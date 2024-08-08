An International Financial Transactions Tax for International Public Goods

Introduction

We are now living in a paradoxical fractured global order, characterized by the simultaneous integration and divisions among countries and among peoples within countries. This order benefits a small percentage of humanity at the expense of the vast majority, resulting in a world of widespread poverty and inequality. Meanwhile, a host of complex challenges that transcend national boundaries and threaten the human condition has also emerged, among them climate change, pandemic disease, financial instability, violent interstate conflict, transnational crime, and biodiversity loss. Although many of these problems have deep historical roots, their reach has expanded and their impact has become more ominous. Advances in science, technology, and knowledge are creating extraordinary opportunities for progress, but these capabilities are unevenly distributed and highly concentrated, and they carry inherent risks.

Crafting effective responses to these multiple challenges will require collective action at a scale never seen before, except perhaps after World War II when the modern multilateral system emerged. A convergence of wills, concerted decisions, and agreed interventions by myriad individuals and groups across the globe will be necessary to forestall the worst consequences of the combined impact of these challenges and the perils they entail. The centerpiece of this effort should be the creation of a robust new multilateral framework to deliver “international public goods,” backed by a new global tax on financial transactions.

International Public Goods

The concept of public goods provides a helpful framework to understand collective initiatives to meet common challenges.1 The defining attributes of a public good are nonexcludability, nonrivalry, and positive externalities. These terms imply, respectively, that others cannot be excluded from using the same good, that the use of the good does not exhaust its supply, and that the provision of public goods creates broadly shared benefits. Although the concept of public goods initially was applied to the national level, in the past two decades it has been projected into the international arena in the form of international development cooperation, a potentially promising institutional approach to managing transnational challenges in a mutually beneficial manner.

The public goods lens is particularly appropriate to understanding the fractured global order and the ways in which actions at different levels, from international to local, can help address global problems. The world today is beset by a slew of problems that might be thought of as “international public bads.” Many individual decisions—regarding fossil fuel use, consumption patterns, agricultural practices, industrial production, transport of goods and persons, conflict resolution, and financial speculation, among others—generate negative consequences, including greenhouse gases, deforestation, biodiversity loss, geopolitical instability, financial crisis, excessive waste, and deepening inequalities. These “international public bads” must be prevented or avoided through the provision of their opposites: international public goods. Limiting the occurrence and forestalling the negative impacts of global bads will require the widespread adoption of measures to prompt behavioral changes at all levels of society, from supranational decisions to national and regional policies to individual decisions in specific localities.

The components of what may be called an “international public goods delivery system” should cover this spectrum of social organization. First, there is a need for extensive public awareness about the desirability of an international public good and political agreement on joint initiatives to provide it. This consensus should lead to binding instruments (conventions, treaties, and protocols) implemented by international institutions acting as intermediaries to promote, organize, finance, manage, monitor, enforce, and evaluate measures aimed at providing the international public good. Second, any system created to deliver international public goods must have robust financing mechanisms to support the national and local organizations that design and implement policies, develop operational procedures, and engage with agents in specific locations to induce decisions and behaviors contributing to the provision of the international public good.

It is clear that initiatives to provide international public goods will take time to bear fruit. As the case of reducing carbon emissions to mitigate climate change shows, it can take decades to reach even nonbinding multilateral agreements. According to the renowned scientist Vaclav Smil,

Dealing with [the climate change] challenge will, for the first time in history, require a truly global, as well as a very substantial and prolonged, commitment. . . . The [United Nations’] first climate conference took place in 1992, and in the intervening decades we have had a series of global meeting and countless assessments and studies—but nearly three decades later there is still no binding international agreement to moderate the annual emissions of greenhouse gases and no prospect for its early adoption.

Moreover, even if the binding climate agreements were in place, it likely would take a long time for local decisions taken under their provisions to have a discernible global effect. Nevertheless, postponing decisions to prevent irreversible shifts in the planet’s climate increases the likelihood of catastrophic consequences sooner rather than later. Innovative financing options might help surmount such obstacles to progress on climate change—and other shared global challenges.

Financing Options

Several financing options can support the provision of international public goods. These range from market creation, taxes, and levies at one end of the spectrum to public budget allocations and private donations at the other (see Figure 1). In the present constrained financial environment of most middle- and low-income countries, it is difficult to expect significant public budget allocations for the provision of international public goods. In addition, the geopolitical and military conflicts and tensions of the fractured global order have led several high- and upper-middle-income countries to reallocate resources toward defense, to the detriment of other areas and particularly international cooperation.

Therefore, it would make more sense to finance the provision of international public goods through market creation or some form of international taxation. This approach would allow revenues to be collected automatically and continuously, and to be allocated in a more predictable way. The successes and failures of market creation mechanisms have been highlighted in the emissions trading schemes that have been in operation for some time in Europe, and they reveal such mechanisms to be of limited effectiveness. Therefore, a sensible financing option would be to opt for some kind of international tax and then create special arrangements to collect, allocate, and administer its proceeds.