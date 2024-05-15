Pension Reform in Lebanon: Good Intentions, Uncertain Outcomes

Solvency and Distribution of Financial Risks

As with any other financial institution, the solvency of a pension system requires that, at all times, liabilities be equal to assets. The main liabilities include both pensions-in-payment, which the fund will continue to credit until all retirees die, and accrued pension rights of active members, which depend on past contributions. The structure of assets, on the other hand, depends on the type of system. In fully funded systems, the assets include financial assets such as deposits, equity, or bonds, as well as real assets such as buildings. In the new NDC system in Lebanon, there is a third asset—less well-known—called the pay-as-you-go asset. Technicalities aside, this asset is like investing in a type of government bond that pays a share of future contributions. The new law does not make reference to this asset, yet it is a critical determinant of the solvency of the new system.

Indeed, the interest rate that the new system can pay on the contributions that accumulate in notional individual accounts should be related to the growth rates of the financial and pay-as-you-go assets of the NSSF. Instead, the interest rate set by the new law is equal to the growth rate of the covered average wage. This could be a good approximation of the sustainable rate of return on contributions, but it still requires having a mechanism to restore solvency when liabilities outpace assets. At this stage, the value of these NSSF assets and liabilities is unclear because the actuarial reports and other analytical documents that informed the law have not been made public. It is also unclear what the costs are of the guarantees on the minimum pension and the minimum replacement rate. This lack of transparency creates concerns about the credibility of the reform and may increase Lebanese citizens’ distrust of the NSSF.

There is one more important question that is often overlooked in pension reform: how to allocate financial risks among the government, employers, workers, and retirees. What happens when, due to a crisis such as the coronavirus pandemic or a financial meltdown, the assets of the pension system contract abruptly and severely, falling below liabilities? In a fully funded defined-contribution system, the answer is clear: workers bear the risk. If the value of the assets of the pension fund falls, it means the savings workers have in their individual accounts also fall by the same amount, thereby maintaining solvency.

But this is an unfortunate outcome for workers, particularly those close to retirement. The virtue of NDC systems is that there is more leeway to allocate risks. For instance, the new system could fix the rate of return on contributions for a given period of time (so that it would not fluctuate with the growth rate of the average wage), and the government would assume any temporary, unfunded liability that emerges. At any rate, it is important to have a clear mechanism to allocate financial risks—something that is currently not part of the new law.

Coverage, Labor Markets, and Transitioning to a New System

Pension systems and other social insurance programs were originally conceived with the idea that, as economies develop, most workers would eventually end up as wage employees in medium or large formal firms. This has not happened and is unlikely to happen anytime soon, particularly in middle- and low-income countries. Not only do many wage employees work for small, low-productivity, and informal firms, but also, between 20 and 40 percent of workers are self-employed. Some of these are in liberal professions, and others are employers, but the majority are farmers or self-employed workers managing household enterprises.

A well-designed pension system should be integrated into local labor markets and be able to cover all workers, regardless of the type of job or economic sector—including the informal sector, which in Lebanon employs the majority of the labor force. There are a few conditions for a pension system to work this way: there should be a clear link between contributions and benefits so that new entrants do not compromise the solvency of the system; there should be transparent and progressive redistributive arrangements to help those who cannot contribute or save enough; these redistributive arrangements should provide incentives to enroll and contribute, unlike pension top-ups; and redistribution should not be financed by implicit taxes on labor, which can reduce the share of formal work. None of these conditions are present in Lebanon’s new system. In addition, the new law is silent regarding the pension system for the public sector (both civil servants and members of the armed forces), which itself needs to be reformed. Ideally, the new law would have included provisions for a national pension system that merges the public and private systems and treats all workers alike.

Working out the right transition arrangements is a very important part of a reform package that introduces structural changes to the pension system. The key is to ensure that the new system starts with a clean balance sheet, whereby assets are equal to liabilities. This implies calculating any unfunded liabilities in place prior to the reform and ensuring that they are financed through dedicated government bonds. In the case of Lebanon—particularly given the current economic crisis and the significant wage adjustments that are taking place—priority should have been assigned to shielding employers, in particular small enterprises, from the unfunded liabilities of the end-of-service indemnity (the fact that the last employer is responsible for financing any gap between the lump sum benefit and accumulated contributions plus interests). These liabilities are likely to increase, given that the lump sum will be calculated at much higher wages than those over which contributions were paid. Unfortunately, instead of eliminating the end-of-service indemnity under the transition arrangements set by Law 319, workers close to retirement are given the choice between the old-lump sum and the new pension, and those with salaries more than double the minimum wage are likely to choose the former.

Conclusion

The stakeholders involved in reforming Lebanon’s pension system recognize some of the issues raised in this article. But they also stress that Pension Law 319 is about finding political compromises. And they point to one of the main achievements of the reform: the change in the governance structure of the NSSF that includes having fewer board members, fewer meetings, and the separation between a newly established investment committee and the position of NSSF director general. These are important changes, and they have the potential to improve the administration of the new system, but they are not enough to address the problems of adequacy of benefits, solvency, and coverage.