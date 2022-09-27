HarperCollins

After the end of the Cold War, China was faced with fundamental challenges – and had to make some critical choices. After Tiananmen: The Rise of China is the story of how it handled its complex domestic and external environment while silently ascending the hierarchy of world power.

The book traces the developments in contemporary China from 1989 to 2010, delving into the country’s initial political and economic experiments. It examines the adeptness with which challenges like the ‘Malacca Dilemma’ and the resources crunch shaped Chinese policies; how, in the process, the very character of the Chinese Communist Party was fundamentally transformed; and the twists and turns in India’s relationship with China.

The sequel to Tiananmen Square: The Making of a Protest, this is an essential primer for those who wish to understand China’s behaviour today.