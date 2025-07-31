Source: Getty
Advancing Science- and Evidence-based AI Policy

Effectively steering outcomes for and through AI will require thoughtful, evidence-based policy development. Though it may seem self-evident that evidence should inform policy, this is far from inevitable in the inherently messy policy process.

by Rishi BommasaniSanjeev AroraJennifer ChayesYejin ChoiMariano-Florentino (Tino) CuéllarLi Fei-FeiDaniel E. HoDan JurafskySanmi KoyejoHima LakkarajuArvind NarayananAlondra NelsonEmma PiersonJoelle PineauScott SingerGaël VaroquauxSuresh VenkatasubramanianIon StoicaPercy Liang, and Dawn Song
