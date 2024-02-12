Troubled Waters in Conflict and a Changing Climate: Transboundary Basins Across the Middle East and North Africa

This analysis was written before Israel launched its war on Gaza in the months following October 7, 2023.

Introduction

The threat of climate change in Palestine is an assemblage of anthropogenic, natural, political, and technical factors. It is an all-compassing problem caused by forces entirely beyond the control of Palestinians, who hardly possess the liberty or means to adapt to it. While everybody in Israel/Palestine is likely to be harmed by climate change, Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza will likely feel the damage most acutely—buffeted as they are by Israeli military rule, relentless settlement by Jewish citizens on their land, and restricted access to their water. (The Palestinian communities who are Israeli citizens will also be hardest hit within the state itself, but that is the subject of a separate analysis.)

The effects of climate change will set off chain reactions and travel through pathways that amplify current agricultural and economic hardships and worsen food insecurity—all mediated by Israeli control as the effective sovereign in the West Bank and Gaza. The Palestinian response will, to a large extent, be bound by Israeli decisions. Whether or not that state relaxes its grip will determine whether the Palestinians are able to cope with and adapt to what could be catastrophic droughts, heat waves, and other hydrologically significant events.

Viewed through a global lens, Israel/Palestine is largely a victim of climate change rather than a contributor; data do not even include the Palestinians, as if to underscore their inferior political position. Like many others around the world, the country has already gotten a whiff of the coming impacts—as, for example, in the record-breaking temperatures in Jerusalem (98 degrees Fahrenheit) and Jericho (113 degrees Fahrenheit) registered in 2020. Among other types of damage, the unprecedented heat has already strained the electric supply and triggered wildfires in the Naqab (Negev), a desert and semidesert in the south.

The climate change effects in Israel/Palestine will be similar to other countries in the Eastern Mediterranean region. The average temperature is expected to rise, and precipitation levels will most likely be reduced—perhaps at the rate of 4 percent for each 1 degree Celsius of temperature rise. Precipitation will become more unpredictable, including perhaps shorter rainfall seasons. Long periods of drought will occur more often, as will intense rainfall and flash flood events, and more of the rainfall will evaporate. Climate change will lessen the volume of natural water supply and make it even more variable than it has been. The rising sea level will worsen the salinity of Gaza’s main water supply source, an already brackish and saline Coastal Aquifer. And as the supply of natural water declines, the elevated heat levels and prolonged heat waves will drive up agricultural water demand.

The ramifications of global warming in Israel/Palestine are related to the geography and natural features of the country—its area, topography, climatic zones, and rainfall patterns—as well as the surface and groundwater resources, their boundaries, replenishments, discharges, and extraction. On these is superimposed the political map which, this chapter will demonstrate, is what determines who gets what, from where, and how much. It also determines, to a large extent, how the Palestinians can or cannot respond to the projected climatic effects, especially catastrophic events, such as prolonged droughts, agricultural impacts, and economic hardships, which are the chief drivers of food insecurity.

Water Resources

Israel/Palestine is distinguished by a rich ecology. With a hilly region in the middle, it is flanked by the Mediterranean Sea on the western coast, the Jordan Valley to the east, and the Naqab in the south. The total area of the country is estimated at 28,090 square kilometers (sq km). Israel accounts for 22,070 sq km, or 78.6 percent of the total, of which about 13,000 sq km is the Naqab; the landlocked West Bank makes up 5,655 sq km, and Gaza, 365 sq km. Together, the West Bank and Gaza are just 21.4 percent of the total area of the country. Precipitation, essentially in the form of rainfall, varies widely, spatially, seasonally, and interannually. It averages between 800 and 900 millimeters per year (mm/y) in the northern mountains and plummets to less than 100 mm/y in the far south of the Jordan Valley and the upper Naqab. (Deserts are defined as areas that receive less than 250 mm/y of rainfall.) Droughts, long and short, are not uncommon. In all, the marked oscillation of rainfall may render the often-used notion of “annual average rainfall” of little value for planning purposes.

The natural water sources are usually divided into two: surface and ground. The Jordan River Basin is the chief source of surface water. It is an “international watercourse” according to international water law, common to five riparian parties—Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Palestine, and Israel, clockwise. It traverses two lakes in the north, Hula and Tiberias, and meanders down south where it empties into the Dead Sea.

The average available flow of the watercourse, prior to its diversion at the entrance to the Dead Sea, was estimated to be 1,287 million cubic meters per year (mcm/y), with extreme variability. This flow would be adequate for 1.5–3 million people. (A person needs between 500 and 1,000 cubic meters per year for domestic use and food production, depending on the state of agricultural technology.) More recent statistics indicate falling recharge rates. Syria provides about half of the Jordan River’s flow, mainly from the Golan Heights, followed by Jordan, Lebanon, Israel, and the West Bank in descending order. In fact, Israel may be a net negative contributor because of the high volume of evaporation—230 mcm/y—from Lake Tiberias.

Groundwater is available in many aquifers, including the Coastal Aquifer (in Israel and Gaza) and the Mountain Aquifer (in the West Bank and Israel), the largest of all. The rest are in Israel. The Coastal Aquifer is charged principally from Israel, whereas the Mountain Aquifer’s recharge comes from the West Bank hills. Between 1973 and 2009, the recharge of the Coastal Aquifer averaged 266 mcm/y and the Mountain Aquifer 686 mcm/y.

The preceding figures ought to be seen as estimates, based in part on observation and, especially for groundwater, on mathematical models. And they vary by the range of years over which the averages are computed. Moreover, Israel—since its capture of the Golan Heights, the West Bank, and Gaza in the 1967 Arab-Israeli War—has assumed a virtual monopoly over data for natural flows. In contrast, their shredded space allows the Palestinians only sporadic measurements in a limited area.

This leads us to the question of control over these water resources—as the driver of their distribution patterns—, which party gets how much water, when, and from which sources? In addition to considering the distribution of the water, these are critical considerations for investigating the potential impact of climate change and whether the Palestinians will be able to adapt.

Water Supply Under the Matrix of Israeli Controls

Water governance is inseparable from overall governance. In the aftermath of its occupation of the West Bank and Gaza in 1967, Israel has effectively become the sovereign of the area between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea. It treats the land and water in the occupied territories, apart from those that are privately owned, as state property belonging to Jews anywhere in the world. In 2022, the Palestinian population in Israel/Palestine totaled more than 7 million: over 1.64 million who hold Israeli citizenship; 3.2 million in the West Bank, including 360,000 in Jerusalem; and 2.17 million in tiny Gaza, which is perhaps the most densely populated polity on the Earth. The Jewish Israeli population in 2022 was 7.1 million.

The West Bank is divided into four zones. East Jerusalem is annexed by Israel, but the native Palestinians are treated as permanent residents, not citizens (whereas the post-1967 Jewish settlers in the city are considered citizens). The rest of the West Bank is divided into elliptically termed areas: A, B, and C. The Palestinian Authority, with its seat in Ramallah, has municipal functions in Area A and nominal security functions in Areas A and B. Area C, which includes more than 60 percent of the West Bank and most of the agricultural land and water that is indispensable for sustainable Palestinian economic growth, is under direct Israeli rule, and more than 450,000 settlers live there. It hermetically seals Areas A and B.

The fragmentation and containment are furthered by a wide assortment of other measures, especially the winding segregation wall that gobbles up large land areas. These measures make Israel the effective gatekeeper of all land and sea ports. Israeli security and settlers monitor and regulate the entry and exit of the Palestinians and their goods. Gaza is blockaded by Israel from the land, air, and sea, as well as by Egypt, and has been cut off from the West Bank. It has been governed since 2007 by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), which won a majority in parliamentary elections but has been denied the right to form a government. Gaza has since been targeted by Israeli raids that have wreaked destruction on infrastructure and residential buildings, with damaging consequences for the water supply system.

The supply and distribution of water in Israel/Palestine is determined within this matrix of Israeli controls. It is implemented in the West Bank through a purportedly cooperative Joint Water Committee, established by the 1994 Oslo II Accord, and in Gaza by the Hamas government. The joint committee’s proceedings resemble domination or colonization more than cooperation. In many ways, it maintains the pre-Oslo water regime, which vested the Israeli water officer with absolute legal authority through unappealable military orders, making them a true water czar.

Under these restrictions, Palestinians are the only riparian party that does not get a single cup of water from the Jordan River channel. Yet when the West Bank was allocated 215 mcm/y under the U.S.-negotiated 1955 Johnston Plan between Israel and the riparian Arab states, Israel used the plan to legitimize its out-of-basin diversion of the Jordan River from Lake Tiberias to the coastal plain and further south to the Naqab. Today Israel reportedly withdraws from the Jordan River Basin at least 30 percent more than Jordan, twice as much as Syria, and more than seven times more than the Palestinians. (Lebanon, the other riparian country, diverts next to nothing.) The exploitation of the Jordan River has left environmental devastation in its wake. Lake Hula was drained by Israel in the early 1950s to expand arable land; in its lower reaches, the Jordan River is reduced to a polluted water ditch. And the Dead Sea—of which the northwestern quadrant belongs to the West Bank but to which the Palestinians are denied access—has ebbed instead of rising like the rest of the seas. With thousands of sinkholes that are dangerous to humans and other species, it is truly a dystopian sight. A place of historic and religious value for the people in the area and beyond has been utterly ravaged.

The water of the Mountain Aquifer is lopsidedly allocated as well. As of 2014, Palestinians extracted less than 20 percent of its annual recharge. The total water supply in 2021 in both the West Bank (excluding Jerusalem) and Gaza was about 440 mcm. Less than one third of the water supply in Gaza is sustainable, and the rest is an overdraft. In the West Bank, 95 mcm is purchased from the Israeli water company Mekorot—another form of water dependence.

The supply is divided roughly equally between irrigation and the municipal and industrial (M&I) subsector. The M&I provisions amount to an average of about 85 liters per capita per day. Overall, the system is plagued with problems—insufficiency, substantial losses, and intermittency, evidenced by the ubiquitous water tanks on the roofs of houses and inequality among regions and households. The water is almost universally contaminated with coliform bacteria. In Gaza, it is also undrinkable because of its high salinity; drinking water is provided by a few desalination plants via water tankers.

Agriculture is the second major water user. There are about 90,000 hectares of arable or cultivable land in the West Bank and 11,500 hectares in Gaza. Ba’al (dry), or rain-fed, cultivation is the dominant mode, primarily in the West Bank’s hills and in northern Gaza, where rainfall is above 400 mm/y. A rich variety of horticultural crops (including fruits, nuts, vegetables, and flowers) and field crops (like wheat and barley) are grown; olive trees, the backbone of the sector and a major agricultural export, grow on more than half of the cropped area. Irrigation is practiced on only about 3 percent of arable land, equally divided between Gaza and the West Bank, and produces mainly vegetables.

<B> Israel: A Water Powerhouse

In the zero-sum game of resource competition, Palestine’s disadvantages are Israel’s gain. Israel has often defended its refusal to raise Palestinian water withdrawals by alleging that Israel, too, is water scarce; just this year, however, the head of Mekorot boasted that Israel was a “water powerhouse.” The skewed extraction from the Jordan River and the Mountain Aquifer, in addition to smaller sub-basins, avails Israel of much more water than the Palestinians receive. Israel also has the financial resources and technology to desalinate water—an energy-intensive process. The recent discovery of natural gas reserves makes desalination more attractive as an option. Further, Israel has been able to purify large quantities of wastewater to reuse for irrigation. Altogether, Israel consumed 2,240 mcm in 2016: 543 mcm from desalinated water, 360 mcm from wastewater treatment, and 1,337 mcm from surface and groundwater sources. Domestic water use per person hovers around 100 cm/y, or 270 liters per capita per day over many years—more than triple that of the Palestinians. Recycled wastewater is touted as a conservation measure, ignoring the fact that it is diverted from recharging the aquifers. The inescapable conclusion is that the making of Israel into a water powerhouse is achieved in good measure at the expense of Palestine and the other Arab riparian states of the Jordan River Basin.

Climate Change: A Looming Threat to Agriculture and Food Security

Agriculture serves several important functions for Palestinians. It is a source of food security and employment, as well as a bulwark against the ever-present threat of Israeli settlements. To fully appreciate the extent of the impact that climate change will have on both food security and political stability in Israel/Palestine, it is helpful to briefly tally the significance of these key functions.

More than 70 percent of Palestinian land holdings are small, less than 1 hectare; those greater than 2 hectares comprise just 13 percent of total holdings, but they account for more than 60 percent of the total land area. More than 90 percent of all holdings are owned by males. Agriculture employs about 5 percent of the labor force, many of whom are part-time. Its share of gross domestic product (GDP) has been trending downward—in 2020, it was just 7.1 percent of GDP, lower than the world average of 11 percent—for reasons largely beyond the control of the sector itself, including hypertrophy in the service sector, the vagaries of Israeli obstructions, and the uprooting of more than 800,000 olive trees, both to open space for Israeli settlements and by the settlers themselves.

The produce grown on this land is meant for both home consumption, particularly on small holdings, and for the market. Out of all Palestinian exports, the proportion of agricultural exports has fluctuated; in 2019, it stood at 15 percent, almost equal to the proportion of agricultural imports. The small Palestinian economy suffers a chronic trade deficit that is both substantial and structural. In 2022, Palestine’s GDP was about $18 billion; its trade deficit was more than $6 billion. This is the outcome of an inefficient archipelago economy that is unable to harness economies of scale and lacks spatial and sectoral linkages. The agricultural sector itself is a product of the Israeli ecosystem of controls and disruptions. Israel is the chief destination of all commodity exports and the origin of imports—88 percent of the former and 55 percent of the latter in 2022—and thus the main beneficiary of all Palestinian trade, including trade related to agriculture.

Food insecurity—the unavailability of water and food in sufficient quantities and diverse nutritional value at affordable prices for all members of society—is intimately linked to agricultural and economic hardships. Evidence indicates that 60 percent “of the world’s hungry live in countries undergoing conflict.” Between 2014 and 2016, approximately 20 percent of people in the West Bank and Gaza experienced moderate forms of food insecurity; 10 percent faced more severe circumstances. More than 7 percent of children also had stunted growth, confirming earlier assessments.

Enter a new, uninvited guest, climate change. The exact behavior of this guest cannot be foretold with any precision and is continually updated depending on how the large and advanced economies manage their emissions, but it could be very destructive. How the affected polities, especially Israel in this case, respond will determine the outcome for both peoples. One problem is how far societies can peer into the future without engaging in wild speculation. Certainly, Palestinian policymakers do not have the political luxury to think of the end of the century, as is done for the globe as whole. Even mid-century, often the other date of climate projections, seems far away if one accounts for the mushrooming of Israeli settlements and the country’s rightward political trend.

Agriculture is the first sector that would adversely feel the effects of climate change. The confluence of more severe weather conditions—including reduced rainfall, higher temperatures, longer and more frequent heat waves, more prolonged droughts, intense storms, and strong winds (khamasin)—would inhibit the planting of crops like wheat and barley, amplify the stress on plant roots, dry up flowers, create fertile ground for pests, and altogether diminish the quantity and quality of crops. Wildfires, too, are already a threat—especially in areas where the Jewish National Fund planted European pines in the belief that they would increase rainfall (and, notoriously, to conceal destroyed Palestinian villages). While the scope and scale of wildfires cannot be predicted, they have the potential to devastate fruit trees and other crops.

The sector most adversely affected would be rain-fed agriculture—the principal method of cultivation in the area, especially for olives, nuts, and grapes. Moreover, Gaza’s saline water supply would rise beyond its already high level, and crop yields would also fall victim. Many families that depend totally or partially on agriculture would have to juggle marketing versus subsistence, incurring economic hardships and/or reduced dietary diversity. The economic hardship could also compromise the purchase of agricultural inputs, further lowering crop yields.

Palestinians already import a large proportion of their food consumption; agricultural reversals, coupled with population growth, would necessitate securing more resources to close the food deficit. This would be possible only if there is sustained economic growth, which has not been the case. Growth rates for both GDP and real gross national product (GNP) per person have exhibited wild upward and downward swings over the last thirty years or so, and the poverty rate surpassed 27 percent in 2021. Remedying Palestine’s large trade and balance of payments deficits depends on stable remittances from Palestinians abroad, as well as income from Palestinians working in Israel and international aid, both of which are unsteady and driven by the political winds. Bridging the food deficit also hinges on the availability of the food supply and prices on the international market, which can be impacted by major weather events or other crises. (For example, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has raised the price of wheat, the main staple in the region.) The net effect is that climate change would worsen food insecurity, especially for the poorer segments of the population in urban areas and refugee camps.

Whither the Political Winds for Palestine?

The political consequences of the coming climate effects are likely to be a function of their severity. If there is a catastrophic event that causes both a long period of water shortage and unfavorable weather conditions, driving agricultural and economic hardships and leading to higher levels of food insecurity, will an all-embracing confrontation between the Israelis and the Palestinians come to a head? Will this lead to mass expulsions? Will desperate Palestinians cross the border to neighboring states in search of relief?

Research on the relationship between resource scarcity and violence and exit is inconclusive. For all the talk about water wars in the Middle East, the geostrategic configurations in each river basin have thus far prevented any from happening. And major flows of refugees in and out of the Middle East and beyond have, in recent memory, occurred mainly as a result of ethnic strife, civil wars, and foreign invasions. Since the beginning of the twenty-first century, there have been numerous violent confrontations in Israel/Palestine—for example, the second intifada in 2000 or Israel’s periodic bombardment of Gaza. Despite this, there has been no sizeable exodus of people. Slow outmigration has occurred, but nothing on the scale of the 1948 or 1967 expulsions. Nonetheless, it has been maintained that political upheavals and large population movements could occur.

In a spring 2023 survey of scholars of the Middle East, just one-third of respondents believed a Palestinian state is possible within the next ten years. Moreover, more than two-thirds of those polled described the present political configuration in Israel/Palestine as “one-state akin to apartheid.” This is not unlike statements by major human rights organizations, following in the footsteps of Israel’s B’Tselem. Every passing day consolidates this reality, as demonstrated by the current right-wing government that includes “proto-fascist” cabinet members who seem bent on ethnically cleansing the land of Palestinians. Israel has long been shielded from international censor or sanctions by the European powers and, above all, the United States. Washington’s massive military and political support is best exemplified by more than fifty vetoes cast by the United States at the United Nations Security Council.

Assuming that this current state of affairs will last for many years is not unreasonable. Were a rosier future to materialize, this discussion would certainly be framed differently. In the meantime, it is prudent to follow the precautionary principle—that is, follow the assumption that Israel will not deviate from its disenfranchisement of the Palestinian people, including its exploitation of their water resources.

There is another vital consideration: Where would those who might leave en masse go? Catastrophic climate events will not be limited to Israel/Palestine; the surrounding states will also be reeling. The Palestinians, under any circumstances, will not consider Lebanon. Conditions there are worse than under a climate catastrophe, and those already there would be only too happy to leave if they could. Syria is in dire straits. The process of postconflict reconstruction, if and when it happens, will be long and arduous. Jordan’s water situation is also unenviable. Amid severe climate distress, it could be worse than the West Bank’s. And Egypt, although much better off in terms of water, faces uncertain conditions. The construction of the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam threatens its water supply, and large swaths of the Nile Delta, the country’s agricultural heartland, could soon be submerged under seawater.

The opposite situation has been hitherto unthinkable: Could large numbers of people from surrounding Arab countries, especially Jordan, try to cross into Israel/Palestine? How would Israel, a state that mainly welcomes only Jews, respond? At any rate, if the Palestinians find themselves in untenable circumstances and large numbers seek refuge elsewhere, their exit should not be ascribed to climate change (although this is likely what Israel would deploy as an alibi) but to the difficult realities in which they already exist.

Conclusion

The consequences of climate change, like those of other natural disasters, will ultimately be decided through political and social calculus. Those who will reap its bitterest fruits are not the ones responsible for causing it but mostly the poor and the marginalized. Among these are the Palestinians, dispossessed as they have been by Israel—the de facto sovereign in the territory between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea—of their land, water, mobility, and much more.

For the Palestinians to prepare and adapt, Israel must lift its restrictions on their water use—not out of charity but because the Palestinians are entitled to it under all international conventions. But water alone will not enable the Palestinians to create a resilient society that can live with climate change. They also need a viable economy, unhindered mobility, and open borders, among other prerequisites for survival. For these to materialize, Israel has to end either its occupation or its segregationist mindset and learn to equally coexist with Palestinians across the whole country.

Unfortunately, for not just Palestinians but also Israelis, the state seems to be heading in the opposite direction. To shift Israel’s course, the Palestinians need to get their house in order and the United States must cease being Israel’s enabler. Let us not hope for a regional climate disaster to move everyone in the right direction.