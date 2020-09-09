book
Carnegie Europe

Emerging Security Technologies and EU Governance: Actors, Practices and Processes

Using the concept of ‘governance’ as an analytical framework, this book investigates how new and emerging security technologies are governed within the European Union, emphasizing relations among different state and non-state actors.

by Raluca CsernatoniAntonio Calcara, and Chantal Lavallée
published by
Routledge
 on September 9, 2020

Source: Routledge

The emergence of technologies such as drones, autonomous robotics, artificial intelligence, cyber and biotechnologies has stimulated worldwide debates on their use, risks and benefits in both the civilian and the security-related fields.

This volume examines the concept of ‘governance’ as an analytical framework and tool to investigate how new and emerging security technologies are governed in practice within the European Union (EU), emphasising the relational configurations among different state and non-state actors. With reference to European governance, it addresses the complex interplay of power relations, interests and framings surrounding the development of policies and strategies for the use of new security technologies. The work examines varied conceptual tools to shed light on the way diverse technologies are embedded in EU policy frameworks.

Each contribution identifies actors involved in the governance of a specific technology sector, their multilevel institutional and corporate configurations, and the conflicting forces, values, ethical and legal concerns, as well as security imperatives and economic interests.

EUSecurityTechnologyEuropeWestern EuropeIran
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

More work from Carnegie