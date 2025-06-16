How Some of China’s Top AI Thinkers Built Their Own AI Safety Institute

Tracing the Origins of Frontier AI Governance in China

CnAISDA’s establishment represents the culmination of years of strategic positioning by policy entrepreneurs within China’s AI ecosystem. Understanding how these domestic AI safety advocates successfully navigated China’s political landscape can offer critical insight into the future trajectory of China’s AI policy landscape. The establishment of CnAISDA emerged from a dual process: engaging in international AI safety conversations while navigating a complex constellation of domestic AI developments and priorities. It also offers a remarkable case study of how ideas can diffuse into different political contexts without requiring formal international institutions. The story of how China’s policymakers simultaneously navigated these domestic and international environments may illuminate genuinely tractable pathways for informal global AI coordination more broadly.

Concerns about catastrophic risks from AI have percolated among technical experts in the Chinese ecosystem since at least the late 2010s. They first surfaced significantly in the policy ecosystem in 2021 with the publication of “Ethical Norms for New Generation Artificial Intelligence” by the Ministry of Science and Technology, which included a call to “ensure that AI is always under human control.” That year, China introduced regulation on recommendation algorithms; the year after, it began to regulate deepfakes through its “deep synthesis” regulation, which requires synthetically generated content to be conspicuously labelled. While Chinese policymakers clearly saw risks tied to powerful future AI systems, their immediate priority seemed to be “content security”—ensuring that generated outputs did not undermine the strictly managed information environment the CCP has cultivated. This focus also motivated China’s 2023 generative AI regulation, which requires providers to conduct safety/security evaluations focused primarily on preventing politically sensitive content.

By 2023, China’s domestic AI conversation had evolved in two significant ways that would shape CnAISDA. First, the focus on content security had moderated to place increased emphasis on promoting AI innovation, a manifestation of the CCP’s desire to stimulate economic growth in the aftermath of its COVID-19 lockdowns. This was reflected, for example, in the final version of China’s generative AI regulation in July 2023, which, in contrast to the more restrictive draft version, called for equal emphasis on development and safety/security in AI.

Second, the conversation inside China had evolved from a narrow focus on current risks and harms—as viewed by the CCP—to include a more forward-looking conversation around potential catastrophic risks from future systems. Technical research in China related to AI safety, including in some cases explicit attention to catastrophic risks, had shown a noticeable uptick. For example, Chinese scientists began producing increasingly sophisticated work on AI alignment, such as comprehensive surveys of methods to ensure AI systems remain aligned with human intentions as they grow more capable. Chinese scientists also developed safety benchmarks like SALAD-Bench that specifically evaluate large language models for catastrophic risk dimensions, such as enabling chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats; cyber attacks; and psychological manipulation capabilities.

Parallel to these domestic developments, Chinese experts were becoming increasingly embedded in international forums dedicated to frontier AI safety.

The International Currents That Changed China’s AI Safety Conversation

While China’s domestic AI safety conversation was evolving internally, a parallel process of international engagement was simultaneously reshaping how Chinese actors approached frontier AI risks. This international engagement took shape through a series of coordinated statements, international summits, and scientific collaborations that positioned Chinese experts alongside Western and global counterparts in acknowledging frontier AI risks (see Figure 1). The engagement established a pattern of participation that would eventually lead to a more formal institutional representation of China’s interests in frontier AI safety abroad.

In May 2023, leading Chinese academics and industry leaders joined over 100 leading scientists and thinkers globally in signing a one-sentence statement published by CAIS that declared, “Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war.” Later in October, some of China’s most prominent AI scientists joined Western counterparts in signing an open letter in Oxford. Its headline claim was that “coordinated global action on AI safety research and governance is critical to prevent uncontrolled frontier AI development from posing unacceptable risks to humanity.” These developments signaled Chinese experts’ growing recognition of AI safety as a critical international concern requiring coordinated action across geopolitical boundaries.

The early expressions of concern from Chinese experts would soon transform into more formalized institutional engagement at a watershed international summit. The international origin story of China’s AI Safety Institute counterpart, like that of other AISIs, can be traced to Bletchley Park, England. The United Kingdom organized an international summit on AI and decided to make major risks at the frontier of AI capabilities the primary focus. It also strategically calculated that it was critical to invite China, despite generating significant controversy for doing so. Held in November 2023, the summit ultimately brought together the United States, China, European Union, United Kingdom, and twenty-five other countries to sign a statement known as the Bletchley Declaration. The declaration noted the “potential for serious, even catastrophic, harm, either deliberate or unintentional, stemming from the most significant capabilities of frontier AI models.”

At the summit, the United Kingdom and United States simultaneously announced the creation of the first-ever government institutions dedicated to contributing to the safety of AI systems—the UK and U.S. AISIs. In addition to participating in AI discussions globally, the UK AISI announced plans for testing and evaluating models for future risks, such as whether increasingly powerful large language models can make it easier for a novice to launch a cyber attack.

Beyond establishing domestic institutions, the United Kingdom also worked to establish a global consensus on the state of frontier AI capabilities and risks that could ground AI governance conversations globally. It engaged Turing Award-winning AI scientist Yoshua Bengio, based in Canada, to head the effort. The resulting International AI Safety Report was overseen in part by three top Chinese scientists. Zeng Yi served on the expert advisory panel while Zhang Ya-Qin served as senior advisers. Additionally, the report’s writing team included Kwan Yee Ng of Concordia AI, a Beijing-based organization that began convening safety discussions in China.

The Bletchley summit had come at a critical juncture in China’s own AI governance story—just a few weeks earlier, China had launched its Global AI Governance Initiative, outlining its vision for international AI governance engagement. But at Bletchley, Beijing joined a truly global discussion, one in which its leading scientists and policymakers were exposed to new institutions that were taking testing and evaluations and global, government-backed coordination to address frontier AI risks seriously. Ideas organically developing within China’s frontier AI ecosystem were integrated into an international movement to ensure the safety and security of increasingly powerful AI systems globally.

China’s AI Thinkers Maneuver to Establish Their Own Institute

For some of China’s leading AI thinkers, the establishment of the UK and U.S. AISIs in late 2023 opened up the possibility for more formalized avenues of AI safety coordination. And they became increasingly motivated to set up a counterpart institution of their own. The opportunity to participate in the global AI governance conversation galvanized a select group of policy entrepreneurs—strategically positioned at the intersection of government connections and international expertise—to bridge international ideas and situate them within China’s evolving domestic AI landscape.

Initially, despite the Chinese AI community’s increasing engagement with safety concerns, there was no immediate indication that China might establish its own AISI—not until the prestigious BAAI conference in June 2024, which included a panel discussion with Chinese and Western participants about AI safety. Responding to comments from U.S.-based AI luminary Max Tegmark, several of the Chinese panelists expressed enthusiasm about a potential Chinese AISI. Then, in July, the CCP gave its most prominent, authoritative endorsement of AI safety as a policy priority yet. The decision of the Third Plenum, a meeting for CCP leadership to unveil its economic and social vision for the next five years, included a goal of “establishing an AI safety supervision and regulation system.” While the document left unstated what kinds of risks such a system was intended to address, it included this goal in the context of major public safety issues such as pandemics and cybersecurity. The official explainer for the decision referred to risks to employment, privacy, and “the norms of international relations.” But a follow-up People’s Daily op-ed by a senior government official in Jiangsu Province discussing this goal also called explicitly for research on “frontier safety technology” and “safety and controllability of general-purpose large models.” Though the Third Plenum decision did not necessarily imply that China planned to establish an AISI, some took it as a sign that top leadership might view frontier AI safety as a priority.

Over the next few months, rumors began to spread about a possible Chinese AISI being established. Chinese stakeholders seemed to be debating what form it would take, who would lead it, and who would be involved. A number of different groups also appeared to be making bids to become China’s AISI, with institutions being established in both Beijing and Shanghai and websites popping up that purported to represent a Chinese AISI. In September 2024, Zeng Yi gave a speech at the United Nations in which one slide mentioned a “China AI Development and Safety Research Network,” which was presented as roughly analogous to an AISI. Zeng had previously announced a “Chinese AI Safety Network” in June 2024 and later led the “Beijing-AISI,” which functions like an AISI for the Beijing municipality, a Chinese administrative unit with similar status to a province. Over the remainder of the year, there were several indications that an official, government-backed, national Chinese AISI was likely to emerge, perhaps imminently. But months passed with no official public announcement.

China’s AI policy community was not alone in exploring how to engage more deeply in the global frontier AI conversation. Internationally, the number, institutional form, and remit of AISIs expanded globally. By the Paris AI Action Summit in February 2025, ten jurisdictions had launched AISIs. Yet, while international participation had increased, the initial AISI focus on catastrophic risks had diminished. For example, when France and India announced their AISI counterparts in January, neither discussed the possibility that advanced AI systems might be difficult to keep under control. Moreover, both France and India joined Canada in establishing a new structure for their AISIs: as opposed to having just one entity serving as its AISI, these countries distributed the mandate among a network of several existing organizations. These design choices raised questions for China should it establish its own AISI—how to define its structure and scope—situating a domestic institution within an increasingly diverse set of AI-focused institutions internationally.

China’s AI Safety Institute Launches in Paris

The Paris AI Action Summit finally brought clarity to both the nature and structure of China’s AISI equivalent. CnAISDA made its public debut at an official side event titled “Promoting International Cooperation on AI Safety and Inclusive Development.” Co-hosted by the Institute for AI International Governance and the Shanghai Qizhi Institute, the launch event’s focus reinforced CnAISDA’s primary function as a vehicle for international engagement rather than domestic functions.

A document presented at CnAISDA’s launch event (see Appendix A) notes that “various countries have established AI safety research organizations, including national AI safety institutions and associations, to accelerate evaluation, research, and standard setting,” largely paralleling the three functions the UK AISI had outlined when it was first established in 2023. CnAISDA envisions a global AI safety governance framework that combines UN engagement with global AI safety institute engagement to “[foster] global dialogue on common risks and [share] best practices.” The initiative calls for collaboration to address “misuse, abuse, and malicious use” risks, including both near-term risks such as the manipulation of public opinion and disinformation, along with speculative risks like the deployment of AI by terrorist organizations. It also calls for establishing scientific consensus on risks and redlines and for “early warning thresholds for AI systems that may pose catastrophic or existential risks to humans.” And it expresses a desire to enhance international cooperation on standards setting, technological safeguards, and global AI safety capacity building.

While much of CnAISDA was developed quietly, it now has a clear public champion. Fu Ying, China’s former vice minister of foreign affairs and one of the highest ranking women in the ministry’s history, announced both at a Paris AI Action Summit side event and an English-language op-ed in the South China Morning Post that CnAISDA is equivalent to other AISIs globally. Her op-ed raised concerns about the safety of current AI applications, along with possible risks from future systems. Acknowledging today’s geopolitical environment, she wrote, “Realistically, few can see much promise as geopolitical tensions continue to cast a shadow over scientific collaboration.” She pushed for the great AI powers to carve out a lane to address catastrophic risks.

China’s AI ecosystem possesses many of the world’s leading developers of open-source systems. In her op-ed, Fu concluded with an argument for their safety compared to the closed-source systems deployed by cutting-edge developers in the West. In so doing she directly challenged Yoshua Bengio, who has warned of the potential for catastrophic risks from open-sourcing increasingly powerful frontier AI models. In countering Bengio, she noted that while open-source models may be more vulnerable to misuse, their transparent nature can improve problem detection.

Outstanding Questions and Strategic Implications

Several open questions remain regarding CnAISDA at a functional level. First, while Fu notes that CnAISDA was “established with government support,” it is not precisely clear what the relationship is between CnAISDA and the Chinese government. Several governmental bodies, including the Cyberspace Administration of China, Ministry of Science and Technology, and MIIT, have collectively shaped China’s AI regulatory ecosystem. But it is possible that the National Development and Reform Commission, China’s macroeconomic regulator that has recently played a larger role in AI governance, was the executive department that lent its support to CnAISDA. Where CnAISDA settles within or around China’s bureaucracy will offer clues into the broader balance of power among the executive departments shaping China’s domestic AI regulation.

Second, it is unclear what responsibilities CnAISDA will ultimately assume and to what extent they will go beyond those of the existing member institutions. The UK AISI was established with a £50 million annual budget (approximately $68 million) and over 100 full-time staff, but at present, CnAISDA does not appear to have separately dedicated staff, research teams, or budget. The website does not seem to have a Chinese-language version and is only available in English. In any case, even if CnAISDA does not represent net-new capacity in Chinese AI governance on either domestic or international topics, providing a clear docking point for international coordination could be helpful to facilitate effective governance.

Finally, it seems that CnAISDA’s official English name could still be subject to revision. Fu’s op-ed refers to China’s AI Safety and Development “Network,” as opposed to “Association.” China is not unique in potentially changing the name of its AISI soon after launch. The United Kingdom, for example, renamed its institute about a year after the AISI’s establishment, and the UK AISI itself evolved out of the earlier Frontier AI Taskforce. Most recently, the United States renamed its AISI to the Center for AI Standards and Innovation.

These naming considerations are clearly strategic and reflect sensitivity to the need to balance both international and domestic legitimacy. Foundational documents outlining the CCP’s vision for frontier AI policy, such as its generative AI regulation, refer to the importance of placing equal emphasis on both development and safety/security. CnAISDA’s name clearly builds on this notion but shapes its messaging based on linguistic context. In the English name, “safety” comes before “development,” while in Mandarin the order is reversed. This subtle difference may reflect an effort to emphasize safety concerns when engaging with international audiences while maintaining development as the primary focus domestically. The fluctuation between “association” and “network” might also indicate changing priorities between faithfully translating the Mandarin name and other goals, such as avoiding confusion with the similarly named International Network of AI Safety Institutes. The relevant term in Mandarin, 网络 (wǎngluò) has remained consistent and is directly translated as “network.”

U.S.-China Coordination Amid International Uncertainty

The establishment of CnAISDA—designed explicitly for coordination with global counterparts—represents China’s formal entry into the international AI safety governance conversation. However, this milestone arrives at a moment of significant flux in the international landscape, particularly in U.S. policy toward frontier AI governance.

The U.S. approach to AI safety has undergone substantial recalibration following the 2024 presidential transition. Within hours of taking office in January 2025, President Donald Trump rescinded the 2023 AI executive order that had established much of the previous administration’s framework for AI governance. This shift was further emphasized at the Paris AI Action Summit, where Vice President JD Vance articulated a new priority framework, stating, “The AI future is not going to be won by hand-wringing about safety.” While not dismissing risk concerns entirely, the administration has clearly pivoted toward what Vance termed “AI opportunity.”

These policy shifts have created significant uncertainty for the institutional infrastructure of U.S. government–based efforts to address frontier AI safety risks. The U.S. AISI—a cornerstone of the previous administration’s approach and inaugural chair of the International Network of AI Safety Institutes —has faced an unclear future, especially when its founding director resigned shortly after the presidential transition. Meanwhile, the U.S.-led international coordination network is now confronting potential funding gaps, as $3.8 million of the $11 million the United States committed to the network was designated through the U.S. Agency for International Development, which has been largely gutted. However, there may be reason for cautious optimism: in June 2025, the Department of Commerce rebranded the U.S. AISI as the Center for AI Standards and Innovation, keeping many of its core functions.

Prospects for bilateral U.S.-China engagement on catastrophic AI risks remain limited. U.S. policymakers’ skepticism about technical cooperation with China, especially amidst concerns about inadvertently improving dual-use capabilities. Those risks, coupled with proposed legislation to restrict AI research collaboration with China, suggests minimal U.S. appetite for engagement with CnAISDA. In addition, BAAI has been placed on the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security’s Entity List, which could erect further barriers to interaction with CnAISDA’s constituent institutions.

Regardless of how U.S. policy evolves, CnAISDA may find engagement opportunities with other international partners. The UK AISI has previously reached out to Chinese organizations, and Singapore has collaborated with BAAI on AI red-teaming: adversarial testing designed to identify vulnerabilities and safety risks in AI systems. Which partners engage with CnAISDA will likely shape its agenda and focus areas.

Given this complex and uncertain international environment, CnAISDA faces both limitations and opportunities in its early development. The shifting U.S. approach to AI safety governance creates a potential leadership vacuum in global coordination efforts that China could partially fill through strategic engagement with receptive international partners. Nonetheless, to the extent CnAISDA’s leadership believes that the safety and security of U.S. models will impact Chinese national security, its leaders will need to explore creative ways to develop channels for coordination with U.S. counterparts, such as by developing domestically palatable counterparts to initiatives the United States is already engaged in.

Amid Boisterous AI Development, Questions on China’s AI Safety and Governance Loom

Domestically, the establishment of CnAISDA arrives at a particularly salient, even triumphant, moment for Chinese AI development in the post-DeepSeek-R1 era. China’s domestic policy AI zeitgeist has focused on leveraging AI as an engine for economic growth.

While China’s leadership may be excited by DeepSeek’s potential, they may soon need to grapple with emerging risks that their own technical AI safety community is increasingly documenting. This research, along with the tangible ways AI is shaping Chinese society, could shape their future governance decisions. Advancing frontier AI capabilities carries ill-understood risks, which could arise first in a Chinese lab rather than abroad. For Chinese leaders, homegrown risks sprouting up within China’s Great Firewall may be seen as more likely to cause headaches than the products of foreign companies blocked off from the average citizen to begin with.

To the extent senior Chinese leaders indeed believe catastrophic risks may be hiding in the near future of AI, this means that the ball is more in their court to anticipate and prevent them. If a major incident occurs with AI, attention could quickly swing back from promoting innovation to managing risk.

Growing evidence suggests this reality is not lost on China’s highest leaders. Chinese officials have begun signaling more explicit concern about catastrophic AI risks in diplomatic and domestic contexts. In March 2025, Chinese Ambassador to the U.S. Xie Feng framed AI development as potentially “opening Pandora’s box” and advocated U.S.-China cooperation on global AI governance. Even more telling was the CCP Central Committee Politburo’s study session dedicated to AI—only the second such collective session on this topic and a clear indicator of leadership priorities. The April 2025 study session’s official readout warned of “unprecedented risks and challenges” from advanced AI systems and outlined specific policy responses, including building “systems for technical monitoring, risk warning, and emergency response.”

These high-level statements and concrete policy prescriptions suggest potential regulatory action may be forthcoming. They also lend significant credibility to CnAISDA’s mission, indicating that the organization may help shape China’s approach to AI safety despite representing a minority position within China’s broader AI policy landscape—a landscape that remains heavily focused on development and competitiveness.

The Pathway Forward for China’s AI Safety Policy Entrepreneurs

CnAISDA’s emergence in Paris demonstrates the tenacity of China’s AI ecosystem and Beijing’s strong desire to engage in the international safety conversation. Having established their AISI, China’s frontier AI policy pioneers must navigate choppy waters both globally and at home. Internationally, they may struggle to find other AISIs willing to engage in politically sensitive but potentially important technical collaboration, such as on joint testing and evaluations.

Constituent groups within CnAISDA have demonstrated the ability to diffuse the international AI safety conversation within China in creative ways. At the May 2024 Seoul AI Summit, frontier AI developers pledged to produce safety frameworks that establish concrete thresholds for risk that would trigger safety-mitigating action known as the Frontier AI Safety Commitments. At the time, one Chinese company, Zhipu.AI, signed onto the commitments, while two others, 01.AI and MiniMax, later signed on the sidelines of the 2025 Paris summit.

More notably, however, China has established its own domestic version of the commitments, paving a pathway to internalize international ideas around safety frameworks within China’s domestic context. China’s Artificial Intelligence Industry Alliance (AIIA), a prominent industry consortium guided by MIIT, released commitments signed by seventeen Chinese AI companies, including DeepSeek, Alibaba, and Tencent. Whether the CAICT and AIIA can leverage these commitments as a pathway to harmonize international standards remains to be seen. Nonetheless, the very existence of a domestic set of commitments reveals the upside of an approach in which international ideas diffuse naturally within China’s domestic context on the basis of its own national interest.

The existence and possible alignment of industry commitments represent clear victories for China’s AI safety policy entrepreneurs. But the real challenge will be whether CnAISDA can translate the substantial political capital it developed following a successful launch in Paris into meaningful policy change in China’s domestic context. At this stage, the question remains definitively unanswered.

Conclusion

The emergence of CnAISDA marks a pivotal moment in both China’s approach to frontier AI governance and the global coordination landscape. The organization’s distinctive institutional architecture—focused internationally rather than domestically, networked rather than centralized, and strategically positioned between government and academia—represents China’s efforts to balance international opportunities with domestic political realities. This design enables meaningful participation in global AI safety conversations while preserving regulatory flexibility at home.

For CCP leadership, CnAISDA offers a useful vehicle to stay involved in global conversations on frontier AI; it is a passport to important conversations about what could be the most important technology of the century. But for a small but powerful group of leading AI policymakers, CnAISDA offers a platform that legitimizes their authentic concern for frontier AI risks. For the international community, the key question is whether this group will be able to shape China’s international priorities, and more importantly, China’s approach to ensuring the safety and security of its own AI models. At the very least, CnAISDA’s establishment offers compelling evidence that this group has made substantial progress in shaping the AI safety conversation in China over the last two years. And increasingly concrete language describing mechanisms to combat risks suggests that they may be playing an increasingly important role in China’s domestic AI conversation.

The institution’s emergence illuminates a crucial pathway for global coordination: when technical ideas about AI safety complement rather than challenge national interests, they can transcend geopolitical barriers. As frontier capabilities advance rapidly across multiple countries, this insight suggests that natural diffusion of safety principles through domestically anchored institutions may prove more resilient than rigid international frameworks struggling to accommodate divergent priorities.

For international stakeholders seeking to engage China on AI safety, it may be more productive to focus less on formal architectures and more on creating conditions where shared technical concerns can be independently incorporated into China’s domestic governance approach. This model of parallel evolution guided by common technical understanding offers a pragmatic path forward for addressing shared catastrophic risks even as strategic competition intensifies in other dimensions of AI development.

Abbreviations

AIIA: Artificial Intelligence Industry Alliance (China)

AISI: AI safety institute (term used globally)

BAAI: Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence

Beijing-AISI: Beijing Institute of AI Safety and Governance

CAICT: China Academy of Information and Communications Technology

CAIS: Center for AI Safety (United States)

CAS: Chinese Academy of Sciences

CCID: China Center for Information Industry Development

CCP: Chinese Communist Party

CnAISDA: China AI Safety and Development Association

I-AIIG: Institute for AI International Governance (China)

IDAIS: International Dialogues on AI Safety

MIIT: Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (China)

STEM: science, technology, engineering, and mathematics

UK AISI: United Kingdom AI Security Institute (previously UK AI Safety Institute)

U.S. AISI: United States AI Safety Institute

Acknowledgments

We are grateful to Renan Araujo, Jon Bateman, Corey Hinderstein, Arthur Nelson, Matt Sheehan, and Sam Winter-Levy for their feedback on previous drafts.

Appendix 1. Initiative on Promoting International Cooperation on AI Safety and Inclusive Development (Document Excerpt)

The below text was included in a document CnAISDA shared at an event that I-AIIG and the Shanghai Qizhi Institute hosted on the sidelines of the 2025 Paris AI Action Summit.

English Version

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a new area of human development. While bringing tremendous opportunities, it also presents risks and challenges. From intergovernmental AI summits to various consensuses formed within the scientific community, existing steps by the international community show various countries’ strong willingness toward cooperation on AI safety and governance despite geopolitical tensions. Currently, various countries have established AI safety research organizations, including national AI safety institutes and associations, to accelerate evaluation, research, and standard setting. We believe it is essential to seize this opportunity to encourage different entities, such as national AI safety institutes, international organizations, companies, civil organizations, and individuals, to uphold the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits. Strengthening collaboration among these stakeholders will help collectively advance AI safety and governance. To this end, we propose:

Building an inclusive global AI safety governance framework. We aim to build a framework in which the United Nations acts as the central platform for governance consultations, and AI safety institutes around the world play a proactive role in fostering global dialogue on common risks and sharing best practices. Through the concerted efforts of diverse stakeholders and platforms, we shall ensure that the international community keeps abreast of the potentially most advanced AI systems and is able to curb the proliferation and operation of dangerous models. Strengthening international cooperation to prevent AI misuse, abuse, and malicious use. While respecting international law and local legal systems, we support joint efforts of the international community to combat the manipulation of public opinion and disinformation. We must collaborate to prevent and combat the illicit use of AI by terrorist organizations, extremist forces, and transnational organized crime groups. Promoting international cooperation to prevent substantial AI risks. We facilitate cooperation between the international scientific community and governments to establish scientific consensus in terms of risks and red lines, and set early warning thresholds for AI systems that may pose catastrophic or existential risks to humans. We encourage countries to increase investment in the research and development of AI safety technologies, and ensure that AI technologies are safe, controllable, and reliable. Facilitating a transparent and accountable cooperation mechanism for AI safety governance. We aim to strengthen information sharing and cooperation among scientific research institutions, enterprises, and governments in safety standards, regulations, and technology research and development. We encourage collaboration among standardization organizations and promote the joint development and sharing of international multilateral platforms. Enhancing international cooperation on technological safeguard. We call on governments to improve AI safety, controllability, and reliability across aspects such as science, technology, and engineering. This includes establishing international AI security research networks, developing scientific plans, setting up expert panels for global AI risk identification and assessment, and promoting the international exchange of security research and technical tools. Strengthening global AI safety capacity-building. We urge AI-leading countries to support AI-developing nations in building their AI governance capabilities through infrastructure development, international cooperation platforms for AI capacity -building, safety testing and validation platforms, and strategic alignment and policy exchanges associated with AI.

Simplified Chinese Version

人工智能是人类发展的新领域，在带来新机遇的同时也产生新的风险挑战。从政府间的人工智能峰会到科学界形成的各类共识，国际社会目前的积极举措表明，即使在地缘政治局势趋于紧张的情况下，各国在人工智能发展和安全治理方面仍然怀有强烈的合作意愿。目前，各国陆续设立了安全研究所、安全研究网络等各种不同形式的人工智能安全研究机构和组织，加快推进测评、研究和标准制定工作。我们认为，应当抓住这个时机，推动各国人工智能安全研究机构、国际组织、技术企业、科研院校、民间机构和公民个人等各类主体秉持共商共建共享的理念，加强合作，协力共同促进人工智能安全与治理。为此，我们倡议：

——建立包容性的全球人工智能安全治理体系。构建以联合国为核心的风险治理协商平台，同时，发挥各国人工智能安全研究机构的重要作用，就共同面临的人工智能风险组织对话，分享人工智能安全治理最佳实践。通过多方和多平台的共同努力，确保国际社会充分了解可能存在的最先进人工智能系统，并具备遏制危险模型分发和运营的手段。

——加强国际合作防范人工智能误用、滥用和恶用。在尊重国际法和各国法律框架前提下，支持国际社会共同打击制作与传播虚假信息的行为，合作防范和打击恐怖主义、极端势力和跨国有组织犯罪集团利用人工智能技术从事非法活动的行为。

——推动国际合作防范人工智能重大风险。推进国际科学界同各国政府间的合作，在风险和红线方面进一步建立科学共识，对可能给人类带来灾难性或生存性风险的人工智能系统进行预警。鼓励各国加大对人工智能安全技术的研发投入，确保人工智能技术应用安全、可控、可靠。

——推动构建透明可问责的人工智能安全治理合作机制。加强各国科研机构、企业、政府在人工智能安全标准、监管体系建设和技术研发等领域的信息共享与合作，促进标准化组织间的合作以及国际多边平台的共建共享工作。

——加强人工智能安全技术保障的国际合作。呼吁各国政府加强合作，从科学、技术、工程等各方面持续提升人工智能的安全可控可靠水平，支持建设国际人工智能安全技术研究合作网络和科学计划，成立全球人工智能风险识别和测试评估专家组，推进国际安全技术研究交流和技术工具供给。