Emerging Powers and the Future of American Statecraft

Much existing thinking about the ten emerging powers’ various alignments with China and Russia emphasizes the influence of economic interests. Economic interests do play an important role in shaping their desire to have positive relations with China and, in many cases, with Russia, but they are not the only factor that matters. The emerging powers’ views of what constitutes a just international order, their geographies, their defense relationships, and, in some cases, their domestic politics also play a role. Chinese and Russian propaganda and disinformation also have some influence on them, although this should not be exaggerated. One factor that does not appear to drive the emerging powers is a concern about the state of democracy and human rights in other countries. Tables 4 and 5 summarize the analysis that follows.

Economic Interests

Economic interests play a key role in shaping the ten emerging powers’ positions on China and Russia. As developing countries, they are less able to absorb the economic costs of international conflict. For many, their economies have been more vulnerable to the inflationary shock to food prices that the war in Ukraine caused. In addition, they see important future gains from economic cooperation with China and Russia, especially where that promises investment or technology. They also derive a large share of their GDP from exports, which can make them highly vulnerable to external economic disruptions. For example, Brazil’s agricultural and food sector generates about one-third of its GDP, and Nigeria and Saudi Arabia are heavily dependent on oil exports.1 Their capacity to absorb shocks, such as the one that Europe underwent to end its reliance on Russian energy, is more limited than that of the developed economies of Asia and the West. All of this makes them disinclined to sacrifice economic ties with Russia or China.

Economic Relations With Russia

When it came to Ukraine, economic interests were key factors that encouraged Brazil, India, Türkiye, and Saudi Arabia to preserve ties to Russia. Some of the emerging powers were driven by the desire to maintain a specific economic relationship. Others were driven by a general concern about the economic impact of the war. And some were driven by economic opportunities created by the sanctions regime on Russia.

Because their economies are more fragile than, say, those of the G7 countries and are very much tied to the global economy, the emerging powers have less ability to absorb the economic effects of the war. They have faced disproportionate economic consequences, including high energy prices, food scarcity, and inflation.2

Brazil’s reliance on Russia for one-quarter of its fertilizer imports appears to have been a key factor that dissuaded it from backing the West’s anti-Russia coalition.3 If Russia were to cut these exports, it would damage Brazil’s agricultural output and harm its economy.4 Nigeria, Thailand, and Indonesia are heavily reliant on Russia and Ukraine for fertilizer and wheat and desperately want the war to end so that supply chains can be restored.5 Shipments of Russian wheat to Nigeria have dwindled to almost nothing as a consequence of the war, prompting a food security crisis.6 In Indonesia, the war led to shortages of Indomie instant noodles, raising the price of an affordable staple. When Jokowi visited Kyiv and Moscow in June 2022, Indonesians called it an “Indomie mission”—a clear indication of how important food supply chain disruptions were to their country.7

A few of their leaders blamed Western sanctions as much as they blamed Russia’s invasion for this situation. South Africa’s Ramaphosa, for example, warned in May 2022 that sanctions would lead “bystander” countries that are “not part of the conflict” to suffer.8 Indeed, the global economic damage of the war is in part a consequence of Russia’s threat to Ukraine’s grain exports, but Western sanctions have played a part in intensifying the damage for many countries.9 Most of the emerging powers have seen their neighbors sanctioned by the United States. (Türkiye itself has been sanctioned.) And they oppose such extraterritoriality, seeing the sanctions as a coercive violation of national sovereignty. Their decision not to join the sanctions regime on Russia is consistent with their long-standing opposition to sanctions in general, which is tied to their critiques of the structure of the current global order.10

The sanctions regime created economic opportunities for some of the emerging powers that they did not want to miss. For example, India’s low per capita GDP and enormous demand for energy made it difficult to say no to the cheap energy Russia offered. As Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar put it, wealthy European countries were able to wean themselves from Russian oil imports in a way that was “comfortable,” but “I have a population at $2,000 [per capita annual income]. I also need energy, and I am not in a position to pay high prices for oil.”11 Saudi Arabia similarly capitalized on the war by coordinating oil production cuts with OPEC+ and raking in extra profits.12 Türkiye’s initial increase in illicit exports to Russia can be put in the same category—even though Ankara eventually tightened up controls.

Economic Relations With China

Economic interests loom no less large in the ten emerging powers’ approaches to China, which uses its robust economic ties to increase its bargaining power with them as it does with other countries around the world.13

Economic ties are a key factor in the embrace of China by eight of these countries. In Argentina, Brazil, Indonesia, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand, and Türkiye, China has funded high-speed railways, seaports, 5G networks, nickel plants, renewable energy infrastructure, nuclear power plants, and more, mostly through the BRI. The economic and technological benefits they gain from China can make them hesitant to do anything that might antagonize Beijing, lest they lose out on future loans, investment, and trade. The United States has sought to draw attention to the problems that some countries have encountered with BRI financing, but this cannot counteract the benefits that emerging powers gain from it.14 China’s claim that BRI-related growth has lifted 42 million people out of poverty is dubious, but it is clear that the initiative has expanded trade and connectivity, generated jobs, and enhanced development in most recipient countries.15

Economic ties have created pro-China constituencies in the emerging powers that are able to pressure the government to maintain positive relations with Beijing. For example, Brazil’s agribusiness caucus pressures its government to deepen relations with China, its top importer.16 Such lobbies can constrain the range of action governments can take toward China without sacrificing domestic political support.

China also wields economic power through coercive measures, such as by threatening economic costs for nations that challenge its interests.17 The potential for such measures provides influence with the emerging powers, even though economic coercion can sometimes backfire.18 Most of the emerging powers have robust economic ties with the United States and thus seek a middle ground between the two powers. As discussed above, most of them receive more U.S. than Chinese investment but trade more with China than the United States. This makes them inclined to balance between the two powers and avoid situations in which they would have to make a choice.

Views of International Order

For most of the ten emerging powers, economic interests converge with other motives in shaping their degree of alignment with China and Russia. One of the more important is their views of international order, which make them hesitant to isolate and exclude Russia from international forums and broadly supportive of China’s critiques of the existing world order and its U.S.-led institutions.

When Russia invaded Ukraine, most Western countries saw this as the most brazen violation of international rules since World War II. U.S. President Joe Biden said that the war was part of “a battle between democracy and autocracy, between liberty and repression, between a rules-based order and one governed by brute force.”19 In his view, the international community had to support Ukraine in order to uphold the norms and laws that prohibit the use of force to change international borders.

The emerging powers, however, are skeptical that the United States is really concerned about the future of the rules-based international order, especially in light of the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq and recent support for Israel’s bombing of Gaza. They view the war in Ukraine as springing from a decades-long NATO-Russia standoff over power in Europe, rather than a struggle over the principles of world order.20 They are thus inclined to resist U.S. demands that they sacrifice economic and political ties with China and Russia in defense of the current world order.21

In their view, a functioning international order would provide an institutional structure for working out conflicts without violence, including between warring states.22 To be sure, they do not have detailed plans for what the various components of a reformed international order ought to be, but they do have general views about what it should look like and have embraced some specific ideas for reform. They share qualms about the post-1945 international order, which they view as unfairly dominated by the former colonial powers in the West, and the United States in particular. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, for example, they have disliked the resurgence of the G7—which U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has called the “steering committee of the free world”—because it seems to imply that the United States believes world affairs should be run primarily by a few wealthy Western economies, many of which were once colonial powers.23

These countries thus want to see greater equality on the UN Security Council, through the addition of more permanent members and an end to veto power, which they see as ineffective and undemocratic.24 They have long championed its enlargement, with Brazil and India aspiring for permanent seats and several countries calling for a permanent African representative.25 Historically, the United States has opposed enlargement of the Security Council, but the Biden administration has made an effort to build momentum behind the addition of at least six new permanent members.26 These countries also advocate reforms of the Bretton Woods institutions, including a redivision of the International Monetary Fund’s quotas so that voting power is proportionate to each country’s relative economic weight.27 Brazil says that a lack of reform in these financial institutions is driving the developing world toward China-led institutions such as the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and the New Development Bank.28

The emerging powers also object to what they see as the uneven application of the rules and norms of the system. They criticize, for example, the way in which sovereignty—a core principle of the UN Charter—has been violated by the United States and thus view Western entreaties to support Ukraine as hypocritical.29 Similarly, they view the unilateral use of sanctions as violations of sovereignty that are inconsistent with the spirit of the existing order. U.S. third-party sanctions that do not have UN backing are particularly problematic for them.30 They take Washington’s claims that it uses these tools to promote values such as human rights and democracy as justifications for its raw application of power.

The desire to change the system of global governance also influences their approaches to China. Part of what drives many developing countries toward the BRICS and the New Development Bank is the prospect of building up alternatives to older forums and institutions of the U.S.-led international order. Many of the emerging powers are positive about the rise of China if it results in a shake-up of this order, dilutes the institutional power of the United States and the West, and elevates their role on the world stage. This explains a statement by Brazil’s Lula in 2023 that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping were working together to “balance world geopolitics,” as well as former Argentine president Alberto Fernández’s call in 2022 for the construction of a “new international financial architecture” that accounts for developing countries’ interests.31

The emerging powers nonetheless appreciate the importance of international law and existing multilateral institutions, given their weakness relative to the world’s major powers. For many of them, a history of colonial rule or subjugation to foreign powers leads to embracing the UN Charter’s principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as opposing the use of force.32 Even if economic interests are as or more influential on their positions, these alternative visions of a just world are a meaningful factor behind their differences with the West, particularly on the question of Ukraine.

Geography

Geography plays a key role in shaping the positions of the ten emerging powers, in large part because of its impact on their security interests and economic flows but also because it affects historical attitudes and other influences. Geography’s impact will be difficult for emerging powers to overcome. Proximity to a great power in particular creates various interests and vulnerabilities. Being near China, Russia, or the United States tends to make emerging powers adjust their policies to shield themselves from the actions of these great powers and avoid punitive measures.

Türkiye is the only country among the emerging powers to be in close proximity to the war in Ukraine. Ankara thus has an interest in helping Ukraine fight back against Russia’s onslaught, but its proximity also obliges it to keep diplomatic channels open with Russia.33 Due to this proximity, Türkiye and Russia also have a historical relationship dating back centuries. The Ottoman Empire was initially the dominant power in the region, but Russia encroached on and eventually absorbed large amounts of its territory during the eighteenth century. These realities have encouraged Türkiye’s middle-of-the-road stance on the war. Ankara has sought to play a leading role in negotiations between Russia and the West, for example, on the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Geography helps explain why Indonesia and Thailand make efforts to maintain good relations with China despite their different interests, whereas Mexico has been less concerned about doing so. For India, on one level, geography pushes New Delhi toward Washington as its border dispute with Beijing is a real source of tension and it sees itself as China’s major regional competitor. At the same time, however, proximity also makes India much more exposed to retaliation from China than U.S. partners in other regions, which restrains it from throwing its whole weight behind U.S. military plans for the region, including when it comes to Taiwan.34 India’s leaders are suspicious of China and view the countries’ relationship as highly competitive, but they also are not keen for open conflict in the region, let alone on their border.35

Similarly, Indonesia’s sprawling archipelagic geography in Southeast Asia and close proximity to China makes it especially wary about U.S.-China competition and the militarization of the Indo-Pacific.36 This, together with a troubled history with Australia, is the root of its hesitation about the United States’ plan to provide Australia with nuclear submarines under the AUKUS agreement.37 Even though Indonesia has an ongoing territorial dispute with China in the South China Sea, it does not want the United States to get involved.38 Its position on U.S.-China competition is also informed by its history as a leader of the nonaligned movement during the Cold War. Thailand, for its part, has no territorial disputes with China, but its embrace of Chinese weapons and security cooperation is shaped by proximity as well.39

Geography makes Mexico less likely to embrace China. It has a nearly 2,000-mile border with the United States, with which it cooperates on the cross-border movement of people and goods and which is its top trading partner.40 If Mexico were to significantly elevate its relationship with China, the United States would almost certainly retaliate.

Defense Relations

Existing and potential future weapons sales are an important factor shaping the positions of some of the ten emerging powers toward China and Russia. Costs, path dependency, and a desire to avoid dependence on Western arms all play a role in this.

Even though its military ties with the United States have deepened in recent years, India has not ended its long-standing defense relationship with Russia and likely will not anytime soon.41 Russian weapons systems are cheaper than U.S. systems, and those that India already has are not easily replaced by U.S. arms. Moreover, New Delhi is not keen to develop a dependence on U.S. weapons, even as it seeks to benefit from closer defense cooperation with the country.42 The desire to balance against not just China but also the United States will likely factor in India’s future procurement plans.

Türkiye acquired Russia’s advanced S-400 missile defense system before the invasion of Ukraine, thus linking a key part of its national defense closely to the Russian military. After the acquisition, the United States sanctioned Türkiye and removed it from the F-35 joint strike fighter program. Washington has told Ankara it can rejoin the F-35 “family” if it gives up the S-400 system, but Ankara seems set on retaining it.43 If Türkiye keeps the system, operating it will require sustained cooperation with the Russian military.44 As a NATO member, Türkiye is far more dependent on the West for its military equipment, but its acquisition of the S-400 is one consideration that makes it inclined to ensure friendly relations with Russia.

Nigeria has been purchasing more weapons from China, in part due to U.S. restrictions on weapons sales to states that do not meet certain human rights standards.45 Even if it prefers the more technologically advanced American weapons, Nigeria may see China as an easier source because it does place any human rights conditions.46 It has recently sought Beijing’s help to fight a domestic insurgency, and it has signaled its interest in intelligence sharing, technology transfers, and joint training.47 The two countries have also announced plans to establish a Chinese military equipment firm in Nigeria. These defense ties likely shape Nigeria’s policy calculations and make the country unlikely to side with the United States against China.

But weapons sales and defense relations do not appear to be important in other cases. Brazil’s positions on China and Russia cannot be explained by defense ties. It is the leading military power in Latin America and has long invested in its defense industry, prioritizing ties to European producers such as France and Sweden.48 Indonesia has preserved friendly relations with Russia even as it has moved away from relying on its military equipment, dropping a plan to procure the Russian Su-35 fighter aircraft and turning instead to France for the Rafale.49 It increasingly imports military supplies from the United States, South Korea, and Europe.50

In general, arms sales are less important in explaining emerging powers’ ties to China than they are in explaining their ties to Russia, a reflection of the fact that the former is a newer player in this global market. This could change if the desirability of Russian arms continues to decline and China remains a viable alternative to U.S. weapons for some nations.51

Domestic Politics

As with many countries, domestic politics often plays a role in shaping the positions the emerging powers take in their foreign policies. The effects are naturally greatest for countries with democratic regimes, where the effects of populism, anti-colonialism, anti-Americanism, and nationalism all shape rhetoric and decisionmaking.

Populist politics, for example, has shaped Mexico’s and Brazil’s approaches to Russia. Mexico’s López Obrador’s criticisms of U.S. policy on the Ukraine war were at least in part an expedient way for him to boost domestic support by vocally asserting Mexico’s sovereignty and independence from America. He has long used criticism of the United States to play to a domestic elite audience that can be deeply skeptical of American motives and values (even if most Mexicans have favorable opinion on the United States).52 Lula’s embrace of China and Russia is also a means of projecting Brazil’s independence from the United States for a domestic audience and appeasing powerful, pro-China interest groups.53 A change in government might yield a somewhat different tone, but the nativist and anti-American currents on which Lula and López Obrador are playing are real in both countries.

Brazilian President Lula da Silva (then a presidential candidate) waves to a crowd at a campaign rally on October 9, 2022

Domestic political dynamics in the emerging powers do not always play against the United States. None of these nations are eager to be subservient to China: just as nationalism and a desire for sovereignty leads them to resist America’s dominance, it will also lead them to resist China’s. Moreover, this will likely be more the case as China’s power grows—this may explain why, despite Lula’s embrace of China, many Brazilians are worried that Brazil could drift too far into China’s orbit.54

For now, however, most of these countries’ leaders are likely to get more political benefits out of poking Washington rather than Beijing. Many of the emerging powers have strong memories of colonialism that affect their politics and thinking about the foreign policy of the United States and its European allies, some of which engaged in some of the most egregious sins of the colonial era. Anti-colonial sentiment may be less salient today, but it remains part of the political culture of many of the emerging powers. China stands to benefit from this because it was also dominated by European colonial powers in the nineteenth century and thus has an understanding of how colonialism continues to affect the emerging powers’ worldviews. Meanwhile, Russia continues to benefit from the legacies of Soviet anti-imperialist propaganda. The colonial past also brings race into the equation, and China may be able to play on racial themes to make its case against the United States, particularly in a time when racial tensions have flared in the United States.

Colonial legacies, especially that of the unequal and often exploitative relationship that existed between the West and the rest of the world, will continue to make the emerging powers skeptical of the claims and aims of the United States in its approach to them. Even where it was not a colonial power, America will be at a disadvantage in making its case to many of the emerging powers on account of their colonial subservience to many of its European allies.

Russian and Chinese Propaganda

Some analysts have emphasized the role of propaganda, especially Russian disinformation, in shaping the policies of the ten emerging powers.55 Russian disinformation is real and China’s propaganda efforts have also grown more robust in recent years, but the United States should be wary of mistaking genuine differences of national interest with the ten emerging powers for misunderstandings stemming from these propaganda efforts.

Russia is especially adept at shaping the information space by saturating local news and social media platforms with pro-Russia and anti-NATO messages.56 It also plays on grievances against the West and capitalizes on the history of Soviet support for anti-colonial movements.57 Some of the emerging powers are more receptive to Russia’s messaging, particularly those where Moscow continues to enjoy a positive image due to Soviet-era legacies. For example, the African National Congress tends to sympathize with Russian narratives due to the Soviet Union’s support for the party during South Africa’s anti-apartheid struggle.58 Russian disinformation can also stoke and exploit sometimes dangerous divisions inside nations.59

China’s propaganda and influence operations are less sophisticated than Russia’s but growing.60 It has recently expanded its capacity to disseminate its messages through state-run news agencies such as Xinhua and China Global Television News (CGTN).61 Xinhua now has thirty-seven bureaus in Africa, outnumbering all other media agencies on the continent.62 Most of its content aims to promote positive views of China, cast it as a benign alternative to the United States, and normalize its territorial claims over Taiwan and other contested areas.63 There is evidence that China’s propaganda efforts may make populations in Africa and Latin America more sympathetic to its political and economic model, but the effects on the overall alignment of these countries’ foreign policies appear minimal.64

There is no evidence that the presence of CGTN or Russia’s RT shapes the emerging powers’ foreign policy decisions in meaningful ways. To begin with, the effects of Chinese and Russian disinformation in these countries, while difficult to measure with any precision, appear limited to reinforcing preexisting tropes about Western imperialism or other historical legacies.65 The measurable effects on public opinion are not very significant, at least when it comes to Russian efforts, where there is data: a 2022 poll of 137 countries shows that Global South opinions of Russia have declined significantly since the invasion of Ukraine.66 In Latin America, for instance, where Russian propaganda has been prevalent, disapproval of Russia climbed from an average of 31 percent in 2021 to 61 percent in 2022.67 Moreover, it is unclear whether slightly more positive public views of China and Russia due to disinformation would have a significant impact on the emerging powers’ foreign policy positions. In short, the role of disinformation should not obscure that, more often, the emerging powers’ national interests drive them toward China or Russia.68

There is thus a risk that the United States will place excessive emphasis on the effects of Russian or Chinese disinformation in an information environment polluted by propaganda that casts U.S. policies in a negative light. Washington could do a better job of conveying its intentions and explaining its policies, but many of the emerging powers will lean toward China and Russia on many issues regardless. For example, emerging powers’ views on the war in Ukraine cannot be meaningfully explained as the consequence of Russian disinformation. To view U.S. differences with the emerging powers as the result of disinformation by U.S. adversaries can be pernicious for the United States because it suggests paternalism and reinforces their view of it as a neocolonial power.

Democracy and Human Rights

Defending and promoting democracy and human rights is one factor that plays a significant role in the West’s approach to Russia and, to a lesser degree, China. This is not the case when it comes to the ten emerging powers. Their voting on UN resolutions indicates some concern about human rights, but that concern did not fundamentally alter their approaches to either Russia or China. For Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Thailand, this could be explained by the fact that they are not democracies. Saudi Arabia itself has a bad human rights record. But even the more established democracies—Argentina, Brazil, India, Mexico, and South Africa—have not taken notably different positions on China and Russia. Interests supersede values when it comes to how the emerging powers approach the world. For example, Indonesia, has the world’s largest Muslim population, but it has not spoken out against China’s persecution of Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang region; Indonesia even blocked a resolution to debate this issue at the UN Human Rights Council in 2022.69 When asked if it was difficult for his country to criticize China, Jokowi said, “Indonesia wants stability.”70

Even where the emerging powers voice concerns about human rights, this does not preclude them from maintaining friendly relations with the country in question. For example, Türkiye has spoken out against China’s policies against the Uyghur population, and it has rejected Beijing’s requests to extradite Uyghurs from Türkiye.71 But Ankara has nevertheless compartmentalized the issue to prevent it from affecting other aspects of its relationship with Beijing.

Democratic affinity with the United States does not increase the likelihood of the emerging powers aligning with it on China or Russia. For instance, despite Washington’s strong support for the integrity of the election that brought Lula back to power in Brazil, the country has not aligned more closely with the United States on China—in fact, it has moved in the opposite direction.72

The emerging powers often also have an abiding skepticism about the West’s efforts to universalize liberalism and mold non-Western states in the shape of its democratic model. They tend to be pragmatic about the world’s diverse political regimes and seek practical opportunities to profit from other states without running ideological litmus tests. This sentiment was clearly articulated by Brazil’s Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, when he said that his country will “always talk to everyone,” regardless of ideological orientation, under its universalist diplomatic doctrine.73

For much of the non-Western world, the West’s rhetorical support for democracy has too often appeared hypocritical given long-standing U.S. and European backing for dictatorships. The picture is complicated by the fact that most of the democracies among the emerging powers—Argentina, Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, Nigeria, and South Africa—have at some point been under autocratic regimes that were supported by the United States. It is not that they universally dislike democracy promotion, but that they see the West’s pursuit of it as self-interested to the point of being disingenuous. To many of them, the United States promotes democracy selectively to punish rivals and pay lip service to liberal ideals, or as an instrument in its geopolitical struggle for influence with its rivals. This means that U.S. arguments framed in terms of democratic values carry less weight than policymakers in Washington sometimes assume (even if many foreign policy experts know this).74

Potential Changes in Government and Leadership

To varying degrees, the foreign policy of each of the ten emerging powers could change if their leadership changes. For instance, the power transition that has taken place in Argentina has so far seen Milei vow to dollarize the economy, downgrade ties with China and Russia, and pull out of joining the BRICS—all a far cry from his predecessor’s approach. In Türkiye, observers expected opposition leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu to adopt a more pro-West foreign policy if he won the 2023 presidential election.

But even in these countries where a change of leadership might have consequences, ties with China or Russia would likely remain fairly strong and domestic pressure could thwart an attempt to change course. For example, former president Jair Bolsonaro struggled to turn Brazil against China due to pressure from the agribusiness lobby.75 In Argentina, Milei may struggle to implement his more radical policies, and many of the business community’s ties with China will endure.76 Since taking office, Milei has softened his rhetoric toward Beijing and made it clear that the private sector should not feel constrained in its dealings with China.77 For many of the emerging powers, their ties with China will have staying power from one government to the next.

Other countries, such as India, Indonesia, and South Africa, have deep-rooted traditions of nonalignment and hedging that are unlikely to change with a change in government. Indonesia has adhered to an “independent and active foreign policy” doctrine since its independence in 1945, essentially precluding it from aligning itself with any great power.78 South Africa’s African National Congress, the party that has governed the country since 1994, is also committed to nonalignment.79 Though it faces a competitive election in 2024, observers still expect it to stay in power,80 but should it lose, any new government would find it hard to ditch its approach, given the public’s strong support for nonalignment.81

The Limits of U.S. Influence

This chapter suggests that the United States’ ability to shape the ten emerging powers’ alignments is limited and varies across issues and countries. U.S. policymakers therefore need to assess whether it is worthwhile to invest time and diplomatic and economic resources into bringing any of these countries’ policies more into alignment with Washington’s.

It may be possible to tilt a few of the emerging powers away from Russia, and some may even move away from it over time with the realization that it has less to offer them than it claims. The United States might be able to gradually induce Argentina, Mexico, and Nigeria to adopt positions more in line with its own, but the question is whether this would be worth the effort given that the impact of doing so would be limited. A new generation of leaders whose worldview is not heavily shaped by the Cold War could also dampen the emerging powers’ enthusiasm for ties to Moscow. If Russia used a nuclear weapon in Ukraine, this would likely also lead at least some of them to cut off relations.

But it will be difficult for the United States to meaningfully alter the positions of many of the emerging powers on Russia. Brazil, India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa are likely to continue to maintain an open diplomatic posture toward Moscow. Türkiye is the most closely aligned with the United States on Ukraine and the only emerging power to have provided the latter with weapons early on. Türkiye’s responsiveness to the U.S. request that it prevent transshipments of military goods to Russia suggests that U.S. overtures can make a difference in Ankara. But Erdoğan has a long-standing pragmatic relationship with Putin that he is unlikely to abandon, and he is almost certain to respond negatively to U.S. efforts to twist his arm.

There are also limits to what the United States can achieve in influencing the emerging powers’ positions on China. India is the power most closely aligned with the U.S. approach to China, but this should not be mistaken for Washington having outsized influence over New Delhi’s future policy. India is aligned on China not because it wants to please the United States but because it sees a common strategic interest. India’s security cooperation with the United States results almost entirely from its desire to strengthen its defenses against China.82 If Washington tried to push New Delhi to go further in countering China, such as by providing support in a Taiwan contingency, it would almost certainly fail. India will not allow its national interests to be defined, or even significantly influenced, by great powers like the United States.

Meanwhile, Brazil, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa seem set on deepening their relations with China and are likewise determined not to allow the United States to dictate the nature of these. For example, Washington failed to get these countries to restrict the use of Huawei equipment in their 5G networks. “We are not afraid of the big bad wolf,” Lula’s chief adviser said when asked about the United States’ opposition to Brazil’s technological cooperation with China.83 Indonesia’s geographical and economic imperatives make a significant shift in its approach to China very unlikely. Saudi Arabia under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will not eschew opportunities to cooperate with China. As already noted, changes in government could alter these positions to some degree in certain countries, yet the record suggests that these changes may not have a dramatic effect.

There may be more possibility for the United States to prevent Mexico from pursuing closer ties to China, but even there the picture is complex. There is little question that the United States is more important than China to Mexico’s future. But as the United States considers nearshoring supply chains from China to Mexico, Chinese firms too are poised to invest heavily there, which could increase Beijing’s influence.84

On narrow issues, the United States does have some capacity to shape the positions of the emerging powers. It often gets a positive response when it expresses compelling security concerns about a country’s relationship with China. For example, Argentina envisaged allowing China to build a naval base in Ushuaia in 2022 but is now reconsidering the project after Washington expressed its concerns. Thailand regularly conducts military exercises with China, but it has an agreement with the United States not to use its F-16 or F-5 fighters in the exercises due to U.S. concerns about intelligence collection by China.85

On the whole, the United States’ capacity to directly influence the alignments of the ten emerging powers is limited. That is why it needs a different approach.

Notes

1 Constanza Valdes, “Brazil’s Momentum as a Global Agricultural Supplier Faces Headwinds,” U.S. Department of Agriculture, September 27, 2022, https://www.ers.usda.gov/amber-waves/2022/september/brazil-s-momentum-as-a-global-agricultural-supplier-faces-headwinds.

2 Channing Ardnt et al., “The Ukraine War and Rising Commodity Prices: Implications for Developing Countries,” Global Food Security 36, March 2023, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10015268; and Justine-Damien Guénette, Philip Kenworthy, and Collete Wheeler, “Implications of the War in Ukraine for the Global Economy,” World Bank Group, April 2022, https://thedocs.worldbank.org/en/doc/5d903e848db1d1b83e0ec8f744e55570-0350012021/related/Implications-of-the-War-in-Ukraine-for-the-Global-Economy.pdf.

3 Lucian Magalhaes and Samantha Pearson, “Ukraine War Hits Farmers as Russia Cuts Fertilizer Supplies, Hurting Brazil,” Wall Street Journal, March 5, 2022, https://www.wsj.com/articles/ukraine-war-hits-worlds-farmers-as-russia-cuts-fertilizer-supplies-hurting-brazil-11646487815; and Carla Bridi and Aamer Madhani, “Brazil’s Welcome of Russian Minister Prompts US Blowback,” Associated Press, April 17, 2023, https://apnews.com/article/brazil-russia-lula-lavrov-putin-42c7c46fa629d98b2029aa1ff44a89b6.

4 Jose Araújo, “Brazil Feeds Some 10% of World’s Population, Research Finds,” Reuters, March 4, 2021, https://www.reuters.com/article/brazil-grains/brazil-feeds-some-10-of-worlds-population-research-finds-idUSL2N2L23F6.

5 Kali Robinson, “Russia Killed the Black Sea Grain Deal. These Countries Could Suffer Most,” Council on Foreign Relations, July 19, 2023, https://www.cfr.org/in-brief/russia-killed-black-sea-grain-deal-these-countries-could-suffer-most.

6 Taiwo Adebayo, “Climate and Violence Hobble Nigeria’s Push to Rely on Its Own Wheat After the Hit From Russia’s War,” Associated Press, July 19, 2023, https://apnews.com/article/nigeria-climate-food-security-russia-ukraine-war-db27d854940af75671a73fc394d82067.

7 Erwida Maulia, “Indomie Diplomacy: How Inflation Drove Jokowi to Kyiv and Moscow,” Nikkei Asia, July 5, 2022, https://asia.nikkei.com/Politics/Ukraine-war/Indomie-diplomacy-How-inflation-drove-Jokowi-to-Kyiv-and-Moscow.

8 “S Africa’s Ramaphosa: Russia Sanctions Hurting ‘Bystander’ States,” Al Jazeera, May 24, 2022, https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2022/5/24/update-2-s-africas-ramaphosa-russia-sanctions-hurt-bystander-countries.

9 “President Fernandez Questions Economic Sanctions Against Russia,” Buenos Aires Times, May 11, 2022, https://www.batimes.com.ar/news/economy/president-fernandez-questions-economic-sanctions-against-russia.phtml; Andreas Rinke, “Russia Sanctions Hurt ‘Bystander’ Countries, South African President Ramaphosa Says,’” Reuters, May 24, 2022, https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/south-africas-ramaphosa-dialogue-only-way-solve-ukraine-war-2022-05-24; and Joy Gordon, “The Brutal Impact of Sanctions on the Global South,” Yale Journal of International Law, June 28, 2023, https://www.yjil.yale.edu/the-brutal-impact-of-sanctions-on-the-global-south.

10 “General Assembly Concludes Consideration of Cuba Embargo With Adoption of Resolution Urging States to Repeal Laws Impeding Trade, Navigation,” United Nations, November 2, 2023, https://press.un.org/en/2023/ga12554.doc.htm.

11 Lauren Frayer, “A Year Into the Ukraine War, the World’s Biggest Democracy Still Won’t Condemn Russia,” NPR, February 20, 2023, https://www.npr.org/2023/02/20/1156478956/russia-india-relations-oil-modi-putin.

12 Ahmad Elhamy and Moaz Abd-Alaziz, “Saudi Arabia, United States Clash Over Reason for OPEC+ Oil Cut,” Reuters, October 13, 2022, https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/saudi-arabia-rejects-statements-critical-opec-oil-cut-2022-10-12; and Ben Hubbard, “Saudi Arabia and U.S. Trade Accusations on Oil Cuts,” New York Times, October 13, 2022, https://www.nytimes.com/2022/10/13/world/middleeast/us-saudi-oil-production.html.

13 Bonnie S. Glaser, “How China Uses Economic Coercion to Silence Critics and Achieve Its Political Aims Globally,” statement before the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, December 7, 2021, https://www.cecc.gov/sites/chinacommission.house.gov/files/documents/CECC%20Hearing%20Testimony%20-%20Bonnie%20Glaser.pdf.

14 David Lawder and Kanishka Singh, “US Aims to Counter China’s Influence in Global Institutions, Yellen Says,” Reuters, May 29, 2023, https://www.reuters.com/world/us-aims-counter-chinas-influence-global-institutions-yellen-says-2023-03-29.

15 Fredrik Sjoholm, “The Belt and Road Initiative: Economic Causes and Effects,” Asian Economic Papers 22, no. 1 (2023): 62–81, https://doi.org/10.1162/asep_a_00861; Kevin P. Gallagher et al., “The BRI at Ten: Maximizing the Benefits and Minimizing the Risks of China’s Belt and Road Initiative,” Boston University Global Development Policy Center, October 9, 2023, https://www.bu.edu/gdp/2023/10/09/the-bri-at-ten-maximizing-the-benefits-and-minimizing-the-risks-of-chinas-belt-and-road-initiative; and Michele Ruta et al., “Belt and Road Economics: Opportunities and Risks of Transport Corridors,” World Bank Group, June 18, 2019, https://www.worldbank.org/en/topic/regional-integration/publication/belt-and-road-economics-opportunities-and-risks-of-transport-corridors.

16 Richard Lapper, “Bolsonaro Took Aim at China. Then Reality Struck,” Americas Quarterly, April 23, 2019, https://www.americasquarterly.org/article/bolsonaro-took-aim-at-china-then-reality-struck.

17 Scott L. Kastner and Margaret M. Pearson, “Exploring the Parameters of China’s Economic Influence,” Studies in Comparative International Development 56, no. 1 (March 2021): https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12116-021-09318-9.

18 Matthew Reynolds and Matthew P. Goodman, “Deny, Deflect, Deter: Countering China’s Economic Coercion,” Center for Strategic and International Studies, March 21, 2023, https://www.csis.org/analysis/deny-deflect-deter-countering-chinas-economic-coercion.

19 “Remarks by President Biden on the United Efforts of the Free World to Support the People of Ukraine,” White House, March 26, 2022, https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/speeches-remarks/2022/03/26/remarks-by-president-biden-on-the-united-efforts-of-the-free-world-to-support-the-people-of-ukraine.

20 Ciara Nugent, “Lula Talks to TIME About Ukraine, Bolsonaro, and Brazil’s Fragile Democracy,” TIME, May 4, 2022, https://time.com/6173232/lula-da-silva-transcript.

21 Roger Cohen, “Russia’s War Could Make It India’s World,” New York Times, December 31, 2022, https://www.nytimes.com/2022/12/31/world/asia/india-ukraine-russia.html; and Oliver Stuenkel, “Why the Global South Is Accusing America of Hypocrisy,” Foreign Policy, November 2, 2023, https://foreignpolicy.com/2023/11/02/israel-palestine-hamas-gaza-war-russia-ukraine-occupation-west-hypocrisy.

22 MND Staff, “Mexico Abstains in UN Vote Expelling Russia From Human Rights Council.”

23 “Remarks by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at the Special Competitive Studies Project Global Emerging Technologies Summit,” White House, September 16, 2022, https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/speeches-remarks/2022/09/16/remarks-by-national-security-advisor-jake-sullivan-at-the-special-competitive-studies-project-global-emerging-technologies-summit.

24 Stewart Patrick et al., “UN Security Council Reform: What the World Thinks,” Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, June 28, 2023, https://carnegieendowment.org/2023/06/28/un-security-council-reform-what-world-thinks-pub-90032.

25 “Africa Must Have Due Representation in Security Council, Ministers Tell UN Debate,” UN News, September 29, 2012, https://news.un.org/en/story/2012/09/422132.

26 Missy Ryan, “U.S. Seeks to Expand Developing World’s Influence at United Nations,” Washington Post, June 12, 2023, https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2023/06/12/biden-un-security-council-reform.

27 Christopher Condon, “Yellen Resists Pressure for Reform of IMF Voting Shares,” Bloomberg, October 10, 2023, https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-10-10/yellen-resists-pressure-for-reform-of-imf-voting-shares?embedded-checkout=true.

28 Martha Viotti Beck, “Brazil Renews Push for IMF Reform, Sees BRICS Bank Alternative,” Bloomberg, October 4, 2023, https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-10-04/brazil-renews-push-for-imf-reform-sees-brics-bank-alternative?sref=QmOxnLFz.

29 Elizabeth Sidiropaolos, “How Do Global South Politics of Non-alignment and Solidarity Explain South Africa’s Position on Ukraine?,” Brookings Institution, August 2, 2022, https://www.brookings.edu/articles/how-do-global-south-politics-of-non-alignment-and-solidarity-explain-south-africas-position-on-ukraine.

30 U.S. Department of State, “Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at a Joint Press Availability”; and Winter, “Q&A: Brazil’s Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira on the ‘Lula Doctrine.’”

31 Harris and Leahy, “Lula Vows Partnership With China to ‘Balance World Geopolitics”; and “Argentine President Tells G7 Dialogue Was Needed to Solve Ukraine Crisis,” MercoPress, June 28, 2022, https://en.mercopress.com/2022/06/28/argentine-president-tells-g7-dialogue-was-needed-to-solve-ukraine-crisis.

32 Chanintira na Thalang, “Unpacking Thailand’s Conceptions of and Position Within the Liberal International Order,” International Affairs 88, no. 4 (July 2023): 1519–1536, https://doi.org/10.1093/ia/iiad168; and William Mcilhenny, “Brazil: A Voice For All?” in Alliances in a Shifting Global Order: Rethinking Transatlantic Engagement, German Marshall Fund, May 2, 2023, https://www.gmfus.org/news/alliances-shifting-global-order-rethinking-transatlantic-engagement-global-swing-states.

33 Stefanie Glinski, “Turkey’s Balancing Act Between Putin and the West,” Foreign Policy, March 6, 2023, https://foreignpolicy.com/2023/03/06/turkey-elections-russia-erdogan-putin-nato.

34 Kate Sullivan de Estrada, “India and the Quad: When a ‘Weak Link’ Is Powerful,” National Bureau of Asia Research, October 30, 2023, https://www.nbr.org/publication/india-and-the-quad-when-a-weak-link-is-powerful.

35 Tellis, “America’s Bad Bet on India.”

36 Devina Halim, “Indonesia Warns Against ‘Arms Race, Power Projection’ After AUKUS Deal,” Anadolu Agency, September 22, 2021, https://www.aa.com.tr/en/asia-pacific/indonesia-warns-against-arms-race-power-projection-after-aukus-deal/2372193.

37 Chris Barrett and Karuni Rompies, “AUKUS Created for Fighting: Push for Indonesia to Refuse Access to Subs,” Sydney Morning Herald, March 14, 2023, https://www.smh.com.au/world/asia/aukus-created-for-fighting-push-for-indonesia-to-refuse-access-to-subs-20230314-p5crzz.html.

38 Aaron Connelly, “Alliances in a Shifting Global Order: Indonesia,” German Marshall Fund, May 2, 2023, https://www.gmfus.org/news/new-geopolitics-alliances-rethinking-transatlantic-engagement-global-swing-states/indonesia.

39 Scott W. Harold, Nathan Beauchamp-Mustafaga, and Soo Kim, “Assessing the Prospects for Great Power Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific,” RAND Corporation, February 20, 2023, 55, https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RRA597-2.html; and Murray Hiebert, UnderBeijing’s Shadow (Lanham, MD: Rowman and Littlefield), 283.

40 Maya Averbuch and Leda Alvim, “Mexico’s Moment: The Biggest US Trading Partner Is No Longer China,” Bloomberg, September 12, 2023, https://www.bloomberg.com/graphics/2023-mexico-china-us-trade-opportunity/?embedded-checkout=true&sref=QmOxnLFz.

41 Sameer Lalwani and Happymon Jacob, “Will India Ditch Russia?,” Foreign Affairs, January 24, 2023, https://www.foreignaffairs.com/india/will-india-ditch-russia.

42 Sameer Lalwani et al., “The Influence of Arms: Explaining the Durability of India-Russia Alignment,” Journal of Indo-Pacific Affairs, January 15, 2021, https://www.airuniversity.af.edu/JIPA/Display/Article/2473328/the-influence-of-arms-explaining-the-durability-of-indiarussia-alignment.

43 Selcan Hacaoglu, “Turkey Signals Preference to Retain Russian S-400s in F-35 Row,” Bloomberg, February 4, 2024, https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-02-04/russian-s-400-missiles-remain-an-irritant-in-turkey-us-relations?sref=QmOxnLFz.

44 Selcan Hacaoglu, “Turkey May Not Need Russia’s S-400 Missile Defense, Manufacturer Says,” Bloomberg, March 14, 2023, https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-03-14/turkey-may-not-need-russia-s-s-400-missile-defense-company-says?leadSource=uverify%20wall.

45 “SIPRI Arms Transfers Database,” Stockholm International Peace Research Institute; and Robbie Gramer, “U.S. Lawmakers Hold Up Major Proposed Arms Sale to Nigeria,” Foreign Policy, July 27, 2021, https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/07/27/nigeria-us-arms-sale-lawmakers.

46 “Nigeria’s Muhammadu Buhari: US ‘Aided’ Boko Haram With Arms Ban,” BBC, July 23, 2015, https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-33634607.

47 Solomon Odeniyi, “China to Establish Military Equipment Firm in Nigeria,” Punch, November 22, 2023, https://punchng.com/china-to-establish-military-industry-in-nigeria.

48 Peter Sufrin, “The Modern Growth of the Brazilian Defense Industry,” Georgetown Journal of International Affairs, July 22, 2020, https://gjia.georgetown.edu/2020/07/22/the-modern-aim-and-growth-of-the-brazilian-defense-industry.

49 “Indonesia Confirms Buying Used Fighter Jets for $800 Million After Deal Criticised,” Reuters, June 15, 2023, https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/indonesia-confirms-buying-used-fighter-jets-800-million-after-deal-criticised-2023-06-14; and A. B. Abrams, “Indonesia’s $22 Billion Purchases of US, French Fighter Jets: How Russia’s Su-35 Lost Out,” The Diplomat, February 12, 2022, https://thediplomat.com/2022/02/indonesias-22-billion-purchases-of-us-french-fighter-jets-how-russias-su-35-lost-out.

50 “SIPRI Arms Transfer Database,” Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

51 Weilong Kong, “Russia’s War Could Reshape the Global Arms Market in Favor of China,” Defense News, July 10, 2023, https://www.defensenews.com/opinion/commentary/2023/07/10/russias-war-could-reshape-the-global-arms-market-in-favor-of-china.

52 “Poll: Mexican Views of the U.S. Rebound From All-Time Low,” Chicago Council on Global Affairs, March 6, 2019, https://globalaffairs.org/poll-mexican-views-us-rebound-all-time-low; and Gerardo Maldonado et al., “Mexicans Facing the Challenges of the World: Public Opinion, Leaders and Foreign Policy,” Center for Economic Research and Teaching, 2018, https://centrogilbertobosques.senado.gob.mx/docs/Mexico_Americas_Mundo.pdf.

53 Lapper, “Bolsonaro Took Aim at China. Then Reality Struck.”

54 Laura Silver, Christine Huang, and Laura Clancy, “Views of China,” Pew Research Center, July 27, 2023, https://www.pewresearch.org/global/2023/07/27/views-of-china; Marcos Strecker, “The Risk of Lula’s Visit to China,” Istoe, April 14, 2023, https://istoe.com.br/o-risco-da-visita-de-lula-a-china; and “Rico para Lula na China e desgradar aos Americans” [The Risk for Lula in China Is to Displease the Americans], O Globo, April 10, 2023, https://oglobo.globo.com/opiniao/editorial/coluna/2023/04/risco-para-lula-na-china-e-desagradar-aos-americanos.ghtml.

55 Daniel S. Hamilton and Angela Stent, “Can America Win Over the World’s Middle Powers?,” Foreign Affairs, November 13, 2023, https://www.foreignaffairs.com/russian-federation/can-america-win-over-worlds-middle-powers.

56 Steven Lee Myers, “U.S. Tries New Tack on Russian Disinformation: Pre-Empting It,” New York Times, October 26, 2023, https://www.nytimes.com/2023/10/26/technology/russian-disinformation-us-state-department-campaign.html.

57 Douglas Farah and Román D. Ortiz, “Russian Influence Campaigns in Latin America,” U.S. Institute of Peace, October 17, 2023, https://www.usip.org/publications/2023/10/russian-influence-campaigns-latin-america.

58 Joseph Cotterill, “South Africa’s Support Underscores Moscow’s Propaganda Success,” Financial Times, January 27, 2023, https://www.ft.com/content/2b7ee958-5f70-4da8-9695-2f17238dc61a.

59 “MOT: Russia Planned Islamophobic Campaigns in Finland, Sweden, to Delay NATO Membership,” YLE, December 4, 2023, https://yle.fi/a/74-20063396.

60 Nomaan Merchant and Matthew Lee, “US Sees China Propaganda Efforts Becoming More Like Russia’s,” Associated Press, March 7, 2023, https://apnews.com/article/china-russia-intelligence-foreign-influence-propaganda-0476f41aa932cd4850627a7b8984baa2.

61 Sarah Cook et al., “Beijing’s Global Media Influence 2022,” Freedom House, September 2022, https://freedomhouse.org/report/beijing-global-media-influence/2022/authoritarian-expansion-power-democratic-resilience.

62 Joshua Eisenman, “China Is Tweaking Its Propaganda for African Audiences,” Foreign Policy, March 16, 2023, https://foreignpolicy.com/2023/03/16/china-propaganda-africa-soft-power.

63 Joshua Eisenman, “China’s Media Propaganda in Africa: A Strategic Assessment,” U.S. Institute of Peace, March 2023, https://www.usip.org/sites/default/files/2023-03/sr_516-china_media_propaganda_africa.pdf.

64 Eisenman, “China’s Media Propaganda in Africa,”; and Daniel Mattingly et al., “Chinese State Media Persuades a Global Audience That the ‘China Model’ Is Superior: Evidence From a 19-Country Experiment,” American Journal of Political Science (forthcoming), January 25, 2024, https://osf.io/preprints/osf/5cafd.

65 “How Russia Is Trying to Win Over the Global South,” The Economist, September 22, 2022, https://www.economist.com/international/2022/09/22/how-russia-is-trying-to-win-over-the-global-south.

66 “Rating World Leaders: The U.S. vs. Germany, China, and Russia,” Gallup, 2023, https://www.gallup.com/analytics/355787/gallup-rating-world-leaders-report.aspx?thank-you-report-form=1.

67 Zacc Ritter and Steve Crabtree, “Russia Suffers Global Rebuke After Invasion,” Gallup, April 25, 2023, https://news.gallup.com/poll/474596/russia-suffers-global-rebuke-invasion.aspx.

68 Gavin Wilde, “Russian Propaganda in the Southern Hemisphere: A Simplistic Scapegoat,” Atlantik-Brücke, June 29, 2023, https://www.atlantik-bruecke.org/en/russian-propaganda-in-the-southern-hemisphere-a-simplistic-scapegoat.

69 Tria Dianti, “Indonesia Opposes ‘Politicizing’ UN Rights Body After Blocking China-Uyghur Debate,” Radio Free Asia, July 10, 2022, https://www.rfa.org/english/news/uyghur/un-china-vote-10072022173135.html.

70 Sui-Lee Wee, “Once Inward-Looking, Joko Widodo Casts Himself as a Global Statesman,” New York Times, November 13, 2022, https://www.nytimes.com/2022/11/13/world/asia/indonesia-joko-widodo-g20.html.

71 Sinan Tavsan “Turkey Says Relations With China Have Soured Over Uyghur Issue,” Nikkei Asia, January 7, 2023, https://asia.nikkei.com/Politics/International-relations/Turkey-says-relations-with-China-have-soured-over-Uyghur-issue.

72 Meaghan Tobin and Lyric Li, “Lula Tells Xi ‘Nobody Can Stop’ Brazil-China Relationship,” Washington Post, April 14, 2023, https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2023/04/14/brazil-china-lula-xi-jinping.

73 Harris and Leahy, “Lula Vows Partnership With China to ‘Balance World Geopolitics’”; and Winter, “Q&A: Brazil’s Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira on the ‘Lula Doctrine.’”

74 Matias Spektor, “The Upside of Western Hypocrisy,” Foreign Affairs, July 21, 2023, https://www.foreignaffairs.com/united-states/upside-western-hypocrisy-global-south-america.

75 Lapper, “Bolsonaro Took Aim at China. Then Reality Struck.”

76 Oliver Stuenkel, “Javier Milei’s Next Challenge: Governing Argentina,” Foreign Policy, November 21, 2023, https://foreignpolicy.com/2023/11/21/javier-milei-argentina-president-election.

77 Juan Pablo Spinetto, “Milei’s Softer Tone Shows How Much Argentina Needs China,” Bloomberg, November 25, 2023, https://www.bloomberg.com/news/newsletters/2023-11-25/milei-s-softer-tone-shows-how-much-argentina-needs-china.

78 “Indonesia’s Foreign Policy,” Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Washington, D.C., https://kemlu.go.id/washington/en/pages/kebijakan_luar_negeri_ri/716/etc-menu.

79 African National Congress, “ANC Foreign Policy,” University of Pennsylvania African Studies Center, https://www.africa.upenn.edu/Govern_Political/ANC_Foreign.html.

80 David Pilling, “The ANC Will Inevitably Fall—Just Not Yet,” Financial Times, November 30, 2023, https://www.ft.com/content/f6f12247-46fb-4fa6-bae2-b84d95fde830.

81 Jaynisha Patel, “AD690: As South Africa Looks to Russia, How Do Citizens See Influence of Foreign Powers?,” Afrobarometer, August 22, 2023, https://www.afrobarometer.org/publication/ad690-as-south-africa-looks-to-russia-how-do-citizens-see-influence-of-foreign-powers.

82 Tellis, “America’s Bad Bet on India.”

83 Lisandra Paraguassu, “Lula to Seek Chinese Semiconductor Technology, Investment in Beijing,” Reuters, March 24, 2023, https://www.reuters.com/technology/lula-seek-chinese-semiconductor-technology-investment-beijing-2023-03-24.

84 “Why Chinese Companies Are Flocking to Mexico,” The Economist, November 23, 2023, https://www.economist.com/business/2023/11/23/why-chinese-companies-are-flocking-to-mexico.

85 Wassana Nanuam, “Thailand, China Holding 3 Joint Military Exercises,” Bangkok Post, July 17, 2023, https://www.bangkokpost.com/thailand/general/2612821/thailand-china-holding-3-joint-military-exercises.