Source: Getty
While LLMs should be kept well clear of formal democratic decision-making processes, they may be able to strengthen the informal public sphere.

Can LLMs Advance Democratic Values?

by Seth Lazar and Lorenzo Manuali
published by
Arxiv
 on April 12, 2025
Read the Publication
AITechnologyDemocracy
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

More work from Carnegie

  • Tsinghua University Gate
    collection
    Artificial Intelligence

    As artificial intelligence (AI) changes how people around the world live and work, new frontiers for international collaboration, competition, and conflict are opening. AI can, for example, improve (or detract) from international cyber stability, optimize (or bias) cloud-based services, or guide the targeting of biotechnology toward great discoveries (or terrible abuses). Carnegie partners with governments, industry, academia, and civil society to anticipate and mitigate the international security challenges from AI. By confronting both the short-term (2-5 years) and medium-term (5-10 years) challenges, we hope to mitigate the most urgent risks of AI while laying the groundwork for addressing its slower and subtler effects.

  • Abstract of technology
    article
    Digital Technology, Strategic Adaptation, and the Outcomes of Twenty-First Century Armed Conflict

    If digital technology is truly transforming the nature of armed conflict, why aren’t these advances leading to decisive victories?

    • Nate Allen
  • Tsinghua University Gate
    paper
    How Some of China’s Top AI Thinkers Built Their Own AI Safety Institute

    The emergence of the China AI Safety and Development Association (CnAISDA) is a pivotal moment for China’s frontier AI governance. How it navigates substantial domestic challenges and growing geopolitical tensions will shape conversations on frontier AI risks in China and abroad.

  • Democracy tech citizenship
    paper
    Rethinking EU Digital Policies: From Tech Sovereignty to Tech Citizenship

    The EU’s pursuit of tech sovereignty has often sidelined the role of democracy in the digital sphere. The union should adopt a tech citizenship strategy that promotes citizen engagement, democratic innovation, and accountability.

  • Anti-abortion demonstrators protest on January 22, 2012 in Paris, during the 8th march organised by anti-abortion associations
    paper
    The New Global Struggle Over Gender, Rights, and Family Values

    Heated political struggles over gender playing out in several regions of the world are more than just isolated or temporary reactions to recent progressive reforms: They are a key front in a larger cultural and political realignment.