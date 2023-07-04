Reimagining EU-ASEAN Relations: Challenges and Opportunities

Cooperation between the European Union (EU) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has for decades struggled to develop any effective focus on democracy and human rights. ASEAN countries have long pushed back against European democracy and human rights policies. The Economist Intelligence Unit’s 2022 Democracy Index ranked Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Singapore as flawed democracies and Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam as authoritarian regimes¾although these categorizations are contested and have shifted over time.1

The EU has prioritized trade and security issues in its relations with ASEAN and has been inconsistent in engaging with normative political concerns, while many European states have also suffered democratic erosion in recent years. Since 2022, diverging positions on the Russian invasion of Ukraine have reduced the prospects of democracy becoming a high-profile part of the EU-ASEAN agenda. The challenges of developing cooperation in this area are more severe than in other strands of the agenda. Nevertheless, there are some limited opportunities for cooperation, in particular on the civil society dimension of the relationship.

The State of Play

There have been acute sensitivities about the place of democracy and human rights in EU-ASEAN relations since the two actors signed a cooperation agreement in 1980. Relations have long struggled to prevent political issues from complicating interregional cooperation. A brief overview of the evolution of EU-ASEAN relations reveals both the difficulties of broaching democracy and human rights issues and the way they have gradually found a modest place on the interregional agenda.

In the 1980s and 1990s, the absence of democracy in the ASEAN region pushed the EU to focus on the economic dimension of relations with Southeast Asia. Regime control over opposition parties and the erosion of civil liberties in many ASEAN countries were recurring features in the decades before and after the end of the Cold War, even as uneven democratic transitions opened in the Philippines in 1986 and Indonesia in 1998. Although most transitions to democracy in the region have since suffered rollbacks, the 1997 Asian financial crisis and the shift toward democracy in Indonesia opened conversations about democracy and human rights in ASEAN. On the European side, in 2001 the EU launched its new approach to the region through the “Europe and Asia: A Strategic Framework for Enhanced Partnerships” document, which sought to find points of political convergence beyond economic relations.2

In 2007, ASEAN adopted its charter, which committed the organization to “the principles of democracy, the rule of law and good governance, [and] respect for and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms.”3 This action by ASEAN could be considered the first step toward publicly positioning the organization as a supporter of normative principles that the EU had long endorsed, and this perhaps opened the prospect of new areas of interregional political cooperation. In a significant step toward political institutionalization, in 2009 the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights began work; in 2012, ASEAN adopted its Human Rights Declaration, which marked a new chapter on strengthening and protecting regional cooperation on human rights.4

Thus, it can be argued that ASEAN moved external concerns about democracy among its member states from being a peripheral issue to part of its internal political identity. However, ASEAN’s adoption of these regional initiatives did not translate into strong political actions, as democratic reforms have been slow and authoritarian regime stability has benefited from strong economic performance across the region.

The Rise of China

By the end of the 2010s, the EU was struggling with democratic backsliding in many of its member states. It is in this context of fraught political transitions in both the EU and ASEAN that the two regions engaged each other—and did so amid the growing geopolitical shift evident in Asia with the rise of China. In parallel, the EU was engaging different strategic partners, including China and India, as it sought to strengthen its relations with ASEAN. A European pivot toward Asia was discernible, driven by changing geopolitical developments that were giving the Indo-Pacific region greater strategic and geoeconomic prominence. This shift also led the EU to reexamine its own interests and confront new strategic concerns and political choices in EU-ASEAN relations.

The EU acceded to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) in 2012.5 The TAC is an important nonaggression and cooperation pact signed by ASEAN’s members in 1976 and, subsequently, by its partners. Albeit without naming China as a security risk, the then EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy saw the union’s accession to the TAC as an opportunity to work with ASEAN to address some of the political and security concerns in the region.6

Despite the patchiness of democracy in ASEAN countries, in 2015 the first EU-ASEAN Policy Dialogue on Human Rights took place, institutionalizing bilateral engagement on human rights. To date, four dialogues have been held, the most recent in 2022. Although these dialogues have enabled a conversation between the two sides, it is questionable whether the conversation has compelled ASEAN states to address internal rights-related issues in any tangible way. The EU can claim some success in that it has moved beyond its focus on trade to make human rights an integral part of meetings with ASEAN partners, but the impact of this development has arguably been modest. Economic priorities remain paramount: while the EU removed trade preferences for Cambodia in 2020 because of violations of human and labor rights, the union has generally not let human rights issues get in the way of commercial relations; it signed new trade agreements with nondemocratic Singapore and Vietnam in the late 2010s.

Meanwhile, the EU has become more concerned with security issues emanating from the region. The growing Chinese presence, with the launch of the Belt and Road Initiative in 2014, has transformed the geopolitical and geoeconomic landscape, creating new security concerns. The EU acknowledged this shift in its 2016 Global Strategy and put out a strategy for connectivity in Asia in 2018.7 As a consequence of these political developments, the EU and ASEAN adopted a Global Partnership for Shared Strategic Goals in 2016, marking a major shift in interregional relations.8 This partnership aimed to deepen the security dimension of the relationship between the two organizations, but did not appear to upgrade the democratization and human rights agenda in ASEAN. Clearly, the trade-off between security and normative political concerns tilted toward the former in the two regions’ engagement.

In 2020, the EU and ASEAN upgraded their relations to a strategic partnership—the first such interregional exercise by the union. This move again focused mainly on security, resilience, and sustainable connectivity, but democratic coordination also crept onto the agenda. More recently, the EU’s Global Gateway, an infrastructure investment initiative, has promised an alternative to China’s Belt and Road Initiative and, ostensibly, a way of funding infrastructure compatible with “democratic values and high standards,” according to the European Commission.9 However, it remains unclear what this means in practice, and the Global Gateway is still not widely known in Southeast Asia.

Thus, although democracy and human rights do not play a major role in EU-ASEAN relations, they have gradually found their way onto the interregional agenda. Political dialogue has deepened between the two regions, and the EU has clearly defined ASEAN as a crucial partner. This convergence is mainly about security and geoeconomics, but has also brought with it some focus on democracy and human rights as a secondary part of the agenda; democracy concerns are now nested within a much broader geopolitical set of shared concerns across the two regions. Still, although the EU and ASEAN have incrementally given democracy and human rights more visibility in their cooperation, the two blocs have not developed a joint strategy to address fallout from the U.S.-China rivalry and the way this affects democratic developments in the region.

Challenges

EU-ASEAN relations today are colored by the deepening geopolitical contestation between China and the United States in the region and unsettling developments in Europe, particularly Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has prompted closer Russia-China ties. The war poses a challenge to the EU-ASEAN agenda, as it affects EU and ASEAN states differently and has contrasting implications for the two regions’ domestic politics and foreign policy choices. Just as EU-ASEAN relations seemed to be gaining momentum, the Russian invasion has introduced an issue of significant divergence. Adding to the growing political challenge is China’s display of power, which seeks to enhance Beijing’s influence and produce instability in the region while the United States and the EU are preoccupied with the war in Europe.

Democracy and the Invasion of Ukraine

The war in Ukraine has introduced a new challenge for EU-ASEAN relations, as the two blocs have not responded in the same way to the Russian aggression. The European perception of the Russian invasion as a decisive and existential turning point is not widely shared in Southeast Asia. The invasion has, to some extent, brought renewed EU interest in ASEAN, especially the region’s democracies and their political preferences. While the war has made authoritarianism appear a more real and tangible risk, it has also brought to the surface the geopolitical costs of Western powers turning a blind eye to this risk. In this context, the Russia-China no-limits partnership is seen in Europe as a growing menace to democratic nations.10

European and U.S. leaders have framed their responses to the war in terms of support for democratic values more broadly than just for Ukraine itself. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has insisted, “This is about autocracy against democracy. . . . This watershed moment in global politics calls for a rethink of our foreign policy agenda. This is the time to invest in the power of democracies. This work begins with the core group of our like-minded partners: our friends in every single democratic nation on this globe.”11 The EU and the United States have sought to build a wider network of democracy support for the war in Ukraine through the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which includes Western democracies, Japan, and South Korea.12

However, ASEAN countries have a different perspective on the Russian invasion from the EU and have not framed it as a systemic threat to democratic nations in the same way as their European counterparts. Southeast Asian countries have generally been reluctant to join Western initiatives and groupings. Singapore adopted sanctions on Russia, but other states, including the more democratic ones, have declined to adopt punitive measures—and have frequently complained at Western pressure on them to do so.

Undoubtedly, the war has divided the EU and ASEAN states and complicated the new momentum in their cooperation. In 2022, the EU and ASEAN celebrated forty-five years of diplomatic relations and held a commemorative summit at which they discussed cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. However, while some Asian democracies, like Japan, have been quite outspoken in supporting the EU position on Ukraine, such a response has not been forthcoming from ASEAN members, which have stood firm in their rejection of EU perspectives on the war. The 2022 summit could not reach an agreement to condemn the Russian invasion, as the strong military ties of some ASEAN states, like Laos and Vietnam, with Moscow influenced their decisions to remain neutral.

Conversely, the area where spillover from events in Ukraine could push the EU and ASEAN closer is the issue of Taiwan. The two actors have expressed their fears of the Ukraine war ramping up Chinese intimidation of Taiwan.13 The EU and ASEAN have, to some extent, framed this concern in terms of a need to defend democratic Taiwan while mapping a different position from that of the United States. In the context of growing tension in the Taiwan Strait, both the EU and ASEAN have called for restraint and the use of diplomatic means to resolve the issues in case of a potential Chinese attack on Taiwan.

Structural Limitations

Quite apart from the tragedy unfolding in Ukraine, the EU-ASEAN partnership suffers from more structural problems, which militate against an effective focus on democracy and human rights. The EU has a formal and institutionalized leadership structure that is largely absent in ASEAN. This undermines the latter’s regional identity and creates a fundamental problem of agenda-setting for collective action in ASEAN.

Domestic trends add to the difficulties. A decade on, the ASEAN Human Rights Declaration has had little positive impact on strengthening human rights or raising the level of democracy in the region. Restrictions on civil society organizations have increased, and trends toward authoritarianism have deepened in some places. While the military has aborted the democratic transition in Myanmar,14 autocratic control has tightened in Cambodia15 and Vietnam.16 Since the military seized power in 2014, Thailand has struggled to return to a democratic path;17 it is not certain how far the opposition’s strong showing at the general election in May 2023 will attenuate the junta’s power. And while the people have rejected military rule, the transition of political power remains unclear. The Philippines went through a period of highly illiberal populism and its political trajectory has been uncertain since former president Rodrigo Duterte left office in 2022.18

Democratic backsliding has also taken place in the EU,19 especially in Hungary and Poland, and the rise of far-right parties has led to a restriction of civic rights. Although the EU can claim to be a more democratic space, these developments underscore that it also faces contentious political issues, which impact the union’s ability to speak collectively for all its members.

As long as normative divergences exist, the EU and ASEAN will lack fully common ideational interests to take the partnership forward. These differences over democracy exist today as much internally within each region as between the two, and neither regional body has found a fully effective way of dealing with democratic malaise. Further, amid the two blocs’ different interpretations of regional threats, these structural imbalances have become more of a hindrance to deeper coordination and a shared agenda on sensitive political issues.

Opportunities: A More Common Agenda?

The threats facing democracy call for stronger engagement and coordination between Europe and ASEAN, despite all the difficulties and sensitivities. For many years, this relationship has been imbalanced, with the EU expressing concerns about the human rights situation in a predominantly nondemocratic ASEAN. Today, a much more balanced approach is needed. While the EU’s critical focus on strongly authoritarian trends in places like Cambodia may be justified, many European democracies are suffering from democratic erosion and a rise of the hard right.

Given the political variations in ASEAN, it is likely that the EU will need to build dialogue and coordination in tailored forms with those countries in the region that are at least partly democratic and have recently made some pro-democratic progress. The two sides need to explore a more shared agenda of upholding democratic values and human rights, even if differences will persist and this agenda will continue to be sensitive and not the main priority in EU-ASEAN relations.

This agenda needs to be created equally by both sides and should not involve the EU simply pushing ASEAN states to sign on to European concerns. There will, of course, be impediments to this idea of equal partnership, especially while illiberal political trends remain strong in ASEAN and also manifest themselves in Europe. There remain differing strategic geopolitical exposures in the region, especially to China, and divergent strategic priorities and interests between the EU and ASEAN. There are also different political perceptions of problems and solutions; for instance, the view remains in Southeast Asia that Europe is a neocolonialist bloc that pushes normative discourses on democracy and human rights onto Asia. The two sides need to fully engage with these viewpoints if they are to move into a more positive phase of cooperation.

Undoubtedly, the dialogue on human rights is a relative weak point in EU-ASEAN relations. One key requirement for engagement is to forge a new understanding of emergent political, economic, and security issues, especially those that are contentious. The EU’s low visibility in Southeast Asia, coupled with the perception that the EU is not a security provider, has increased since the outbreak of the Ukraine war. As conflict increases in Southeast Asia and the wider region, ASEAN will seek more U.S. engagement in offsetting the Chinese footprint. In a departure from a previously perceived pro-China stance, in 2023 the Philippines has expanded its defense cooperation with the United States,20 signaling a realignment with Washington. As the language of hard power increases in both regions, the EU’s own dependence on the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and its inability to be a security provider or guarantor will also impact its partnership with ASEAN.

Areas of Potential Cooperation

Even if expectations need to be kept at a realistic level, there are avenues of potential cooperation. One way forward is to develop the civil society component of the relationship. A high-profile EU-ASEAN civic forum could be tasked with leading a response to key challenges that beset both regions today. In particular, democracy activists and civil society organizations are under attack in both regions, and ideas are needed for ways in which they can be more effectively protected. Far more structured civil society bodies exist in the EU’s relations with some other regions, like Eastern Europe and Africa, and could serve as a template for the EU-ASEAN partnership.

This approach could form a promising and much-needed focus of a shared EU-ASEAN democracy and human rights agenda. Civil society would be well placed to map out what locally owned understandings of democratization would look like and how international actors could best help develop these—going beyond neocolonialist dynamics but without letting nondemocratic regimes sweep human rights issues off the agenda. Such EU-ASEAN engagement could offer a first step toward better understandings of perceptions on both sides compared with the formal state-to-state structure that predominates today.

Those European and few ASEAN states that are included in the U.S.-led Summit for Democracy process should coordinate more under this umbrella. The fact that South Korea will host the third summit under this initiative opens a possible opportunity to enhance EU-Asia engagement, since neither the EU nor ASEAN democracies have fully engaged with the process. With the United States now stepping back, the next phase of the process paves the way for other actors to shape the agenda in ways they want. While most ASEAN states are excluded, a wider grouping of Asian democracies could work with their European counterparts to leverage this influence: two or three ASEAN democracies could be part of this wider initiative, even if the EU-ASEAN format as a whole will not be able to engage with the summit process.

A final area on which EU-ASEAN joint reflection would be useful is the relationship between democracy and geopolitics. Precisely because the two sides differ on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the U.S.-China rivalry, and other geopolitical issues, dialogue is needed to try to mitigate tensions that arise out of different political perceptions. Differences will persist, but this is perhaps the crucial question for the future in both regions and needs to be fully grasped by leaders on both sides. An EU-ASEAN high-level reflection group on geopolitical challenges and democracy could be a precursor to more robust political engagement in the future.

Other specific areas of cooperation will also be possible and important, but these examples suffice to demonstrate that there is modest scope for constructive engagement on what remains a generally thorny area of the EU-ASEAN agenda. The year 2023 will be critical in ASEAN, with elections in Indonesia and Thailand that are crucial for strengthening democracy, while new governments in Malaysia and the Philippines are gaining momentum.

As the holder of the ASEAN chairmanship this year, Indonesia is focusing on making Southeast Asia an epicenter of growth, and economic objectives evidently outweigh political concerns like enhanced democracy. Yet the political heterogeneity in ASEAN and growing securitization in Southeast Asia have called attention to the need to balance security concerns with normative goals like democracy and human rights. With similar challenges on the European side, a practical focus on such democracy challenges can and should be crafted as a shared agenda, quite apart from conflictual geopolitical dynamics.

Ummu Salma Bava is Jean Monnet Chair at the Centre for European Studies in the School of International Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Notes

1 Democracy Index 2022, Economist Intelligence Unit, 2022, https://www.eiu.com/n/campaigns/democracy-index-2022/.

2 “Europe and Asia: A Strategic Framework for Enhanced Partnerships,” European Commission, September 4, 2001, https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/PDF/?uri=CELEX:52001DC0469.

3 “2007 Charter of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations,” Centre for International Law, November 20, 2007, https://cil.nus.edu.sg/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/2007-ASEAN-Charter-1.pdf.

4 “ASEAN Human Rights Declaration,” Association of Southeast Asian Nations, November 19, 2012, https://asean.org/asean-human-rights-declaration/.

5 “Council Decision 2012/308/CFSP of 26 April 2012 on the Accession of the European Union to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia,” Official Journal of the European Union, June 15, 2012, https://eur-lex.europa.eu/LexUriServ/LexUriServ.do?uri=OJ:L:2012:154:0001:0010:EN:PDF.

6 “The EU Accedes to Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia,” European Commission, press release, July 12, 2012,

https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/IP_12_781.

7 “Shared Vision, Common Action: A Stronger Europe,” European Commission, June 2016, https://www.eeas.europa.eu/sites/default/files/eugs_review_web_0.pdf.

8 “Bangkok Declaration on Promoting an ASEAN-EU Global Partnership for Shared Strategic Goals at the 21st ASEAN-EU Ministerial Meeting (AEMM),” Association of Southeast Asian Nations, October 14, 2016, https://asean.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/86.pdf.

9 “Global Gateway,” European Commission, https://commission.europa.eu/strategy-and-policy/priorities-2019-2024/stronger-europe-world/global-gateway_en.

10 Victor Sanjinez, Han Huang, and Andrew London, “China and Russia: A Friendship With ‘No Limits’,” South China Morning Post, March 28, 2023,

https://multimedia.scmp.com/infographics/news/china/article/3214426/china-russia/index.html.

11 “2022 State of the Union Address by President von der Leyen,” European Commission, September 14, 2022, https://neighbourhood-enlargement.ec.europa.eu/news/2022-state-union-address-president-von-der-leyen-2022-09-14_en.

12 Jim Garamone, “More Than 50 Nations Pledge to Help Build Ukraine’s Defense,” U.S. Department of Defense, June 15, 2022, https://www.defense.gov/News/News-Stories/Article/Article/3064765/more-than-50-nations-pledge-to-help-build-ukraines-defense/.

13 “EU Urges Dialogue to Reduce Risks Amid Taiwan Tension,” Reuters, August 3, 2022, https://www.reuters.com/world/eu-urges-dialogue-reduce-risks-amid-taiwan-tension-2022-08-03/;

“Shangri-La Dialogue: Ex-Malaysian Minister Says Asean ‘Very Nervous’ About Taiwan as US-China Rivalry Looms Over Forum,” South China Morning Post, June 2, 2023, https://www.scmp.com/news/asia/southeast-asia/article/3222685/shangri-la-dialogue-ex-malaysian-minister-says-asean-very-nervous-about-taiwan-us-china-conflict.

14 “Myanmar Coup Reverses a Fragile Democracy,” Financial Times, February 1, 2021,

https://www.ft.com/content/470fd349-ddda-410f-afb6-1342010ce079.

15 “Cambodia,” Human Rights Watch,

https://www.hrw.org/world-report/2022/country-chapters/cambodia.

16 Bennett Murray, “Vietnam’s Quiet New Autocrat Is Consolidating Power,” Foreign Policy, November 7, 2018,

https://foreignpolicy.com/2018/11/07/vietnams-quiet-new-autocrat-is-consolidating-power/.

17 Janjira Sombatpoonsiri, “Two Thailands: Clashing Political Orders and Entrenched Polarization,” Carnegie Europe, August 18, 2020, https://carnegieendowment.org/2020/08/18/two-thailands-clashing-political-orders-and-entrenched-polarization-pub-82438.

18 Mark R. Thompson, “Duterte’s Violent Populism: Mass Murder, Political Legitimacy and the ‘Death of Development’ in the Philippines,” Journal of Contemporary Asia, April 16, 2021,

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/00472336.2021.1910859?journalCode=rjoc20.

19 Piotr Buras, “Poland, Hungary, and the Slipping Façade of Democracy,” European Council on Foreign Relations, July 11, 2018,

https://ecfr.eu/article/commentary_poland_hungary_slipping_facade_of_democracy/.

20 Tommy Walker, “How is the Philippines Balancing Ties With China and the US?,” DW, February 21, 2023, https://www.dw.com/en/how-is-the-philippines-balancing-ties-with-china-and-the-us/a-64777259.