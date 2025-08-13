The Growing Criminalization of Climate and Environmental Protests

Murder of Climate Activists

The fourth and most serious kind of repression occurs when environmental activists are killed because of their activism. The NGO Global Witness conducts the best documentation of such killings, counting over 2,100 murders since 2012. Most of these killings take place in resource-rich countries with high levels of foreign direct investment, including Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and the Philippines. It is nevertheless a global problem, since the killings are often connected to disputes involving corporations based in the Global North. The perpetrators of the murders vary between countries and cases, with police mostly responsible in India and Peru, armed forces in the Philippines, and hit men and landowners in Brazil. Killings are often preceded by death threats and other kinds of harassment and carried out by the same actors who do the policing.

Public Vilification

Lastly, vilification processes—attempts to smear and discredit climate and environmental activists—feed all the forms of criminalization and repression discussed above. Politicians, media, corporations, and think tanks contribute to vilification by promulgating discourses that dehumanize activists and encourage and enable the other forms of criminalization and repression. They steer attention away from climate and ecological crises and vastly exaggerate the harm and disruption caused by activists. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and former Australian prime minister Scott Morrison have denounced climate activists as threats to democracy and civil liberties respectively. In India and Peru, vilification of activists on social media has been followed by arrests and disappearances. In the UK, some of the most high-profile and vilified activists have received the longest prison sentences, including Phoebe Plummer, who infamously threw tomato soup on the frame and casing of a Van Gogh painting, and Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil co-founder Roger Hallam. Investigative journalists have published essays about how the same think tanks that promote the antagonization of activists have also helped draft anti-protest legislation.

An important discursive strategy in the vilification process is to separate the activists from their causes, because the causes that climate and environmental activists strive for are broadly popular with the public. Large majorities in most countries want to see bold action on climate change. It is also easier to feel sympathy for local communities fighting against extractive industries than for the corporations who carry out the destructive extraction. Vilifying activists thus relies on convincing people who are broadly supportive of the goals of activists to nevertheless denounce the activists because of their strategies and tactics. This is achieved by separating the activism from the cause, as is often seen in media reporting. Research I helped to carry out in the Policy & Protest project shows that media reporting about Just Stop Oil in the UK was framed around criminal behavior and law and order. It only rarely mentioned climate change or the oil and gas licenses that Just Stop Oil protested. This separation takes a particularly damaging form in court cases where defendants are prohibited from speaking about the climate crisis, despite this being their motivation. In short, vilifying discourses are highly destructive and work in a symbiotic relationship with the very real repression of activists.

Responding to Repression

Legitimizing Climate Activism

One key response from civil society is to counteract a vilification process with a legitimation process. Politicians, NGOs, think tanks, academics, and journalists can support activists in this work. Indeed, this series and all of its contributors can be seen as part of a broader effort to legitimize climate and environmental activism and counteract problematic discourses targeting activists.

The legitimation process has two component parts. Firstly, it involves presenting climate and environmental activists as legitimate social and political actors who are fighting for the survival of civilization. One important way to do this is to avoid speaking about activism in a way that separates it from climate and environmental crises. Vilifiers often suggest that activists are selfish. The role of the legitimizers is therefore to show that being an activist for a cause that most of humanity supports, and all of humanity would benefit from, is in fact far from selfish. Rather, these activists are putting their bodies and liberty on the line for the greater good. This does not mean that legitimizers must endorse all tactics used by activists. It is perfectly possible to highlight the very worthy cause and the legitimacy of social and political actors without endorsing their tactics.

Secondly, the legitimation process involves highlighting, denouncing, and bearing witness to the repression and criminalization of climate and environmental activists. This is of course the mission of NGOs like Amnesty International and Global Witness. Amnesty has long brought criminal state repression of activists to global attention as a way of protecting activists by mounting pressure on authoritarian state behavior. Indeed, my very existence was made possible by Amnesty and others putting pressure on the Peruvian state in the 1960s not to execute, and then to liberate, my father. Global Witness achieves its goals by mapping and telling the stories of persecuted environmental defenders. In this case, choice of words is an important part of the protection. While the word “activist” is neutral in that the speaker may agree or disagree with the activist’s cause and method, “environmental defenders” leaves little room to disagree that these are important actors who ought to be protected. Together, these acts of legitimation seek to create an environment that makes repression costly in terms of reputation. If this first response to repression, legitimization, is carried out by a coalition of actors who share the goals of climate and environmental activists, the following two are explicitly activist responses.

Sabotage

A second possible response to criminalization and repression is to go underground and pursue more sabotage-oriented tactics, as Noah Gordon explores in further detail in his contribution to this collection. The logic goes as follows: If nonviolent protests land people in jail for several years, then activists may as well carry out acts of sabotage that could cause greater disruption to the actors that drive climate change. One group that adopted this perspective, the UK-based Shut the System, saw some limited success trying to cut internet access to an insurance firm in London in January 2025. Similar undercover acts of sabotage, albeit with much lower stakes, have been intermittently carried out by Tyre Extinguishers around various cities as they deflate SUV tires with lentils. These acts of sabotage were encouraged by Andreas Malm’s book How to Blow Up a Pipeline, which critiqued the nonviolence of Extinction Rebellion and served as a kind of sabotage manifesto. The book also inspired a film with the same title. However, despite the extensive attention given to Malm’s book, the film, and the small groups they have inspired, sabotage remains a rare practice. Researchers and observers should then be careful in giving it too much intellectual credibility, since it seems to be driven primarily by the sensationalism of the media and entertainment industries.

Changing Tactics

Lastly, activists in countries with quickly deteriorating protest rights will adapt to increased repression by using tactics with greater support and legitimacy, as a shield against repression. Unlike the legitimation carried out by a range of actors set out above, this last response refers specifically to social movement tactics and strategy. It means moving away from unpopular, disruptive protests toward more popular forms. Just because a state has laws, batons, and guns at its disposal to repress protest does not necessarily mean it will use them. A key reason groups like Just Stop Oil have been criminalized into extinction is precisely that they had so little legitimacy among the general population. But draconian anti-protest laws cannot repress all protest equally. Since UK police were given powers to stop any demonstration that violated noise limits, all kinds of protests have continued to be noisy, but the police have only really used those powers against Just Stop Oil. Hypothetically, if new draconian laws had existed in 2019 and broadly popular European youth climate strikers had blocked traffic, they would have been unlikely to receive prison sentences. Their popularity and public appeal would have acted as a shield.

There is nothing new in this lesson. Activists around the world know that it is harder to repress them if they are many and they are supported by many more. If that were not the case, there would not be protest in authoritarian settings—but there are, always have been, and always will be.

Conclusion

Across the world, state and corporate actors together have been driving a wave of criminalization and repression of climate and environmental protest. The best response is to focus on legitimacy. For social movements, that means acting in greater numbers and seeking support from sizeable minorities, if not outright majorities, of the population. Doing so makes it harder for state and corporate actors to repress activists. Broader civil society also has an important role to play in strengthening the legitimacy of activists and counteracting the vilification that they are subjected to. It can do this by connecting protests to the climate and environmental crises that spurred them and drawing attention to repression and criminalization wherever it takes place.

