only a rudimentary nuclear weapons capability with limited survivability. Even today, the guaranteed viability of Beijing’s arsenal is still a point of debate. Some Western scholars have recently argued that the United States may be able to preemptively destroy all of China’s nuclear forces in a disarming first strike.1 Some Chinese strategists share this opinion and fear that China’s small arsenal of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) does not provide a guaranteed second-strike capability.2
In response to this concern about its nuclear arsenal’s perceived vulnerability, some senior Chinese military officials have traditionally argued that a sea-based nuclear capability would prove more survivable than land-based systems. Admiral Liu Huaqing once estimated that “fewer than 10 percent of China’s land-based missiles would survive a large-scale nuclear first strike; the less vulnerable [submarine-launched ballistic missiles] SLBMs would preserve our nuclear counterattack capabilities.”3 Hailed as the father of the modern Chinese navy, Liu served from 1989 to 1998 as vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, China’s top national security decisionmaking body. This assessment has not changed. As recently as 2011, other Chinese naval experts similarly concluded that only 5–10 percent of the country’s land-based and airborne nuclear weapons would survive a nuclear first strike, whereas the projected survival rate of sea-based nuclear weapons could be as high as 90 percent.4
With that in mind, the goal of China’s SSBN fleet—sometimes called the Second Nuclear Force—is to dispel any doubts potential adversaries may have about Beijing’s retaliatory capability and to force Washington to recognize unequivocally that China and the United States have a nuclear relationship based on mutual vulnerability.5 In assuming that the two countries are mutually vulnerable, Chinese experts expect that their SSBNs will greatly enhance strategic stability by deterring potential rivals from attempting a nuclear first strike or nuclear coercion in a crisis, and by dissuading any rivals from even attempting to obtain first-strike capabilities against China.
Although there are some reasons to wonder if Chinese concerns about the survivability of land-based nuclear weapons (versus sea-based ones) may be overstated, the fact remains that these concerns are widely shared among Chinese policymakers and inform policy accordingly. Admittedly, China has made impressive progress, in recent decades, on modernizing its land-based road-mobile nuclear missiles by improving their accuracy, mobility, and responsiveness. Moreover, Chinese naval experts have a parochial interest in promoting naval weapon systems. That being said, general concerns persist across the board among Chinese experts about the survivability of land-based systems, in some cases more acutely than before. In particular, experts worry that growing U.S. missile defense, conventional precision strike, and space-based surveillance capabilities could collectively facilitate sophisticated preemptive attacks that could pose a significant threat to China’s land-based nuclear forces.6
Chinese strategists’ perception that SLBMs are less vulnerable than other nuclear delivery systems proceeds from several understandings about SSBNs. First, SSBNs are highly mobile and can considerably “expand the combat area” by patrolling in open oceans and thus “increase the [geographical element of] surprise” of an attack.7 Second, SSBNs can be extremely stealthy. Detecting and tracking enemy SSBNs requires a tremendous amount of military resources. Consequently, preemptively destroying SSBNs is “more difficult than destroying land-mobile launch system[s].”8
Sea-based nuclear weapons offer other advantages as well. Because SSBNs can launch missiles from close to an enemy’s territory and thus reduce the time for the enemy to employ defensive measures, SLBMs have a better chance than ICBMs do of thwarting enemy missile defense capabilities.9 Moreover, if located in the South Pacific, Chinese SSBNs would be able to launch missiles along trajectories not currently covered by U.S. missile defense radars.10 In fact, the 2013 edition of the Science of Military Strategy—an important military textbook written by prominent Chinese military scholars and published by the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) Academy of Military Sciences—makes an explicit connection between U.S. missile defenses and China’s SSBN program:
Faced with the objective situation of the United States and countries on China’s periphery actively developing missile defenses, developing China’s sea-based deterrent force is significant for the reliability, credibility, and effectiveness of protecting China’s nuclear deterrent and counterstrike capabilities.11
Foreign experts also have hypothesized that China could have other potential tactical motivations for acquiring SSBNs. Some U.S. experts, for example, have speculated that China could use its SSBN fleet to force the United States to divert ASW resources away from other important tasks. These experts suggest that, during a military crisis between the two countries, China could visibly mobilize its SSBNs to explicitly threaten the U.S. mainland and other core U.S. interests. According to this thinking, the goal would be to force the United States to devote more of its ASW resources—especially its nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSNs)—to finding and tracking Chinese SSBNs. This would leave U.S. aircraft carriers and other important surface ships without adequate protection from Chinese attack submarines.12 While this strategy sounds possible in theory, it has not been seriously discussed in Chinese policy discourse; there is no evidence that China has embraced the idea of risking its SSBNs—a core strategic asset—for tactical military gains.
Another argument in relevant foreign literature is that Chinese SSBNs are intended to hold Indian targets at risk as part of Beijing’s efforts to exercise deterrence vis-à-vis New Delhi.13 Scholars who advance this theory point out that, if deployed in the South China Sea, Chinese SSBNs could easily launch strikes against India without sailing into the Indian Ocean.14 Relevant Chinese literature, however, only rarely expresses an interest in using SSBNs for deterrence against India.
Admittedly, if China were intent on threatening Indian targets using its SSBNs, it would not need to declare this goal openly. Yet there have been no indications, even in Chinese publications not intended for foreign consumption, that the possible deployment of SSBNs in the South China Sea is, even in part, driven by enhancing deterrence against India. That said, over the long term, Chinese strategists are watching Indian efforts to continue closing the gap between the two countries’ nuclear capabilities by extending the range and number of Indian strategic missiles and building its own SSBNs.15 If this trend continues, it is not entirely impossible that China may want its SSBNs to play a role in deterring India.
China views its SSBN capability not as a tactical military asset but as a strategic capability that is increasingly important for maintaining a credible second-strike capability.
Despite these foreign theories, China views its SSBN capability not as a tactical military asset but as a strategic capability that is increasingly important for maintaining a credible second-strike capability against potential nuclear rival(s) and that, therefore, contributes to strategic stability. In reality, however, a systematic analysis of key operational and developmental aspects of China’s SSBN program shows that the overall impact on strategic stability of this program and of the likely countermeasures other countries might take in response is much broader and more complex.
Chinese SSBN Operations and Crisis Stability
There are at least three key operational issues pertaining to China’s SSBNs that have important implications for crisis stability: the submarines’ alert status, the pre-delegation of launch authority, and the merits of continuous-at-sea deterrence.
Alert Status: One of the main concerns foreign observers have is that China may arm its SSBNs with nuclear warheads during patrols, as other nuclear powers do. To complicate matters, the term “alert” has different meanings in the naval jargons of different countries. In the United States, for instance, alert is a narrow, technical term that refers to precise operational requirements: an alert SSBN is submerged, undetected, able to receive communications, in range of targets, and has readied its weapons systems to respond on short notice.16 In U.S. terminology, an alert SSBN is at the highest possible level of readiness.
By contrast, in Chinese official documents, such as defense white papers, the word “alert” is most commonly used in the terms “alert level” or “alert status” to describe general efforts to increase the readiness of the country’s nuclear forces. In Chinese terminology, nuclear forces that have been alerted are not necessarily at the highest level of combat readiness. This report uses the term in the second relative sense.
Existing open-source information about the alert status of Chinese nuclear weapons is mostly about the country’s land-based missiles. Currently, China is believed to maintain a low alert level for its land-based nuclear missiles during peacetime, with missiles and warheads stored separately.17 Beijing’s 2013 defense white paper, for example, indicates that China keeps the readiness of its nuclear forces at a “moderate level” and will only raise the alert level “when the country faces a nuclear threat.”18 Meanwhile, the Chinese government has promoted international efforts to reduce the alert level of other states’ nuclear weapons.19 China is proud of its posture, which enhances its image as a responsible nuclear weapon state.
[K]ey operational issues pertaining to China’s SSBNs . . . have important implications for crisis stability: the submarines’ alert status, the pre-delegation of launch authority, and the merits of continuous-at-sea deterrence.
It is standard practice for British, French, U.S., and Russian SLBMs alike to be armed with nuclear warheads when they are conducting patrols, even in peacetime. Whether China follows this practice is unclear.20 If it does, Chinese SLBMs armed with nuclear warheads would represent a major departure from long-standing Chinese policy, but there would be some practical advantages to such a posture. Not least of these advantages would be the ability to sidestep during a crisis the logistical and security challenges of transporting warheads to previously unarmed SSBNs at sea or having the SSBNs sail back to port to pick up the warheads. Such activities may be detected by an enemy and risk being misinterpreted as preparations for nuclear first use. Also, loading an SSBN with missiles and warheads would take time that might not be available during a rapidly developing crisis. Furthermore, some U.S. and British experts believe that if SSBN crews are not trained frequently to operate with missiles during peacetime, they might be prone to making mistakes in a high-pressure crisis.21 This concern may influence the thinking of Chinese strategists as well.
Despite these considerations, however, putting Chinese sea-based nuclear weapons on relatively high alert during peacetime patrols would have implications for strategic stability. Doing so would likely create an impression among foreign observers that China could conduct a more rapid surprise nuclear attack in the future. This perception could increase an enemy’s incentive to attack Chinese SSBNs early in a serious conflict to preempt the possibility of China using nuclear weapons first. Moreover, the U.S. political scientist Scott Sagan has pointed out that in complex engineered systems like nuclear weapons, there are (almost inevitably) some risks of accidents.22 Maintaining a high alert level for SSBN forces would come at the expense of safety and security, potentially making technical or operational incidents more likely to occur and more likely to carry serious consequences.
Launch authority: A second operational issue that has implications for crisis stability is whether or not China should pre-delegate launch authority for its nuclear missiles to submarine commanders. The question stems from the reality that maintaining reliable communication channels with SSBNs at sea is difficult. If communication between a submarine and a country’s national command authority were to be jeopardized, the danger of an unauthorized SLBM launch could increase.23
A lack of clarity exists on this point in China’s case, partially because there is a debate about which PLA branch is responsible for operating and employing the country’s sea-based nuclear weapons. A close reading of China’s 2013 defense white paper implies that the PLA Navy, not the Second Artillery Force, was responsible for Chinese SLBMs at that time.24 Presently, some military commentators have suggested that the PLA Rocket Force is now responsible for all Chinese land-based, sea-based, and air-delivered nuclear weapons.25 The PLA Rocket Force is a newly established service branch that replaced the Second Artillery Force in January 2016, as a result of military reforms enacted by Chinese President Xi Jinping’s administration.
There is, however, no persuasive evidence that SSBNs have become part of the Rocket Force. Irrespective of which service is responsible for China’s SSBNs, the country’s policy remains that all nuclear forces are under the direct command of the Central Military Commission. The military service branches have no authority to issue launch orders to nuclear forces during peacetime.26 The challenge posed by SSBNs is that the technical difficulty of maintaining highly reliable communication channels could create incentives for the national leadership to consider pre-delegating launch authority during a crisis.
Generally speaking, there are two potential approaches to managing launch authority for SSBNs. One option is to permit the submarine to launch its missiles only after receiving an explicit order from the national command authority. In the case of the United States, only after the president has issued a launch order would the code to unlock the safe containing the launch keys be transmitted to submarine officers. Without this code, the submarine crew cannot launch the missiles.
The other option is to grant some authority to the submarine crew to launch SLBMs in extreme circumstances. Like its U.S. counterpart, the national command authority of the UK has the ability to transmit launch order to SSBNs. If, however, UK submarine officers were to become convinced—through various prescribed tests—that the UK had been destroyed in a conflict, the captain could act according to a pre-written letter from the prime minister previously locked in a safe. This arrangement leaves the crew some latitude to decide when to act on the basis of what is contained in this letter of last resort, and it makes it theoretically possible that the prime minister’s letter may give the submarine captain some flexibility about whether to launch missiles based on his or her own judgment of the situation.27
For Beijing, the question of launch authority is closely tied to the reliability of the country’s communications system. China has made progress on enhancing the reliability of its means of communicating with SSBNs in recent years, despite the questions that the U.S. government and some experts have raised about the system’s sophistication.28 If China continues to prioritize the modernization of this system, if Beijing feels confident in its ability to reliably communicate with SSBNs at sea in a timely manner, and if the country feels confident in its ability to protect its top leadership in a crisis, then China may be able to avoid pre-delegating launch authority to SSBN commanders. This would reduce the risk of unauthorized missile launches. An important consideration is China’s degree of concern that, in a conflict, an enemy might interfere with its SSBN communications. Such concerns could prompt China to pre-delegate some launch authority to SSBN commanders. If that were the case, enemy interference with SSBN communications could, in a conflict, increase the risk of an unauthorized launch.
Patrol strategy: A third decision with implications for crisis stability is whether or not China chooses to maintain a so-called continuous-at-sea deterrence. This posture requires a country to maintain at least one SSBN in patrol areas at all times, an approach that has been adopted by France, the UK, the United States, and Russia (although the practice lapsed in Russia for a while after the fall of the Soviet Union). The advantages and disadvantages of this approach, however, have not been systematically debated in the open-source Chinese literature.
Examining the patrol practices of other nuclear powers is instructive. The United States keeps as many SSBNs as possible on patrol.29 This posture ensures that a very large number of U.S. nuclear weapons would survive even a sudden, unexpected, large-scale, nuclear first strike. However, the utility of this strategy in peacetime is highly questionable, given the extremely low chances of an out-of-the-blue first strike—without any reason or warning—apart from a deep crisis or conflict. In addition, this posture is very expensive to implement, as it requires not only a large number of SSBNs but also a highly sophisticated logistics and maintenance system to maximize the SSBNs’ availability. Moreover, the United States assigns two crews to each nuclear-armed sub. By contrast, the UK and France—each of which have a smaller force of four SSBNs—have adopted the more modest approach of keeping only one SSBN on patrol at all times. Even so, questions are frequently raised—particularly in the UK—about whether continuous-at-sea deterrence is really necessary, especially given that many British analysts argue that their country faces no existential threat.30
Some Chinese military commentators assume that Beijing’s ultimate goal is continuous-at-sea deterrence. Indeed, the fact that China has built at least four 094-type SSBNs seems to confirm such speculation. However, there has not yet been any open discussion about whether Beijing should adopt this posture. China has long believed that a nuclear war between nuclear weapon states, let alone an out-of-the-blue surprise nuclear strike, is unlikely.31 If this belief is correct, China may be able to safely maintain the credibility of its nuclear deterrent without continuous SSBN patrols during peacetime.
That said, the downside of intermittent patrols is that submarines could be exposed to preemptive strikes—even conventional preemptive strikes—while in port. To mitigate this risk, China would need to quickly deploy its SSBNs at the first sign of a serious military crisis. If, however, an adversary were to detect these SSBN movements, it could misinterpret them as aggressive and consequently feel pressured to take the escalatory step of preempting an imminent attack. Additionally, China would need to develop effective crew training and equipment maintenance mechanisms to compensate for the lack of training opportunities intermittent patrols would offer compared with those of a continuous-at-sea deterrent.
Chinese SSBN Fleet Growth and Arms Race Stability
The effect of China’s nuclear-armed submarines on strategic stability will also be felt in terms of arms race stability. This impact will largely be a product of the future growth of China’s SSBN fleet and other complementary military assets, the growth of rival naval assets, and (most importantly) both sides’ perceptions of how these procurement decisions affect the overall military balance.
Whether or not China’s SSBNs will fuel an arms race is not determined entirely by whether Beijing’s primary intention is simply to maintain the status quo by preserving the viability of its overall nuclear deterrent. What matters is how other players interpret Chinese efforts. If they believe that China’s intentions are not benign and that the growth of Chinese nuclear capabilities may enable Beijing to behave more assertively, they might react by significantly building up their own capabilities and investing in new countermeasures. China’s deployment of SSBNs and supporting general-purpose forces may, therefore, quickly change its overall military capabilities and hence the calculations that foreign analysts make about China’s strategic intentions, potentially contributing to a new round of nuclear and conventional arms competition.
If [other countries] believe that China’s intentions are not benign . . . they might react by significantly building up their own capabilities and investing in new countermeasures.
When assessing the potential growth of China’s nuclear arsenal, it is worthwhile to establish an approximate baseline of the country’s current nuclear stock. One widely cited assessment puts China’s existing nuclear stockpile at around 206 warheads, excluding warheads on SLBMs.32 This stockpile includes only about fifty-two ICBM launchers that could potentially launch missiles against the continental United States.33 If China succeeds in fielding between five and eight 094-class SSBNs in the near future, as some senior U.S. officials and experts seem to predict, China will add to its arsenal between sixty to ninety-six strategic missile launchers capable of striking the continental United States, as each such submarine carries twelve SLBM launchers. To be sure, it is unlikely that all Chinese SSBNs could be in their patrol areas, ready to launch missiles against the United States, at the same time.34 There is no available information about whether China’s SLBM warheads would come from new stock or be diverted from possible existing reserves. This means that it is not yet possible to conclude how much China’s overall warhead stock will grow as a result of the addition of the SSBN capability.
There is little doubt that this new SLBM strike capability will affect threat perceptions in foreign countries, especially the United States. Some U.S. officials and experts are already alarmed by what they see as a rapid increase in Chinese nuclear capabilities and potential future developments.35 The recently revealed ship assembly facility of the Bohai Shipbuilding Heavy Industry Company further contributes to such concerns.36 This new facility is often described by Chinese military commentators as the largest of its kind in the world; it is reportedly capable of working on five to six nuclear submarines simultaneously. Cankao Xiaoxi—China’s largest newspaper by circulation, which is published by the official Xinhua News Agency—cited foreign reports stating that this “giant” facility will be used to build China’s most advanced SSBNs and SSNs on a scale unmatched by any other state.37 Although questions have been raised about the accuracy of these reports,38 there is a widespread perception that this facility could contribute to a quick future buildup of China’s SSBN fleet.
The United States may feel less threatened if it believes that China’s SSBN growth is motivated exclusively by the desire to secure its second-strike capabilities. However, if Washington suspects that the program is actually driven by nondefensive goals—such as rising nationalist sentiment, a desire to catch up with the other major powers, or bureaucratic interests—that Washington cannot predict or influence (or that Washington must at least hedge against this possibility), the existing security dilemma between the two major nuclear powers would be exacerbated in ways that could lead to more intensive arms competitions.
Historically, China’s decision to start an SSBN program was very much motivated by a desire to acquire capabilities similar to those of other major nuclear powers.39 China’s top leadership decided to start developing a sea-based nuclear weapon capability in 1958,40 even before the country’s first nuclear test in 1964. Moreover, at that time, China’s poorly equipped military was in dire need of even the most basic military hardware. Given the circumstances, the leadership’s decision to pursue a highly complex weapons system, like a nuclear missile submarine, suggests that it was driven by a desire to follow a trend in military development led by major world powers.
Indeed, during the 1960s and 1970s, the lack of urgency in China’s SSBN development suggests that it was not driven by a pressing military need. The Defense Science and Technology Commission only developed specific operational requirements for China’s first nuclear attack submarine in 1966, eight years after their decision to acquire the submarine. Research and development into China’s first ballistic missile submarine was similarly delayed by a lack of clear operational requirements.41 For at least three decades after the decision to start the program, Chinese nuclear submarines were a lower priority than land-based missiles and other military programs. When the country’s defense budget was particularly tight in the early 1960s, the nuclear submarine program was discontinued until 1966. Even after that, for quite a long time up until the mid-1990s, the program received only moderate political attention and financial support.42
In recent decades, even as China has made the development of SSBNs a higher priority, international trends have continued to strongly influence the thinking of Chinese strategists. They take note that every other nuclear weapon state that has signed on to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) has increased the role of sea-based nuclear weapons in its nuclear posture, and they conclude that “from the global perspective, the proportion of sea-based nuclear capability in national nuclear deterrent systems will continue to rise.”43 For example, they point out that sea-based nuclear weapons already represented 60 percent of all U.S. deployed nuclear warheads by 2015. This figure is expected to have risen to 70 percent by 2018. Chinese analysts expect the equivalent figure for Russia to increase from 23 percent in 2015 to 57 percent in 2020.
Crucially, Chinese strategists see that similar developments are occurring across all “mid-level nuclear weapons states,” a group that consists of France and the UK and to which they believe China belongs. They point out that “establishing a minimum underwater nuclear capability is a common understanding among mid-level nuclear weapons states,” which further reinforces the belief that “nuclear submarines armed with strategic nuclear missiles are the most ideal type of nuclear retaliation capability.”44 In short, Chinese analysts generally perceive SSBNs as befitting a country of China’s stature.
In other words, the urgency and necessity of China’s development of an additional sea-based nuclear capability has not yet been publicly demonstrated. To be sure, there is increasing recognition in China that SSBNs can play a critical role in strengthening its nuclear deterrent in the face of a new geostrategic environment and technological threats. In particular, many Chinese experts worry about the credibility of a nuclear second-strike capability based solely on land-based ICBMs given advances in U.S. missile defense and conventional precision strike capabilities. Nonetheless, there has been little authoritative research—that is openly available, at least—about the extent to which U.S. missile defense and conventional precision strike capabilities may undermine the effectiveness of Chinese land-based ICBMs in the foreseeable future.
Additionally, the availability of new financial and material resources has presumably played a role in the rapid growth of China’s SSBN fleet. Decades of rapid economic development have, for the first time, offered the PLA opportunities to procure military capabilities that it had only dreamed about before. China’s gradual military transformation, including a reduced emphasis on the traditionally central role of ground forces, provides an opportunity for the air force and navy to rapidly expand their missions and capabilities. Some foreign analysts suspect that the parochial interests of China’s different military services and the defense industry have started to become a more important factor in driving the country’s military investments, including nuclear modernization.45 The rapid development of China’s SSBN fleet may reflect this growing complexity in military procurement plans.
Furthermore, there are increasingly frequent calls in some nationalistic Chinese media outlets for China not to “hesitate to strengthen strategic nuclear capabilities” and to gradually match the nuclear capabilities of the United States.46 This development is fairly new; in the past, it was rare to hear such open advocacy for China to greatly expand its nuclear arsenal. Worryingly, such radical newspaper editorials have received overwhelming support from readers—based on reader feedback, at least. This raises the concern that a growing sense of nationalism among parts of the Chinese public may influence the future nuclear policy choices China’s leaders make. Nationalist sentiment is apparent, too, in an underlying belief that China needs more powerful nuclear forces not just because of military considerations but because such capabilities would win China international respect and contribute to strategic stability by making other countries less likely to pick a political fight with China.47
At the official level, China has been more willing to place its SSBNs in the domestic and international spotlight in recent years. In October 2013, China’s most important official media outlets—including China Central Television (CCTV), the People’s Daily, the Xinhua News Agency, and the PLA Daily—all simultaneously released many high-profile reports and stories about the country’s SSBN fleet. This was the first time that Beijing officially showed off its sea-based nuclear capabilities through a massive media campaign.
Afterward, stories and commentary on the development of China’s SSBN fleet began to appear more frequently in both official and unofficial media reports. Chinese military experts often comment on this and related topics on CCTV channels, which further raises public awareness and interest. Due to the high level of secrecy regarding submarine operations, media coverage of Chinese SSBNs is not as intense as that surrounding, say, the country’s aircraft carrier fleets, but the former topic is receiving increasing levels of public attention. As a result, a considerable part of the general public sees the program as an important symbol of China’s growing hard power and international status.
Ultimately, Chinese decisionmakers face the challenge of separating practical security needs from the nationalistic desire to win more international respect and other nonsecurity considerations.
Ultimately, Chinese decisionmakers face the challenge of separating practical security needs from the nationalistic desire to win more international respect and other nonsecurity considerations. As U.S. scholar Charles Glaser points out, when a state engages in an arms race in response to an external threat, that state is acting rationally. By contrast, if the causes of an arms race are domestic, the state is acting suboptimally, and the consequences are likely to be more negative.48 If China allows nationalistic sentiments to induce it to build a massive sea-based nuclear capability beyond any practical security needs, this could raise doubts in foreign countries about Beijing’s strategic intentions and contribute to an unnecessary, damaging strategic arms competition.
The Survivability of China’s SSBNs and Strategic Stability
Of all the aspects of China’s SSBNs, their overall survivability is the most important factor in determining their impact on strategic stability. Survivability refers to an SSBN’s capability—through stealth, supporting forces, and other means—to remain safe from an enemy’s ASW efforts and, if needed, deliver SLBMs through an enemy’s missile defenses to strike their targets.
SSBN survivability has a significant impact on crisis stability. If China were concerned that its SSBNs could be destroyed, it would have a greater incentive to use the nuclear weapons onboard early in a conflict—even at the first sign of a preemptive strike by an adversary—before the weapons were lost. Moreover, concern about SSBN survivability could lead China to employ pro-SSBN forces (friendly general-purpose forces used to protect SSBNs) in aggressive ways to counter an enemy’s ASW capabilities, raising the risk of a conventional military conflict. Because such a conflict would be fought in the presence of SSBNs, it would unfold under the nuclear shadow and carry a greater risk of escalation.
Of all the aspects of China’s SSBNs, their overall survivability is the most important factor in determining their impact on strategic stability.
SSBN survivability also seriously affects arms race stability. China’s accelerated investment into its SSBN program in recent years has been partially driven by concerns about the overall credibility of its nuclear deterrent. If Beijing feels its existing SSBN fleet falls short of what is required for a credible deterrent, it will likely increase its investment and build more and better SSBNs. These actions could, in turn, increase threat perceptions in other countries and intensify the existing competition. The arms competition resulting from Chinese efforts to protect its SSBNs and from other countries’ countermeasures could extend into the domain of conventional forces, including even unmanned vessels.
The Inherent Survivability of Chinese SSBNs
China’s expectation that its SSBNs can help enhance the credibility of its second-strike capability is based on the assumption that the SSBNs are—or at least can become—highly survivable. China has undertaken great efforts in recent years to augment the survivability of its nuclear-armed submarines, although there are still real challenges to ensure that the submarines remain undetected while they are operating.
There is very limited information available today about how quietly Chinese SSBNs can operate, but international and Chinese experts generally agree that China’s 094-class SSBN is relatively noisy. According to a 2009 assessment by the U.S. Office of Naval Intelligence, this SSBN is noisier than the Russian Delta III SSBN, which was developed in the 1970s.1 Wu Riqiang, a Chinese scholar at Renmin University, has used open sources to estimate an answer. He found that the low frequency noise level (100 hertz)—a widely used indicator of submarine quietness—attributed to China’s 094-class SSBN is significantly higher than that of the Russian Delta IV SSBN. For the time being, at least, the Delta IV forms the backbone of Russia’s SSBN fleet and is noisier than the United States’ current generation of Ohio-class SSBNs.2
In some respects, the design of China’s submarines may be refined over time. Notably, when China was developing its first-generation nuclear submarines, it built a prototype vessel first, as quickly as possible, and then improved the design for subsequent vessels.3 China’s leadership may be adopting the same strategy for its second-generation submarines.4 While the first vessel of the 094 class may be relatively noisy, it is possible, therefore, that subsequent vessels of the same class may perform better. In fact, recent photos of a new 094-class SSBN revealed some new design and manufacturing features; these changes seem so significant that some Chinese analysts have described the boat as belonging to a new class: the 094A.5 These submarines may become more survivable than the original 094 class, particularly in China’s shallow coastal waters (where detecting quiet submarines is particularly challenging).
Some of the basic design features of the 094 class seriously limit its potential to become a genuinely quiet submarine.
That said, some of the basic design features of the 094 class seriously limit its potential to become a genuinely quiet submarine. The submarine’s large missile compartment, the numerous flood openings in the casing, and the skewed propeller (among other basic design features) make it very difficult to significantly reduce the submarine’s noise level.6 Indeed, Russia and Western states succeeded in developing quiet SSBNs by making noise reduction a fundamental driving parameter of their design and construction. By contrast, China still has some way to go in terms of improving its submarine technology and obtaining operating experience.
To make matters worse, China’s SSBNs may be even noisier than Wu concluded, given certain operating parameters. His assessment that the 094-class SSBN is too noisy to be survivable was based on the average ambient low-frequency noise level in the shelf region of the northern South China Sea. However, ambient noise in that region is usually much higher than in deep ocean water. Consequently, the detection range of the same SSBN in deep ocean water would be much longer. In other words, China’s SSBNs would be less survivable in deep ocean water than in shallow coastal waters.
And there is another reason that Chinese SSBNs may be even noisier during patrols than Wu’s assessment indicates. Wu focused on noise at very low speeds of around 4–8 knots (approximately 4–9 miles per hour). Most Chinese experts claim that SSBNs usually operate at such low speeds in their patrol areas to avoid cavitation—a form of noise generation involving the collapse of air bubbles created by a propeller. However, other Chinese experts assert that, even in patrol areas, SSBNs usually operate at speeds of around 15–16 knots (or about 17–18 miles per hour), much higher than the cavitation threshold speed of about 8 to 10 knots (or roughly 9–11.5 miles per hour).7
Another factor affecting the survivability of Chinese SSBNs is their maximum operating depth. Generally, the deeper underwater a submarine is located, the weaker its acoustic signature is, making it more difficult to detect. Moreover, deep water offers a better operating environment for the submarine’s own sonar, enhancing its ability to detect threats.8 The survivability of China’s SSBNs may, therefore, be further reduced by reported limitations on their capability to dive deeply.9
Despite such limitations, there are ways for China to maximize the deterrent value of its existing SSBNs.
Despite such limitations, there are ways for China to maximize the deterrent value of its existing SSBNs. Although the 094 class may be too noisy to be truly survivable in open-ocean patrols, there is a good chance that it can operate relatively safely in coastal waters. If China uses general-purpose military forces to protect its SSBNs in these regions, their survivability would be further enhanced. Under this approach, the SSBNs would remain safe in China’s coastal waters and only seek to break out into the Pacific Ocean if a crisis occurred, so that their JL-2 SLBMs could reach the U.S. homeland.
In any case, the value of 094-class SSBNs to China may not be exclusively a matter of extant military capabilities. When discussing the role of China’s first-generation nuclear submarines, Chinese strategists have emphasized that the main objective was to acquire a baseline nuclear submarine capability even if it was somewhat barebones before later focusing on improving technological sophistication. Moreover, nuclear submarines serve as “schools and labs” of sorts for the Chinese navy in the sense that they help China “gain experience operating large and complex equipment” and “train next-generation sailors and technicians.”10 In a similar vein, even though China’s second-generation SSBNs are beginning to embark on deterrence patrols, a major part of their purpose may still be to provide their crews with operational experience.11
In the long run, Chinese analysts are optimistic that the country’s future SSBNs will be sufficiently quiet to be militarily effective. They point to evidence that China has been conducting research on a range of new technologies such as pump-jet propulsion and high-temperature, gas-cooled nuclear reactors, and they predict that these new technologies will soon be incorporated into new submarines.12
In May 2017, a CCTV broadcast highlighted the achievements of Rear Admiral Ma Weiming, an academic at the Chinese Academy of Engineering and the director of the Power Electronics Research Institute at the PLA Naval Engineering University. On the CCTV program, Admiral Ma claimed that China’s shaftless, rim-driven, pump-jet technology is more than ten years ahead of that of the United States; moreover, he claimed that the technology is designed for China’s “next-generation nuclear submarine” but is already being used in some areas now.13 Given that China’s nuclear submarine propulsion technology has lagged considerably behind that of other major powers for the past several decades, questions were raised about the credibility of this bold claim. That said, if China has made a technological breakthrough, it may now be able to quickly and significantly increase the quietness and thus the survivability of its SSBNs.
The Survivability Implications of Open-Ocean Deployment
In addition to the structural design of SSBNs, the manner in which these vessels are deployed is another important factor for determining their survivability. Internal Chinese discussions focus on two main potential deployment strategies. One approach, similar to the one the United States employs, is to have submarines conduct patrols in the open ocean. When used in this way, SSBNs must remain quiet enough to rely primarily on their own stealth capabilities to transit to the patrol area and stay undetected during the patrol period.14 The second strategy, reminiscent of Soviet policy in the later years of its SSBN operations, is to deploy SSBNs to designated areas (termed bastions) in coastal waters. Within these bastions, SSBNs can be protected from advanced enemy ASW capabilities by general-purpose forces.15
The available evidence suggests that Chinese SSBNs are not yet conducting regular open-ocean patrols but that Beijing may already be preparing for a future in which they do. Indeed, going forward, China has strong incentives to have its SSBNs patrol in the open ocean—in the Pacific, in particular; many Chinese strategists believe this is China’s long-term goal.16 Some senior PLA scholars have argued that open-ocean SSBN patrols are a “necessary capability” in the long-term future.17
One major reason Chinese analysts assume that Beijing hopes to eventually conduct regular open-ocean patrols is because of the limited range of the JL-2 ballistic missiles that its SSBNs carry (7,200 kilometers).18 Given that, JL-2 missiles cannot reach the continental United States if launched from Chinese coastal waters. At a minimum, Chinese SSBNs would have to sail into the Western Pacific to target the U.S. mainland with this missile. If putting the continental United States in missile range is a primary goal of the Chinese military, the country’s leadership, therefore, has a strong incentive to send its 094-class SSBNs into the open ocean as soon as possible.
In addition to the structural design of SSBNs, the manner in which these vessels are deployed is another important factor for determining their survivability.
As mentioned previously, the operational future and potential range of China’s next-generation JL-3 SLBM remain uncertain. The most recent U.S. Worldwide Threat Assessment report, released by the director of national intelligence on February 13, 2018, states that “the PLA Navy continues to develop the JL-2 submarine-launched ballistic missile.”19 This may imply that the next-generation JL-3 will not become operational in the immediate near-term future.
In addition, conducting patrols in the open ocean would give China’s SSBNs much greater flexibility in terms of patrol areas and launch positions. Chinese experts emphasize the importance of large patrol areas and the ability to surprise an enemy by operating from unpredictable launch locations as ways to greatly enhance deterrence.20 Furthermore, Chinese SLBMs launched from the Pacific would have shorter flight times and more unpredictable attack trajectories, compared to ICBMs launched from mainland China or SLBMs launched from Chinese coastal waters, so Pacific-launched SLBMs would enjoy an enhanced ability to penetrate U.S. missile defense systems.
Open-ocean patrols have other strengths as well. From a cost-saving perspective, China should have strong incentives to conduct open-ocean patrols. Submarines that are sufficiently quiet to survive and operate in open oceans on their own reduce operating costs significantly, compared to those that require protection by friendly forces. U.S. Ohio-class SSBNs, for example, are capable of safely transiting from their home ports to patrol areas in the open ocean and then conducting patrols with a minimum level of friendly force protection. By comparison, for part of the Cold War, the Soviet Union assigned a large portion of its navy’s general-purpose forces to protect SSBNs within bastions near its own coast, leaving the navy with insufficient resources for other operations.21 One final advantage of open-ocean patrols—as Chinese experts, including retired Rear Admiral Yin Zhuo, have pointed out—is that China’s coastal waters, especially the East China Sea, are not deep enough (about 100 meters deep on average) for China’s nuclear and conventional submarines to conduct proper training; he posits that the country’s submarines therefore naturally need to go to the Pacific.22
For its part, China’s anti-access area denial (A2/AD) capabilities also face challenges in creating a highly reliable SSBN safe zone in its coastal waters. China has reportedly developed and deployed various A2/AD capabilities, designed (in part) to keep large enemy surface ships away from its coast. However, Chinese capabilities to hinder the operations of enemy submarines and aircraft, which could pose a serious threat to China’s SSBNs, are less sophisticated.
The downside of open-ocean patrols is that very quiet submarines are required. After a submarine arrives in its patrol area, it can travel very slowly to minimize noise and hence the risk of detection. It must, however, first transit from its port to the patrol area, and, if it is to do so in a reasonable amount of time, it needs to travel at somewhat high speeds. During this period, the submarine tends to be noisier and so more vulnerable to detection.
China’s relatively noisy SSBNs would face significant challenges transiting undetected to the Western Pacific. In transiting from the South China Sea or the Yellow Sea to the Pacific Ocean, Chinese submarines have to sail through channels adjacent to enemy-controlled territories in the so-called First Island Chain—a series of archipelagos off the East Asian continental mainland, including Japan, the Ryukyu Islands, China’s Taiwan, and the northern Philippines.23 Such channels are closely monitored by the United States, Japan, Taiwan, and often the Philippines. Due to the difficulty of making undetected SSBN transits, Chinese strategists have been particularly emphatic about the importance of noise control.24
Apart from seeking to develop quieter submarines, there are alternative approaches China might employ to enable its SSBNs to reach the Western Pacific safely. For instance, according to some independent Chinese analysts, Beijing could use surface vessels to escort an SSBN to the Western Pacific, and then the SSBN could break loose from the fleet and start to patrol independently.25 While it is impossible to verify whether the Chinese navy has actually adopted this tactic, it is worth noting that the frequency with which Chinese surface fleets have been sent into the Western Pacific to conduct training missions has increased considerably in recent years.26 Such flotillas have included submarine rescue ships on a more frequent basis. It is probable that one or more SSNs were included in these training missions. In the future, after these SSNs have mastered this operation, China may become confident that its SSBNs can try to do the same.
The Survivability Implications of Bastion Deployment
In the long run, if China’s future SSBNs become sufficiently survivable in the open ocean, they may be deployed periodically on the open seas. That said, depending on how successful such open-ocean deployment turns out to be, China may still choose to also maintain the bastion approach, not least as a backup option. Many analysts seem to think that Beijing currently favors the option of deploying SSBNs in the more protective setting of bastions in its coastal waters as an alternative to open-ocean patrols. Many U.S. and Chinese analysts speculate that China is mirroring the Soviet practice from the 1970s and 1980s of creating such a bastion in part of the South China Sea to protect its SSBNs.27 Despite some potential challenges, it appears that Chinese experts generally agree that the bastion strategy is a reasonable one for Beijing to adopt, especially in parts of the South China Sea. Given the large submarine base China has built near Sanya on Hainan Island, Beijing clearly intends to use the South China Sea as an important operational area for its SSBN fleet.
Although the government has not officially used the term bastion, Chinese military analysts have widely assumed that the state is systematically implementing this strategy. Indeed, there are clear advantages to this approach. The northern and central parts of the South China Sea are deep enough for large nuclear submarines to operate. The temperature and salinity of the water there create natural barriers for sound propagation and submarine detection. The presence of busy civilian shipping lanes further complicates the underwater sound environment and helps Chinese SSBNs avoid detection. Moreover, Chinese SSBNs in the South China Sea can readily receive surface and aerial protection from China’s South Sea Fleet and other general-purpose forces. China’s growing power projection capability and newly built dual-use infrastructure on Hainan, the Paracel Islands, and the Spratly Islands are further advancing its capacity to protect SSBNs deployed in nearby waters.
Aside from the South China Sea, it is possible that China’s SSBNs may also use parts of the Yellow Sea and the East China Sea as secondary patrol areas. China has an important submarine base near Qingdao in Shandong Province, and satellites have often spotted Chinese nuclear submarines, including SSBNs, in its vicinity.28 Although the relatively shallow waters of the Yellow and the East China Seas are not ideal for nuclear submarines, operating SSBNs from these waters would make their locations less predictable and prevent the United States from concentrating its strategic ASW efforts in one area.29
Many analysts seem to think that Beijing currently favors the option of deploying SSBNs in the more protective setting of bastions in its coastal waters as an alternative to open-ocean patrols.
A bastion strategy also has logistical advantages over open-ocean patrols. Chinese SSBNs operating in bastions do not need to make long transits from their home ports to reach patrol areas in coastal waters, greatly reducing the risks to SSBNs in transit. In addition, the proximity of patrol areas to the mainland and the presence of friendly platforms considerably simplify the challenges of maintaining effective and reliable command, control, and communications arrangements. Moreover, deploying SSBNs in coastal waters would simplify logistics, especially resupply, during a protracted crisis. If an SSBN required critical supplies while on patrol in coastal waters, it could be serviced by surface ships or aircraft without sailing back to a port. This vertical form of resupply could be accomplished rapidly and would enable the SSBN to remain on patrol continuously.30 By contrast, Chinese capabilities to provide similarly effective logistical support to vast areas of the Pacific will likely remain limited, at least for the time being.
In spite of these advantages, there are important challenges to the effectiveness of Beijing’s bastion strategy—challenges that Moscow did not face when it employed a similar tactic. First, the limited range of the JL-2 SLBM reduces the deterrent value of basing SSBNs in Chinese coastal waters. While the JL-2 may be able to strike Guam or Hawaii from such waters, it could not strike the continental United States. As a result, in a serious crisis, China might well decide to send its SSBNs out to the Western Pacific to bring the U.S. mainland within range.
Second, China’s most likely SSBN bastions would be located in far more crowded waters. Unlike the areas where the Soviet Union (and later, Russia) set up its submarine bastions—in relatively isolated coastal waters, such as the Sea of Okhotsk and the Kara Sea—there is extensive commercial shipping in the South China, East China, and Yellow Seas. Moreover, the South China Sea, in particular, is surrounded by a number of other countries, making it likely that foreign navies would be present during both peacetime and a crisis. The relatively complex underwater sound environment in the South China Sea makes China’s submarines easier to hide, but this property also makes it more difficult for China to identify and repel foreign attack submarines.
A further complication is that the United States and its allies have critical sea lines of communication (SLOCs) located in the South China Sea—the same area where China is most likely to build its SSBN bastion. The United States and its allies, therefore, have strong incentives to deploy attack submarines and other assets to this area to protect these SLOCs. Especially in a crisis or conflict, such attack submarines would inevitably pose a direct threat to Chinese SSBNs operating in the same area, even if the United States did not intend for them to. By contrast, during the Cold War, the SLOCs most important to the United States and its NATO allies were in the North Atlantic Ocean, far to the south of the main Soviet SSBN bastions in the Barents Sea. In short, China faces challenges in protecting its SSBN bastion that the Soviet Union did not.
One final factor China must consider is U.S. missile defenses in the region. The recent deployment to South Korea of an AN/TPY-2 radar—as part of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system—has heightened China’s concerns about the U.S. missile defense network in the Asia Pacific.31 Chinese SLBMs launched from the country’s coastal waters—whether JL-2 SLBMs aimed at regional targets or future JL-3 SLBMs aimed at the U.S. homeland—might be a little easier for Washington to intercept than missiles launched from the vast Pacific Ocean. In the case of SSBNs located in coastal waters, the United States would know the general area from which a Chinese SLBM might be launched and could concentrate radars and other sensors there to ensure timely detection and accurate tracking. The United States already has two AN/TPY-2 radars deployed in Japan, in addition to the one in South Korea. These assets could help detect and track Chinese SLBMs launched from Bohai Bay, the Yellow Sea, and the East China Sea.32 Meanwhile, the PAVE PAWS early warning radar in Taiwan could help detect SLBMs launched from the South China Sea.33 Taiwan denies that it shares the radar data with the United States, but Chinese analysts are skeptical of this claim.
It can be safely assumed that China’s best short-term option for now is to continue operationalizing a bastion strategy for its SSBNs in its coastal waters.
To complement these land-based missile defense assets, Washington also has a surge capability to deploy a large number of Aegis-equipped ships armed with SM-3 ballistic missile interceptors to China’s coastal waters in a crisis. For some time, the United States had intended to develop a variant of the SM-3 interceptor capable of conducting ascent-phase interception against some ICBMs or SLBMs.34 Although the Obama administration in 2013 canceled the development of this interceptor, the SM-3 IIB, some Chinese assessments have concluded that the SM-3 IIA interceptor (which is expected to be deployed shortly) might be capable of intercepting Chinese SLBMs launched from China’s coastal waters.35
These potential challenges to the survivability of Chinese SSBNs and SLBMs even in coastal waters notwithstanding, it can be safely assumed that China’s best short-term option for now is to continue operationalizing a bastion strategy for its SSBNs in its coastal waters. This approach, while not officially announced, likely will continue to form the backbone of China’s sea-based nuclear deterrence strategy, at least until some undetermined point in the future when Chinese SSBNs are deemed much more survivable on their own.
U.S. Anti-submarine Warfare and Its Impact
The survivability of Chinese SSBNs and the resulting impact on strategic stability in the Asia Pacific are shaped not only by the structural features and operational practices of China’s submarines but also by how the United States and its regional partners respond to China’s nuclear submarine fleet. These rival ASW capabilities also have important ramifications for the operational strategy China adopts for its SSBNs and, hence, affect the risks of a conventional conflict and inadvertent escalation as well.
The threat that the ASW capabilities of the United States, Japan, and other U.S. regional allies pose to China’s SSBNs has significantly affected their survivability and has important implications for strategic stability.
China’s Threat Perceptions
The United States and its allies wield a variety of ASW platforms that could threaten China’s SSBNs. These assets include attack submarines, ASW-capable surface ships, maritime ASW aircraft, and surveillance ships that can prepare for and assist in ASW operations. Chinese concerns are exacerbated by continued U.S. freedom of navigation operations off China’s coast and the continued reinvigoration of U.S. ASW capabilities.
Geography lends various advantages to the United States’ and its allies’ efforts to block Chinese SSBNs from patrolling in the Pacific Ocean. The biggest roadblock is the existence of major chokepoints separating China’s coastal waters from the Pacific Ocean. Along the First Island Chain, there are only a limited number of waterways—including the Miyako Strait and the Bashi Channel (in the Luzon Strait near the Philippines)—through which Chinese SSBNs can transit. All of these waterways are adjacent to land features possessed or controlled by U.S. allies, so the passages are under close surveillance by U.S. or U.S.-friendly ASW forces.
In fact, some Japanese defense officials used to boast that Chinese submarines would not be able to slip into the Pacific through the Ryukyus, a chain of islands scattered along the north and south of Taiwan, or through the Bashi Channel without being detected by U.S. and Japanese ASW systems.1 Indeed, there have been cases when foreign countries have reportedly detected Chinese SSNs in transit. In 2004, for example, a Chinese 091-class nuclear attack submarine was reportedly detected by Japanese, Taiwanese, and U.S. ASW platforms as the submarine sailed from the Western Pacific back to China, passing through Japanese waters.2 Similarly, in January 2018, a Chinese 093-class SSN—which is believed to be considerably quieter than the 091-class SSN, and which may have a noise level similar to that of the 094-class SSBN—was reportedly detected by Japan while it was submerged near the Diaoyu/Senkaku Islands.3 Notably, Chinese SSBNs face greater geographical constraints today than Soviet SSBNs did during the Cold War. The barrier formed by Greenland, Iceland, and the UK that Soviet SSBNs needed to pass through to reach the North Atlantic Ocean is much wider than the waterways in the First Island Chain.
To compound the geographical advantages that China’s rivals enjoy, the United States and its allies have significantly augmented their sound surveillance networks in and around the Pacific in recent decades, in the face of increasing Chinese submarine activity.4 The United States even has reportedly extended its underwater hydrophone systems to the south of the Philippines to connect with islands belonging to Indonesia and, from there, north to India’s Andaman Islands.5 This all-encompassing, seamless network—known as the U.S. Navy’s Fish Hook Undersea Defense Line—has the potential to seriously undermine Chinese SSBNs’ ability to leave China’s coastal waters and sail into the Pacific or Indian Oceans.
Beyond Chinese concerns about detection, the United States could undermine the efficacy of China’s sea-based nuclear deterrent by interfering with its command, control, and communications (C3) system. Foreign analysts have long raised doubts about China’s ability to maintain reliable communication channels with SSBNs operating in distant oceans.6 Conducting long distance communications with a submerged SSBN is challenging, though Beijing has been seeking to improve in this area. Open-source research indicates that China is now capable of communicating with submarines at super low frequencies (SLF) of 30–300 hertz.7 In 2009, China reportedly completed construction on its first military SLF transmission station and conducted several tests. One year later, a Chinese nuclear submarine successfully received messages from the SLF transmission station, as China became the third country in the world to establish a comparable submarine communications system.
Geography lends various advantages to the United States’ and its allies’ efforts to block Chinese SSBNs from patrolling in the Pacific Ocean.
There is some evidence that this system has been effective at enabling Chinese submarine operations far from China’s shores. In 2013, a Chinese nuclear attack submarine completed a successful patrol in the Indian Ocean and reached as far as the Gulf of Aden.8 After that, CCTV reported during an episode of its Military Reports (Junshi Baodao) program that China has established regular patrols of nuclear attack submarines for anti-piracy escort missions near the Gulf of Aden.9 Where there may be other means of communicating with these SSNs, such as satellites or local surface ships, some independent Chinese analysts have cited such patrols as indirect evidence that China has achieved reliable radio communication with its nuclear submarines at very long distances.10
Furthermore, China is believed to be conducting research on extremely low frequency (ELF) radio communications,11 a technology that would facilitate contact with submarines in very deep water (more than 100 meters) and would further enhance the survivability of Chinese submarines.12 In addition, an airborne C3 system similar to the U.S. TACAMO (take charge and move out) is thought to be under development.13 Furthermore, China has long explored the possibility of using satellites for submarine communications.
Jointly, these technologies could provide an increasingly diversified C3 system for Chinese SSBNs. That said, all these communication methods have shortcomings. Airborne systems are vulnerable to air-defense weapons. Submarines must come close to the surface to receive signals from satellites. And ground-based transmitters can be held at risk with high-precision conventional munitions. Such vulnerabilities create potential opportunities for enemy exploitation that must be taken into account.
The Motivations Behind and Character of U.S. Anti-submarine Warfare
In light of the vast scope of U.S. and allied ASW capabilities, it is crucial to explore the motivations and strategy that shape how Washington and its partners employ these assets. To put the discussion into perspective, it is worthwhile to first distinguish between two types of operations for countering enemy submarines. Strategic ASW aims to counter an adversary’s SSBNs. By contrast, tactical ASW is directed at a foe’s attack submarines or other general-purpose submarines. In wartime, strategic ASW would involve intentionally tracking and potentially attacking an adversary’s SSBNs.
It is important to use the qualifier “intentionally” because, during an unexpected encounter with an enemy submarine, it may be unrealistic to expect a naval commander to try to determine whether the enemy submarine is carrying nuclear missiles before launching an attack. During peacetime, if an enemy SSBN is encountered by chance, it is common to try to trail it and gather intelligence. By contrast, strategic ASW during peacetime would involve efforts to deliberately seek out enemy SSBNs even if there is no other reason to expect one to be operating in a given area.
China’s view is that the United States and its allies should not conduct strategic ASW against its SSBNs because doing so would undermine China’s confidence in its SSBN forces’ survivability and, hence, have a negative effect on strategic stability. Much of the U.S. policymaking community seems to agree that deliberately targeting Chinese SSBNs with its ASW capabilities would be counterproductive. Indeed, the mainstream views in Washington (at least among analysts) are that the United States should not seek to undermine China’s second-strike capability and that the U.S. military very likely does not and will not have the capability to fully neutralize China’s strategic deterrent. The 2009 Nuclear Posture Review and the Ballistic Missile Defense Review, which set out Obama administration policy, both explicitly stated that the United States is committed to maintaining strategic stability with China.14 Beijing understands this statement to mean that Washington has essentially committed not to seek to undermine China’s second-strike capability. To some extent, this understanding has since served as an important foundation for a stable U.S.-China nuclear relationship.
Much of the U.S. policymaking community seems to agree that deliberately targeting Chinese SSBNs with its ASW capabilities would be counterproductive.
Policy documents from the Trump administration appear to have softened that stance somewhat, but these documents do not convey an overt intention to upset strategic stability vis-à-vis China. The latest Nuclear Posture Review, released in February 2018, only mentions strategic stability in general terms and does not explicitly pledge to maintain bilateral strategic stability with China.15 Moreover, the report’s section on China emphasizes the importance of deterring Chinese non-nuclear strategic attacks by means of U.S. nuclear capabilities and maintaining an escalation dominance capability against China “at any level of escalation.” Such narratives signal an increasingly confrontational approach, rather than a cooperative nuclear relationship based on a de facto recognition of mutual vulnerability. That said, the Trump administration’s National Security Strategy, released in December 2017, does state that “Enhanced missile defense is not intended to undermine strategic stability or disrupt longstanding strategic relationships with Russia or China.”16 The impact of such language on China’s thinking about its nuclear relationship with the United States remains to be seen.
Yet U.S. civilian policymakers and military brass do not seem wholly in sync on the issue of whether ASW capabilities should be used against Chinese SSBNs. Whatever approach the United States adopts in its declaratory policy, the U.S. Navy, at an operational level, appears to be interested in developing and exercising a strategic ASW capability against China. If so, there appears to be a disconnect between political and operational U.S. actors, given that U.S. civilian decisionmakers do not seem to have a clear policy on conducting strategic ASW operations against China.
For their own part, some U.S. military officials have voiced alarm about the implications of China’s SSBNs. For example, Admiral William Gortney, when he was at the helm of U.S. Northern Command, painted China’s SSBNs as a concern in the general sense that they could eventually threaten the U.S. homeland.17 Captain James Fanell, a former director of intelligence and information operations for the U.S. Pacific Fleet, testified to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018 that the U.S. Navy must ensure at all times “that every time a [PLA Navy] SSBN departs on a strategic nuclear patrol, the [U.S. Navy] must follow closely enough to be ready to sink them if they ever attempt to launch a nuclear tipped ICBM towards our shores.”18 The underlying thinking of concerned U.S. military officials appears to be that the introduction and improvement of China’s sea-based nuclear capabilities could eventually remove any doubt that China has a secure second-strike capability and could, therefore, remove the option for the United States to conduct a first strike against Chinese nuclear forces in a crisis.
Again, the history of U.S.-Soviet (and later U.S.-Russian) nuclear interactions is instructive. In the late 1960s, the Soviet deployment of the Yankee-class SSBN—the first Soviet SSBN with firepower comparable to that of its U.S. SSBN peers—helped change the threat perceptions of the United States.19 According to one pair of prominent U.S. scholars, this deployment “convinced President Nixon that the United States no longer possessed a viable damage limitation option against Soviet nuclear forces,” and it “accelerated a shift in U.S. thinking towards escalation control options in the U.S.-Soviet nuclear competition.”20 Subsequently, the U.S. Navy poured significant resources into strategic ASW against Soviet SSBNs, an approach that (from a U.S. perspective) was rather successful.21
In a similar sense, while China’s first-generation 092-class SSBN had serious technical problems and never conducted any patrols, the development and deployment of China’s second-generation SSBNs may start to represent a more realistic threat to the United States, like the Soviet deployment of the Yankee-class SSBN. As a result, the United States may have incentives to seek to develop an effective strategic ASW capability against Chinese SSBNs in an attempt to avoid the undesirable prospect of mutually assured destruction with China—as Washington did with Moscow during the Cold War.
U.S. allies in the region, too, may view China’s growing SSBN capability as a potential threat. In theory, SSBNs could enhance China’s nuclear retaliation capability against regional targets, such as U.S. military bases in Japan and South Korea. Although China has categorically renounced the option of using nuclear weapons against non-nuclear-weapon states, Tokyo and Seoul may not be entirely reassured. More importantly, China’s growing SSBN capability may increase the concerns of U.S. allies about decoupling—the possibility that more credible nuclear threats to the United States itself might leave Washington less willing to come to allies’ defense. These concerns may motivate these U.S. partners to work with Washington to counter China’s SSBNs in the region.
Presumably motivated by these threat perceptions, the U.S. Navy openly advertised its efforts to use U.S. SSNs to track, and if necessary, sink Chinese SSBNs.22 Even before that, there were Chinese reports of joint military exercises held by the United States and its regional allies to practice hunting Chinese SSBNs.23 Such revelations are unnerving but not surprising, for China has always suspected that Washington is determined to undermine China’s sea-based nuclear deterrent. Chinese experts point to collective efforts by the United States and its allies to enhance their ASW capabilities in the Asia Pacific as strong evidence of such intentions.24 Moreover, some U.S. experts openly call for holding Chinese SSBNs at risk, further raising Chinese concerns. In particular, because of the challenges involved in intercepting Chinese SLBMs after a potential launch, some U.S. experts argue that the safest way to eliminate any future threat from Chinese SLBMs would be to hold Chinese SSBNs at risk so they can be destroyed preemptively before their SLBMs can be launched.25
There may be other incentives for Washington to develop strategic ASW capabilities against China. Although it is a minority view that does not appear to have found official favor, some U.S. experts argue that U.S. strategic ASW capabilities could force China to devote a significant fraction of its attack submarine fleet to protecting Chinese SSBNs, thereby reducing the number of Chinese attack submarines available to conduct other missions, such as offensive operations against U.S. surface ships.26 The United States openly adopted this approach against the Soviet Union toward the end of the Cold War (albeit to unknown effect). Finally, tradition and bureaucratic inertia may contribute to a U.S. interest in developing strategic ASW capabilities against China. After all, U.S. submarine forces have long been trained to track and trail Soviet (and later Russian) SSBNs and have long sought to hold these submarines at risk at all times. In the absence of a decision by the U.S. national leadership not to try to hold Chinese SSBNs at risk, the U.S. Navy might, by default, have applied the same approach to China’s emerging SSBN fleet.27
The Added Difficulty of Distinguishability
Even if the United States were willing to refrain from deliberately conducting strategic ASW against China, it would be difficult to completely distinguish strategic ASW operations from tactical ASW operations that are not aimed at Chinese SSBNs. This is an important consideration because the United States has a strong interest in developing and deploying ASW forces to counter certain nonstrategic Chinese submarines. Apart from its SSBN fleet, China’s nonstrategic SSNs and diesel-electric submarine fleets are growing rapidly in terms of size and capabilities. These submarines may become targets for U.S. ASW capabilities because of the important roles they play in conducting anti-surface warfare, gathering intelligence, escorting surface fleets, and supporting special forces.
The challenge for Washington to demonstrably distinguish between its strategic and tactical ASW operations is somewhat similar to U.S.-Chinese interactions with respect to China’s land-based ballistic missiles. The United States, especially under the Obama administration, has implied that it does not seek to intentionally threaten China’s long-range nuclear ballistic missiles, but the U.S. government has openly indicated an interest in developing missile defense capabilities to counter shorter-range Chinese regional missiles.28
Even if the United States were willing to refrain from deliberately conducting strategic ASW against China, it would be difficult to completely distinguish strategic ASW operations from tactical ASW operations.
For example, Washington has repeatedly sought to reassure China by declaring that U.S. missile defense systems are not designed to threaten China’s nuclear ICBMs and do not have the capability to do so.29 However, Washington has deployed regional missile defense capabilities in the Asia Pacific that are partially aimed at intercepting China’s regional missiles.30 Indeed, in its 2009 Ballistic Missile Defense Review, the United States explicitly stated that “it is important that China understand that the United States will work to ensure protection of our forces, allies, and partners in East Asia against all regional ballistic missile threats.”31 China has not completely accepted the distinction between strategic and regional missile defense systems that the United States is trying to draw, but U.S. efforts may go some way toward clarifying its intentions.
This concern is magnified in the case of Chinese submarines and their maritime environment. Especially given the extreme secrecy surrounding submarine operations, it would be even more difficult to separate strategic and tactical operations underwater than it is on land. Wu Riqiang, for example, is concerned that Chinese SSBNs and SSNs may not be easily distinguishable underwater.32 In theory, China could base SSBNs at separate ports to help make its SSBNs more easily distinguishable from other submarines. If Beijing were to do so, Washington could more readily delineate between strategic and tactical ASW, and the United States could then—as a confidence-building measure and a gesture of good will—refrain from targeting Chinese SSBN bases in a conflict and from conducting surveillance against them during peacetime.
In practice, however, Chinese SSBNs are invariably commingled with other submarines at ports. The newly built submarine base near Sanya on Hainan Island, for example, is frequently visited by both SSBNs and nonstrategic attack submarines. This practice is quite common. In fact, all British, Indian, Russian, and U.S. naval bases that host SSBNs also serve other functions, including hosting other types of nonstrategic submarines.33 The French naval base at Brest is the only one in the world that only hosts SSBNs, and France’s decision to do so is probably due to geographical constraints.34 Moreover, in addition to shared ports, it is hard to imagine that China would willingly declare separate operating areas for SSBNs and attack submarines, especially when almost no other countries have opted to do so.
Implications for Crisis Stability
The prospect of U.S. ASW capabilities aimed at Chinese SSBNs could threaten crisis stability by posing sobering escalation risks that bear reflecting on, even in light of the perceived past benefits of targeting Soviet submarines during the Cold War. One perceived advantage of U.S. ASW operations against Soviet SSBNs was that, in the early stages of a hypothetical military conflict, Washington could discourage Moscow from further escalating by preemptively destroying Soviet SSBNs and thereby significantly reduce Soviet nuclear forces.35 It is unknown whether the United States embraces such thinking against China today. If it does, this approach would be very problematic in terms of managing escalation. Washington may hope that a preemptive attack on Chinese SSBNs would discourage escalation, but the risk of an escalatory Chinese response could not be easily ruled out.
Short of attempting to destroy an adversary’s SSBNs, U.S. efforts to interfere with an enemy’s ability to communicate with its nuclear-armed submarines could create escalation risks of their own. During the Cold War, the United States tried to exploit vulnerabilities in Moscow’s nuclear C3 systems, including those associated with the Soviet SSBN fleet. The hope was that, if necessary, the United States could prevent the Soviet high command from issuing launch orders to its SSBNs.36 Knowing this history, Chinese SSBN commanders could misinterpret an external disruption of their C3 systems as a hostile attempt to disable China’s sea-based nuclear deterrent or even as hostile preparations for a disarming strike. There would be a particularly high risk of misinterpretation if China’s SSBNs share some C3 infrastructure with the country’s attack submarines, as some U.S. experts believe to be the case.37 If so, an enemy strike against this shared C3 system—even if conducted exclusively to undermine China’s conventional military capabilities—could be misinterpreted by Beijing as an attempt to cut off communications between Chinese leaders and their SSBNs. This scenario would create serious risks of escalation.
The prospect of U.S. ASW capabilities aimed at Chinese SSBNs could threaten crisis stability by posing sobering escalation risks.
Moreover, the growing interactions between China’s nuclear assets and other countries’ conventional weapons will pose new challenges. Prior to China’s first SSBN patrols, all the country’s nuclear weapons were deployed exclusively on Chinese territory. With Chinese SSBNs now operating at sea, it is inevitable that the chance of foreign conventional military assets directly confronting Chinese nuclear delivery systems will rise. As early as the mid-2000s, there were Chinese reports of joint naval exercises between the United States and its regional allies to “hunt down strategic nuclear submarines” from “Country C [which is generally believed by Chinese experts to be a thinly veiled reference to China].”38
Intensified cat-and-mouse games between Chinese SSBNs and enemy ASW platforms have already greatly heightened the risks of an incident during peacetime sparking a conventional military conflict. Potentially dangerous encounters between the Chinese and U.S. militaries are increasing. In many of these cases, China has acted preemptively to remove potential threats to strategic nuclear assets. In recent years, for example, the United States has ramped up its airborne maritime surveillance activities with P-8A aircraft over the South China Sea. Some of these operations focus on tracking or collecting intelligence about Chinese nuclear submarines, a practice that has prompted Beijing to scramble fighter jets on many occasions to intercept U.S. aircraft.39
In addition, there have been encounters between U.S. surveillance vessels mapping the sea floor close to China’s nuclear submarine base and Chinese naval ships and maritime militia vessels that were dispatched to disrupt such surveillance.40 Notably, in December 2016, a Chinese naval ship seized a U.S. underwater drone in the South China Sea, despite protests from the nearby U.S. naval surveillance ship that was operating it. The incident increased military and political tensions between the Chinese government and the soon-to-be-inaugurated Trump administration. Some Chinese analysts have since argued that China was attempting to prevent the drone from conducting activities potentially threatening to Chinese SSBNs.41
Dangerous encounters involving Chinese SSBNs might grow in number as the United States and its allies enhance their efforts to counter the emerging Chinese SSBN fleet. Because of the involvement of SSBNs, the perceived stakes in such confrontations might be much higher than other confrontations involving purely conventional military forces. In such cases, more rapid escalation is a possible result.
Dangerous encounters involving Chinese SSBNs might grow in number as the United States and its allies enhance their efforts to counter the emerging Chinese SSBN fleet.
These interactions may impose a new degree of pressure on China’s unconditional no-first-use (NFU) policy—a commitment that the country will never or under any conditions use nuclear weapons first. If Chinese SSBNs are threatened by rigorous non-nuclear ASW operations, China’s leadership will face the dilemma of deciding whether to continue to uphold an unconditional NFU policy. Beijing is fully aware that this policy would constrain its response options if a Chinese SSBN were to be sunk and would, therefore, likely encourage enemies to vigorously track and trail Chinese SSBNs. So far, China has not indicated that it is reconsidering its NFU policy as a result of introducing an SSBN fleet.42
But whether it does so in the future may depend, in part, on how vigorously the United States and its allies pursue ASW in China’s coastal waters and how much of a threat China perceives such activities to pose. In fact, if China were to relax its NFU commitment in the future—and indicate that it might consider launching SLBMs during a conventional conflict—adversaries would be further incentivized to pursue more aggressive strategic ASW against Chinese SSBNs, potentially resulting in a negative action-reaction cycle. China needs to find ways to discourage preemptive attacks on its SSBNs other than relaxing the unconditional NFU policy.
Risks of Chinese Conventional-Nuclear Entanglement
A further specific risk of crisis instability comes from China’s reported interest in using future SSBNs as platforms for deploying both nuclear and conventional weapons. If Beijing implemented such a deployment strategy, the risk of U.S. tactical ASW operations inadvertently undermining Chinese SSBN forces would increase greatly.
The reasoning behind this suggested commingling is that some Chinese analysts and commentators view SSBNs as holding limited value compared to other military assets. They point out that SSBNs are intended to play only a comparatively narrow role—launching strategic nuclear counterstrikes after China is attacked by nuclear weapons. (After all, under China’s NFU policy, all of its nuclear weapons have this same function.) In a military crisis, SSBNs cannot help resolve a regional maritime conflict, escort other ships, or conduct ASW operations. In peacetime, they can rarely contribute to military diplomacy through overseas visits or contribute to counterpiracy, counterterrorism, or refugee/expatriate rescue missions.43
In light of the narrow military utility of SSBNs and their high maintenance costs, Chinese analysts have proposed a range of ideas to make the most out of China’s SSBN investment. Many of these proposals involve mixing nuclear and conventional weapons on the same submarine. These ideas present a serious challenge to the traditional wisdom of making nuclear deterrence the sole mission for SSBNs—though none of these proposals has become government policy yet.
One example is an argument made by some analysts that China’s 094-class SSBNs should be equipped with JL-2 missiles armed with conventional warheads. Although this would be a costly way to use the JL-2 SLBM, these analysts argue that this approach would provide SSBNs with the ability to conduct attack missions against fixed land-based targets. Similarly, some military analysts (including former PLA officers) have proposed on CCTV that submarine-launched variants of the DF-21D and DF-26 anti-ship conventional ballistic missiles should be developed and carried by China’s SSBNs. This idea may be technically feasible since the DF-21 was, in fact, originally developed from China’s first-generation SLBM. Supporters of this approach argue that it could greatly enhance China’s capability to hold U.S. aircraft carriers and other high-value surface ships at risk.44 In fact, even some U.S. experts have suggested that China may consider arming SSBNs with conventional anti-ship ballistic missiles and/or land-attack cruise missiles.45
This interest among some Chinese experts in making the SSBN a multi-mission platform seems to be inspired, in part, by (incorrect) beliefs about U.S. policy. Various Chinese experts wrongly believe that future U.S. Columbia-class SSBNs will be powerful multi-mission platforms,46 even though there is no evidence that Washington is planning to put offensive conventional weapons on this ship (except for a number of conventional torpedoes for defensive purposes).47
Most notably, an article published in China National Defense News, a major official PLA newspaper, states that “the U.S. SSBN (X) can be armed with conventional medium-range ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and can even launch UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] and anti-missile interceptors from underwater.”48 (SSBN (X), which will replace the U.S. Ohio-class SSBNs, has since been renamed the Columbia-class.) The article goes on to argue that, with these capabilities,
strategic ballistic missile submarines will be no longer only a tool of symbolic deterrence but a dual nuclear conventional system for both defensive and offensive purposes, which can be forward deployed with sufficient tactical flexibility, and can be connected with the U.S. space, missile defense and ground combat systems, to become an integrated striking force. This will greatly affect the existing global balance of military power.49
The article concludes by arguing that SSBNs armed with various conventional weapons “may become an important concept for major powers to design and construct large strategic nuclear submarines in the future.”50
Song Zhongping, a retired PLA officer and prominent military commentator on official Chinese media outlets, made an even more radical statement by claiming that countries’ SSNs and SSBNs in the future will become integrated, implying that the differences between them will gradually disappear.51 Following this line of thinking, some Chinese analysts have proposed that Beijing should consider arming its 093-class SSN with the CJ-10 nuclear-armed cruise missile (in addition to conventional weapons) to further diversify China’s nuclear second-strike platforms.52 Again, this idea does not necessarily represent Chinese government policy or thinking, but if it or similar concepts are implemented in the future, the implications could be very negative.
Mixing nuclear and conventional weapons on the same platform—either by arming SSBNs with conventional offensive weapons or by arming SSNs with nuclear weapons—would blur the line between nuclear and conventional forces.
Mixing nuclear and conventional weapons on the same platform—either by arming SSBNs with conventional offensive weapons or by arming SSNs with nuclear weapons—would blur the line between nuclear and conventional forces. If this were to happen, a U.S. attack aimed at neutralizing Chinese conventional weapons might unintentionally compromise Chinese nuclear capabilities. In such a case, China could conclude, incorrectly, that the United States was seeking to destroy its nuclear deterrent, a situation that would result in dangerous and unnecessary escalation risks.
Implications for Arms Race Stability
Beyond the aforementioned complications involving escalation risks in a crisis, U.S. efforts to target Chinese SSBNs with its ASW capabilities would also have a direct bearing on Chinese and U.S. naval procurement decisions in the coming years.
After all, if the United States seeks to wield a strategic ASW capability against China, it is uncertain that it would succeed. However, China cannot be sure that its SSBNs will be safe in the future, particularly if they become targets for enemy ASW capabilities. If both countries continue on this course, this dual uncertainty may encourage each side to invest even more heavily in this competition to try to shift the balance in its own favor. So far, Washington has not started to increase its SSN forces, but there are growing domestic calls to do so. Moreover, the United States has already taken measures to increase its production capacity so that, if needed, it can roll out new SSNs more quickly.53 If not well managed, these dynamics could evolve into a direct arms competition.
The insufficient quietness and limited survivability of China’s existing SSBNs could further motivate the U.S. Navy to pursue strategic ASW efforts, believing that such operations would be relatively easy. Such U.S. attempts could, in turn, induce China to build a bigger SSBN fleet (with longer-range missiles) to increase the fleet’s overall survivability, even before China masters the technology to build much quieter SSBNs. Such an arms race would surely be very costly and destabilizing.
U.S. efforts to target Chinese SSBNs with its ASW capabilities would also have a direct bearing on Chinese and U.S. naval procurement decisions in the coming years.
Assuming that SSNs are the United States’ most important ASW asset for countering Chinese SSBNs (as is generally believed), it is worthwhile for both U.S. and Chinese strategists to examine whether Washington theoretically would have enough military resources to develop a viable strategic ASW capability against China. Existing U.S. assessments indicate that Beijing currently possesses four operational 094-class SSBNs and may build a total of five to eight such boats. When China starts to construct the 096-class SSBNs in the early 2020s, that number could further grow.54
With a total of five 094-class SSBNs, China may be able to keep one or two of them at sea at all times.55 If Beijing has eight SSBNs, it may be able to keep two to four of them at sea. The exact number would depend on a series of factors, including whether China can prepare two sets of crews for each SSBN, whether Beijing has an effective logistical support system to maximize the time that its SSBNs can spend at sea, and the lifetime of Chinese reactor cores. In any case, these estimates are consistent with a general consensus among Chinese and foreign experts that Beijing is likely to maintain a total of fewer than ten SSBNs and to want to keep somewhere between one and three of them on constant patrol. (Having more than one SSBN on patrol would hedge against the risk of one of them falling prey to enemy ASW operations.)56
Given this baseline, it is possible to estimate how many SSNs the United States would need to track patrolling Chinese SSBNs. Based on Cold War experience, some U.S. experts assume that the United States would need to possess five SSNs to keep track of each Chinese SSBN at sea.57 This estimate takes into consideration all the time that SSNs need for transit, training, and maintenance. This figure seems to be generally consistent with the historical record of the 1980s, when the Soviet Union kept about six to twelve SSBNs at sea and the United States was more or less able to shadow them with a total inventory of about 100 SSNs, a considerable number of which were probably forward deployed and charged with the mission of tracking Soviet SSBNs during peacetime.58
The assumption that five U.S. SSNs are needed to track each enemy SSBN only applies, however, to situations in which U.S. SSNs are able to quickly pick up their targets as or shortly after the SSBNs leave port. During the Cold War, if a Soviet SSBN was able to reach its patrol area and then disappear before U.S. SSNs could start tracking it, U.S. forces had a much harder time finding it again. The scale of this challenge depended on a range of variables, including the specific patrol tactics used by Soviet SSBNs. When Soviet nuclear-armed submarines started to adopt more advanced technologies and became quieter toward the late 1980s, it became even more difficult for the United States to keep track of them. Owen R. Cote, a highly regarded U.S. expert on ASW, goes as far as to say that “[there were] several incidents in which the entire [U.S.] Navy had to deploy in order to find and maintain contact on one [Soviet] submarine.”59
In the U.S.-China case, if Beijing keeps between one and three SSBNs at sea, Washington would need to devote five to fifteen SSNs to tracking and trailing them, assuming that SSNs are the primary U.S. ASW platform deployed against Chinese SSBNs. If Washington supplements its SSNs with other ASW platforms, the required number of SSNs could go down. That said, contrary to the Cold War, when the primary mission of U.S. SSNs was to conduct strategic ASW against Soviet SSBNs, existing U.S. SSNs are probably primarily assigned to missions other than tracking SSBNs, let alone just Chinese ones. Today U.S. SSNs are involved in conducting anti–surface ship operations, protecting U.S. surface ships, intelligence collection, offensive and defensive mine warfare, and supporting special operation forces, among others.60
Between 2006 and 2016, the U.S. Navy maintained a constant goal of possessing forty-eight SSNs; then, in 2016, the goal was raised to sixty-six submarines.61 With forty-eight SSNs, it would be challenging for the United States to devote enough of them, on a full-time basis, to the strategic ASW mission against China. This would be especially true if the required number of submarines for the mission were near the upper range of fifteen SSNs. How much this calculus will change when the new goal of sixty-six SSNs is achieved is unknown.
Although the relevant U.S. literature often cites China’s growing naval power as the main reason for raising the United States’ SSN goal, it is difficult to know if, or to what extent, this new requirement was motivated by efforts to counter future Chinese SSBNs or other naval capabilities.62 That said, U.S. analysts have indicated that, during a crisis involving China, the United States could increase the number of SSNs tasked with tracking down Chinese SSBNs (at the expense of other missions).63 This surge capability could help the United States avoid having to dedicate a certain number of SSNs to strategic ASW missions against China at all times, further reducing the numerical requirement for U.S. SSNs. Such a surge strategy may involve some drawbacks, because not having the SSN crews practice tracking Chinese SSBNs during peacetime may undermine their ability to do so in a crisis. But these considerations may be secondary for U.S. naval planners.
Another complication for Washington is that, given the projected force level of the U.S. SSN fleet over the next few decades (shown in figure 2), the United States will be hard-pressed to maintain a force of forty-eight SSNs for a window between 2025 and 2031 or a force of sixty-six SSNs between now and 2047. If Washington is to conduct systematic strategic ASW against Chinese SSBNs, including in peacetime, it may need to introduce even more SSNs (beyond those currently planned) in the near to medium term. It may be difficult to do so, as the U.S. submarine production industry will already be stretched to build two Virginia-class SSNs per year over the next three decades when it also needs to divert resources into building the new Columbia-class SSBNs.64
Given these competing dynamics, there is a dual uncertainty shared by Beijing and Washington about whether Chinese SSBNs could be shielded from U.S. ASW capabilities and whether the United States would have enough SSNs to make a credible attempt to track Chinese SSBNs (if it chose to try). This uncertainty could create incentives for both countries to increase their production capacities more than they otherwise would—an outcome that would have deleterious consequences for arms race stability.
The Impact of Future Unmanned Systems
New technologies, especially autonomous and unmanned systems, could further fuel the emerging nuclear dimension of the naval competition between China and the United States. In particular, U.S. efforts to intensify its development and use of unmanned systems could greatly expand U.S. ASW capabilities in destabilizing ways that China would view as threatening to the survivability of its SSBNs. To avoid being disadvantaged, China would likely be prompted to counter by building more unmanned systems of its own and adopting more destabilizing military countermeasures.
New technologies, especially autonomous and unmanned systems, could further fuel the emerging nuclear dimension of the naval competition between China and the United States.
Chinese Concerns
If unmanned systems turn out to be capable of substantially upsetting the offense-defense balance in underwater warfare, they could provoke an unforeseen radical change to the future survivability of Beijing’s sea-based nuclear deterrent. In recent years, China has captured foreign unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) close to Hainan Island in the South China Sea. The country’s national security agencies suspect that these UUVs are monitoring Chinese military vessels and collecting other forms of close-in intelligence, such as mapping the seabed and gathering hydrographic information.1 Chinese analysts are particularly concerned that UUVs and unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) are being used to spy on Chinese SSBNs operating in the area, survey their operational environment, and even directly threaten them with offensive weapons.2 This analysis focuses more on the impact of UUVs, which is generally considered representative of the impact of other types of unmanned maritime systems including USVs.
The United States tops the list of Chinese concerns about the development and deployment of unmanned systems. Since 1994, the U.S. Navy has published four Navy Unmanned Undersea Vehicle (UUV) Master Plans.3 Since the publication of the second master plan in 2000, the U.S. Navy has increasingly focused on using UUVs for ASW missions. This trend is reflected in other U.S. defense planning documents, including the Department of Defense’s Unmanned Systems Roadmaps, which were later renamed Unmanned Systems Integrated Roadmaps.4
One application UUVs are used for is conducting intelligence preparation of battlespace operations, including collecting data about seafloor topography, underwater currents, and other hydrological information.5 One advantage UUVs have for conducting this mission is that their small physical size allows them to operate in shallow waters. Although current U.S. underwater hydrophone systems cover the main chokepoints along the island chains on the edge of the Western Pacific, they do not cover all waterways and maritime areas of interest; other U.S. ASW surveillance systems, including satellite-based ones, may be stretched to provide constant and effective surveillance.6 UUVs and USVs can help fill this gap. Their ability to conduct patrols automatically for prolonged periods is another advantage. For example, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s (DARPA) ASW Continuous Trail Unmanned Vessel (ACTUV) Program has produced a vessel—known as Sea Hunter—that has a reported range of 10,000 nautical miles at a speed of 12 knots; the vessel already has completed its initial sea trials and has been transferred to the U.S. Navy.7
Unmanned systems could provoke an unforeseen radical change to the future survivability of Beijing’s sea-based nuclear deterrent.
Beyond general intelligence and surveillance purposes, U.S. UUVs could be used in more aggressive ways. The 2004 Navy UUV Master Plan, the most recent one made public, raised concerns in China because it explicitly identified “hold at risk” as one important ASW mission for UUVs. (A more recent plan was reportedly completed in 2011 but remains classified.)8 The hold-at-risk mission would include “monitoring all the submarines that exit a port or transit a chokepoint,” presumably for the purpose of ensuring that such submarines can be trailed and, if necessary, destroyed.9 A 2009 RAND Corporation study sponsored by the U.S. Navy explored the practicalities of this mission by considering the use of one or more UUVs to patrol secretly near an enemy’s submarine base to detect and trail exiting submarines in a timely fashion. As a hypothetical example, this study uses China’s submarine base at Jianggezhuang, an important facility on the Yellow Sea where Chinese SSBNs have often been spotted by satellites. The study concludes that an effective barrier could be “established outside a port, such as the Jianggezhuang submarine base, using a UUV operating at 0.5 [knots] and able to detect and classify at a range of 0.125 [nautical miles].”10
The growing U.S. interest in using UUVs for ASW coincides with the ongoing challenges that the United States faces in using manned systems for this purpose. With a tightened military budget and stretched shipbuilding capacity, the U.S. Navy cannot afford to dramatically increase its total number of manned platforms. As figure 2 shows, the size of the U.S. SSN force is projected to continue to decline until around the late 2020s, as old models are decommissioned.
Moreover, and more importantly, UUVs may possess certain operational advantages over manned systems for ASW. For example, compared with smaller diesel-electric submarines (which the U.S. Navy does not possess), the United States’ large nuclear-powered attack submarines face challenges operating in “shallower waters” close to an enemy’s coast. If enemy submarines “submerge near their homeports,” they can capitalize on this weakness and stay “outside the reach of U.S. Forces,” according to the U.S. Navy’s 2004 UUVs master plan.11 Chinese analysts view Washington’s decision to focus, in recent years, on augmenting ASW capabilities for shallow and coastal waters as evidence of an intention to counter Chinese submarines.12
UUVs may possess certain operational advantages over manned systems for ASW.
According to U.S. analysts, an additional advantage of unmanned systems is that using them to “perform relatively routine tasks (such as tracking threatening submarines) could free remaining U.S. SSNs” for other missions.13 Moreover, given China’s growing A2/AD capabilities, unmanned systems are considered to be “better able to detect stealthy submarines” without exposing their mother surface ships to the danger of sailing within range of Chinese anti-ship missiles.14
So far, the United States has been relatively restrained in its use of unmanned systems for ASW missions. A RAND report observes that, to date, the main U.S. objective in using UUVs for ASW has been “to conduct ASW operations short of weapons engagement.”15 That said, the report does note that a “further objective is to perform this function [of weapons engagement].” For their part, Chinese analysts expect that the United States will deploy the most advanced unmanned ASW first to the Asia Pacific and that China will be the primary target. They expect Washington to deploy an ASW-capable USV as early as 2018. Unmanned ASW platforms are expected to be deployed first along the First Island Chain and at U.S. bases in Singapore; Okinawa, Japan; the Philippines; and Australia to monitor Chinese submarines operating in the East and South China Seas as they transit through the region’s limited number of chokepoints.16
Implications for Crisis Stability
The deployment of unmanned systems could enable states to engage in more aggressive behavior in a crisis. Without the need to worry about human casualties, military commanders might be emboldened to use unmanned vehicles more assertively than they would use manned systems. For example, because self-exposure is less of a concern for UUVs than it is for manned systems, UUVs use active sonar more frequently to detect enemy vessels.17
If the United States were to use UUVs to help hold Chinese SSBNs at risk—or even if Beijing believed U.S. UUVs were being used in this way—there would be a chance that the Chinese surface ships and aircraft tasked with protecting SSBNs might misunderstand the intentions behind specific maneuvers conducted by U.S. unmanned systems. An unmanned mission for collecting intelligence against nearby Chinese SSBNs could be misinterpreted as cueing subsequent ASW strikes. In addition, there would be a chance that Chinese forces might mistakenly assume that foreign UUVs and USVs tasked with general surveillance are specifically targeting Chinese SSBNs.
The deployment of unmanned systems could enable states to engage in more aggressive behavior in a crisis.
According to the previously mentioned 2009 RAND report, Washington’s potential use of UUVs to hold Chinese SSBNs at risk in theory would take place “under existing rules of engagement and without inadvertently escalating a conflict.”18 However, there has not been an in-depth discussion about how this mission could be performed by unmanned systems—which would need to be armed—in a manner that would effectively avoid the risk of inadvertent escalation.19
One way to help mitigate the risk of inadvertent escalation resulting from unplanned encounters at sea is to establish effective communication mechanisms to help each party quickly determine the other’s intent in such situations. To this end, rules for managing unplanned encounters in the Asia Pacific region between military vessels and aircraft have been established in recent years. In 2014, twenty-one Pacific countries adopted the Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea (CUES) at the Western Pacific Naval Symposium in Qingdao. Similarly, China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) agreed, at the nineteenth ASEAN-China Summit in 2016, to apply the CUES rules in the South China Sea. In addition, in 2014, the United States and China signed a bilateral memorandum of understanding on safety rules concerning air and maritime encounters, to which they subsequently added an annex on safety rules for air-to-air encounters. The two countries also committed to implementing the Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea, which was established in 1972.
These rules of behavior heavily stress the importance of establishing adequate communication during unplanned encounters at sea, but they have limitations. When submarines are surfaced, they should comply with such rules, but one complication is that when they are underwater, these rules would be irrelevant. Even more problematically, such rules cannot easily be extended to cover unmanned military systems. For instance, compared with manned platforms, unmanned systems are usually designed to be smaller, to be more secretive, and to operate closer to enemy forces. These differences make it more difficult for the two sides to agree on the meaning and implementation of certain CUES provisions, including one that requires vessels to maintain a “safe distance.”20 Another major challenge is communication. Many of the existing communication procedures listed in the CUES—such as the use of sound, light, flag signals, and radio communications—could not be easily implemented with an unmanned system, even if a UUV was piloted remotely, let alone if it could operate autonomously.
Without viable communication mechanisms, Chinese forces protecting SSBNs would have greater difficulty understanding the intentions of U.S. UUVs or USVs.21 During either peacetime or a military crisis, China would have every incentive to interfere with any foreign unmanned system that it detected and that, in its view, posed a potential threat to its SSBNs. After all, clarifying the intentions of unmanned systems would take time (if doing so were somehow possible), and Chinese military commanders might not want to put the SSBNs at risk by waiting to establish communication.
In a scenario in which Chinese forces believed one of their SSBNs was threatened, they would face only two realistic options: either leaving the foreign UUV or USV alone—potentially putting the SSBN at risk—or using physical force to disrupt the unmanned foreign system’s operations, whether by capturing it or by attempting to destroy it. In such a case, it would be very difficult for China to signal that its intentions were defensive. Washington, in turn, could interpret Chinese interference with a U.S. UUV or USV as a provocation or the use of force, especially during a crisis.
Indeed, Beijing has recently signaled its willingness to interfere with unmanned systems. After the December 2016 incident in which a PLA Navy ship seized a U.S. UUV in the South China Sea, an article published through an account managed by the overseas edition of the People’s Daily argued that there is currently no international law that regulates the maritime activities of unmanned systems. This line of reasoning states that, unlike manned vessels, unmanned systems do not enjoy a right to freedom of navigation and, therefore, “in this grey area, as long as the United States dares to send its underwater drones [to China’s coastal waters], China certainly has the right to seize them.”22
Implications for Arms Race Stability
Although many analysts have emphasized the huge potential for unmanned systems to contribute to ASW missions, unmanned technologies could be employed to help protect SSBNs as well. In fact, there is no clear evidence that unmanned technologies disproportionately favor ASW. Some Western analysts have voiced the view that new technologies might “make the oceans effectively transparent,”23 but most Chinese experts do not seem to believe that unmanned systems (along with advanced sensors) will inherently change the fundamental existing offense-defense balance in the underwater domain. The effects of such systems seem to depend on how each side invests in new technologies and which side uses them best. This perception further motivates increasing investments to win this emerging competition.
In particular, Chinese experts have paid a great deal of attention to the potential ways unmanned systems could protect SSBNs based on a concept called network-centric warfare, an idea first framed by the U.S. military and systematically studied by the PLA.24 Unmanned systems could serve as useful nodes for information collection and communication purposes in a Chinese network-centric strategy for detecting enemy ASW forces and protecting Chinese SSBNs. For example, an SSBN could deploy and use small, quiet unmanned systems to greatly enhance its ability to detect enemy SSNs and other ASW forces, providing itself with an early warning capability that could provide enough time and space for the SSBN to hide and escape.
There is no clear evidence that unmanned technologies disproportionately favor ASW.
Alternatively, UUVs could enhance an SSBN’s situational awareness by rising close to the surface and communicating with satellites, surface ships, and other friendly forces; the UUVs could then transmit information from these assets to the SSBN, which could remain deeper underwater, using fiber-optic cable or acoustic communications. This approach would allow SSBNs to avoid communicating directly with friendly forces, thus reducing the chances of having the submarine detected by an enemy.25
Moreover, China could use UUVs and USVs to interfere with an enemy’s ASW platforms. For example, unmanned assets could disrupt communications among an enemy’s forces, leaving them unable to effectively coordinate and, thus, undermining their overall ASW capability. Another approach would be for UUVs to emulate the sound profile of an SSBN and try to divert enemy forces from actual ones.26 Chinese experts have even proposed, without offering operational details, that very large UUVs could function as SSBN decoys to confuse the enemy and perhaps even destroy opposing ASW forces by luring them into traps.27 That said, the downside of using large numbers of UUVs to help an SSBN is the risk that some of them might inadvertently reveal information about the general location of the SSBN.
In light of the uncertainty about whether offensive or defensive applications of unmanned systems will prove more decisive, many Chinese experts generally acknowledge that China has not been the frontrunner in this competition. Xu Yuru, an academician (the highest academic title for Chinese scientists) in the Chinese Academy of Engineering and a leading Chinese expert on unmanned marine vehicles, stated in the late 2000s that China’s research on unmanned surface vehicles had “just got[ten] started” and that the preliminary research at that time was focused on USVs with very simple functions.28 In 2008, he pointed out that there was a clear gap between Chinese technology and international cutting-edge technology—especially in the areas of underwater navigation, detection, communication, and sensing. Xu called on the Chinese government to draft a systematic plan for developing unmanned marine vehicles.29 By 2012, according to other experts, China’s research and development efforts into unmanned marine vehicles were still at the stage of “conceptual design” and revealed a “relatively big gap with the United States and other advanced countries when it comes to key technologies.”30
If these assessments are accurate, China’s SSBNs may face a growing near-term threat from enemy unmanned systems but, in the long run, the overall impact of unmanned systems on the offense-defense competition may become less clear-cut as China catches up technologically. When China seized a U.S. UUV in December 2016, this further convinced Beijing that it cannot afford to lose the race to counter enemy unmanned military systems and that China should invest in developing its own capabilities. Many Chinese commentators believe
the PLA’s offshore superiority would be greatly advanced, if China could use its advanced underwater communication technology and its leading industrial manufacturing capacity to mass produce unmanned underwater vehicles and to build a set of networks for all dimensional underwater surveillance and combat in the coastal waters before the United States could do so.31
Some Chinese commentators have gone so far as to assert that the intensified competition involving unmanned underwater technologies between the United States and China means that the two countries have already entered into a new arms race.32
