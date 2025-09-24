Arab Diaspora Business Communities in Egypt

Since the war that erupted in Sudan in April 2023, some 1.2 million Sudanese civilians have sought refuge in Egypt, joining the 4 million Sudanese people already residing there. Many of these recently displaced people run their own businesses. However, their experiences have been markedly divergent, shaped largely by their level of preexisting financial and social capital. Established medium and large Sudanese businesses have demonstrated remarkable adaptability, proving able to transfer their businesses to Egypt and expand there, thanks to their substantial financial capital, offshore bank accounts, and transnational business networks. Their story is one of continuity, presenting a long-term strategic opportunity for business expansion and geographical diversification. Conversely, micro and small Sudanese businesses, which have limited financial resources and business networks and no offshore bank accounts, have been pushed into Egypt’s informal sector and therefore face persistent uncertainty and regulatory challenges. Their story is one of survival and represents a short-term strategy for maintaining activity, while larger firms are better endowed to pursue investment-oriented approaches.

The trajectories of these Sudanese businesses have also been strongly impacted by the unprecedented tightening of Egypt’s migration policy toward Sudan after the outbreak of war. Until then, Sudanese citizens had enjoyed visa-free entry and reciprocal rights of residence, work, and property, reflecting the unique and long-standing—albeit fluctuating—relationship between the two countries. But starting in 2023, the Egyptian authorities tightened entry and residence requirements for all Sudanese people and introduced obstacles to the registration of new businesses. These decisions hit small businesses particularly hard, as illustrated by the trajectory of many Sudanese newcomers who settled in Faysal, a densely populated neighborhood of Cairo that is a migratory hub both for foreign communities and for rural Egyptians due to its central location and relative affordability. Although Egyptian authorities have declared that they still wish to attract Sudanese investment, their policies since 2023 have fluctuated, mainly benefiting medium and large entrepreneurs.

Micro and Small Informal Businesses in Faysal

Many displaced Sudanese people operate small and micro businesses in Faysal, with some businesspeople resuming the same trades they previously undertook in Sudan while others shift to new industries. All have to contend with the same limitations as the large number of Egyptian micro and small enterprises operating in the country’s informal “baladi market,” which was estimated to represent approximately 50 percent of Egypt’s GDP in 2022 according to the Egyptian Ministry of Planning and Economic Development. Like these Egyptian businesses and many of the Sudanese businesses that settled in Faysal before the war, the recent Sudanese businesses are predominantly unregistered, operating outside the official tax and regulatory systems. But the newly displaced Sudanese civilians face additional heightened vulnerabilities. Chief among these are the challenges of securing residency, which restrict mobility and increase the risk of deportation; a sharp decline in purchasing power since the war; and limited familiarity with Egypt’s market conditions.

Many Sudanese businesspeople settled in Faysal in 2023 because of its affordability and their prewar connections with Sudanese people already living there and owning apartments. Early newcomers had the financial means to afford rent for residential and commercial spaces, but the drastic depreciation of the Sudanese pound since the beginning of the war reduced the value of savings, whether held in cash or in Sudanese banks. At the same time, the increasing number of Sudanese civilians arriving in Cairo in the space of a few months and urgently looking for accommodation led to rent inflation that has disproportionately affected later arrivals from Sudan. Numerous Sudanese-run businesses have nonetheless persevered—such as restaurants and cafes, grocery stores, and beauty salons—catering to a mainly Sudanese clientele. Generally family-run, they rarely employ more than two or three workers and stock Sudanese products that are mostly imported to Egypt illegally from Chad, Sudan, or the United Arab Emirates (UAE). They contribute to a sense of belonging and identity and to a process of homemaking in a foreign environment, but their concentration in a single neighborhood also fuels competition between them.

Sudanese micro and small businesses must clear several hurdles. Foremost is their limited access to liquidity and bank credit, exacerbated by the collapse of Sudan’s banking system and the widespread lack of bank accounts among Sudanese people in Egypt. Those who already hold accounts with the Bank of Khartoum or Faysal Bank—both Sudanese institutions—convert their Sudanese savings into Egyptian pounds through Bankak, the only functional Sudanese digital application. Exchanging money outside the formal banking system is considered illegal, and digital applications such as Fawry are not accessible for non-Egyptians, and so conversion is often done through informal Sudanese brokers (samasirah) working out of their homes or shops. These brokers may additionally provide money transfer services between Sudan and Egypt in order to supplement their income. Sudanese individuals who can afford the initial deposit of $1,000 (50,000 Egyptian pounds) may open an investment bank account, which is required to register businesses under Egypt’s 2017 investment law. However, according to our interviews, many avoid engaging with the formal financial sector, either because they distrust the banking system or because they may have to justify the source and purpose of deposits to Egyptian authorities.

Further complicating matters for newly arrived Sudanese civilians is the requirement to obtain official residency in Egypt to be eligible for formal banking. Those Sudanese individuals registered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)—a population group that has grown by 955 percent since the start of the war, in part due to the severe tightening of official entry and residence regulations—are excluded from the banking system entirely. The UNHCR and affiliated community-based organizations offer small grants to help refugees start businesses, but these are limited in their amounts and oversubscribed. Thus Sudanese people in Egypt cannot rely on official aid or mainstream credit options. Those of them who hold tourist visas, must renew them every few months, making it difficult for them to open bank accounts. In parallel, Egyptian authorities have imposed stricter checks on new businesses, while the security clearance process that business owners must undergo has become more opaque and complex.

Sudanese entrepreneurs that operate informally and have a precarious legal status are also more vulnerable to police crackdown, demands for bribes, sudden closures, and sometimes even deportation from Egypt. Moreover, business owners often depend on informal networks of family, friends, and fellow migrants for loans, shared resources, and labor. This form of social capital creates a pool of trusted suppliers and customers, reducing dependence on formal institutions. Indeed, remaining informal can itself be a survival strategy, enabling Sudanese entrepreneurs to navigate a precarious regulatory environment. But although this approach provides a measure of resilience, it also perpetuates vulnerability and uncertainty, as Sudanese micro and small businesses must continue to interact with Egyptian migration authorities and law enforcement agencies. These multiple intersections drive the Sudanese businesses further into the large informal sector of Egypt’s political economy—unregistered yet under the eyes of the state. The instability in Sudan further complicates any attempt at long-term planning, as most entrepreneurs still hope to return home. Many entrepreneurs in neighborhoods such as Faysal, feel trapped due to the near impossibility of travel, the lack of meaningful opportunities for expansion, and the precariousness of their legal and economic status.

Medium and Large Businesses with International and Egyptian Connections

Operating conditions differ sharply for medium and large Sudanese enterprises—defined as having twenty employees or more—that relocated to Egypt after the war. Many have been able to reestablish themselves in Egypt by transferring or expanding existing businesses from Sudan, drawing on savings and business accounts they already held, and deploying their prewar know-how and connections in both Egyptian and international markets. Crucially, they have benefitted from a welcoming regulatory framework that afforded them long-term investment visas—allowing them to travel to third countries and return freely—and facilitated partnerships with Egyptian counterparts. According to informal discussions, the Egyptian authorities abruptly stopped issuing investment visas to Sudanese citizens at the beginning of 2025, the status of which remained unclear as of April.

Rather than starting anew, many of these displaced Sudanese enterprises continued in the same line of business, transferring capital, goods, and expertise to Egypt, or opening local branches there while maintaining operations in Sudan to the extent possible. For example, according to one owner of a large business, although the war raised shipping costs, this did not prevent him from importing crops from Sudan and he was able to leverage extensive prewar business networks in Egypt and elsewhere, as well as his family business reputation, to weather the disruption with minimal loss. For him, as for others, prewar savings and international economic networks—including in Egypt—gave them access to market information and to local contacts who could facilitate bureaucratic processes such as business registration. Extensive fieldwork and interviews show that, since relocating to Egypt, larger Sudanese business owners have invested in diverse sectors including food production, external trade in crops and livestock, engineering consultancy music production, and online delivery services, mostly operating from middle-class neighborhoods such as Nasr City, Dokki, and Mohandessin in Cairo.

Liquidity and access to credit have greatly facilitated the registration and reestablishment of Sudanese businesses in Egypt. A considerable number already held foreign-currency accounts outside Sudan, often in the UAE, protecting them from Sudan’s currency volatility before the war and from the collapse of the Sudanese banking system following the war. Holding offshore accounts additionally made it easier to cope with the effects of international sanctions imposed on Sudan by the United Nations, United States, and European Union in the 1990s and 2000s, which have included asset freezes and travel bans. Businesspeople with international accounts could obtain residency in the UAE, thus enabling their freedom of movement, particularly to Egypt. In fact, many already owned apartments (mainly in Cairo and Alexandria), held accounts in Egyptian banks, and were familiar with local market conditions. Therefore, for medium and large Sudanese businesses, operating in Egypt has been about continuity rather than survival. The fact that chambers of commerce in Sudan and the Sudanese embassy in Cairo have continued to function has further assisted the businesses’ reestablishment.

Freedom of travel has been fundamental to the success of relocated larger Sudanese businesses. Smaller Sudanese business owners, conversely, are effectively stuck in Egypt: refugees and holders of tourist short-term visas can leave, but must pay $2,500-$3,000 for one-month tourist visas in order to re-enter the country. The Egyptian authorities moreover appear to have stopped issuing new visas to Sudanese citizens since 2023, even if this not a formal practice, and so owners of smaller businesses are hit hard. Conversely, larger business owners who have been able to provide proof of minimum capital or shareholding have obtained investment visas valid for up to five years that allow them to reside and conduct business in Egypt and reenter the country freely. The application process for investment visas was not easy, even before their reported suspension at the beginning of 2025. But businesspeople seek them because the travel mobility they afford allows them to connect to global markets, broaden their customer base, and facilitate partnerships with Egyptian and international counterparts.

The strategies of larger Sudanese businesses in Egypt differ markedly from those of their smaller counterparts in Faysal. They invest heavily in marketing and branding, using social media platforms such as Instagram extensively to target a middle- and upper-income customer base that is not exclusively Sudanese. These businesses boast professional websites and stylish business cards and offer new services such as online ordering and shipping within Egypt and abroad (which was uncommon in Sudan before the war). Some also organize huge commercial bazaars—a largely imported practice from Sudan—at which Sudanese vendors register to sell food, cosmetics, and other consumer products (in this case to mainly Sudanese customers). Larger businesses moreover participate in government-sponsored events such as the Sudanese Business Forum hosted by the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones, which seeks to promote commercial exchanges and enhance networking.

They additionally benefit from partnerships with Egyptian entrepreneurs, notably in the flourishing Sudanese music and catering industries, as our interviews show. Others subcontract Egyptian manufacturers or form joint ventures with them—for example, to process raw materials imported from Sudan and then sell finished products in Egypt and abroad. Besides enhancing commercial viability, partnerships function as a protective measure against sudden closures or regulatory hurdles. Although larger Sudanese businesses do not have to deal with many of the hurdles that smaller, informal businesses face—and the business models of medium and large companies align more closely with the development model Egyptian authorities seek to promote—these enterprises still grapple with broader landscape challenges. Among these constraints are the sudden changes in commercial regulations and laws; the cumbersome nature of bureaucracy (which entrepreneurs often contrast with the great ease of procedures in the UAE); the gap between formal rules and their application; and the opacity of decisions, as illustrated by the recent ceasing of investment visas for Sudanese citizens and continuing complexity around security clearance processes.

Distinct Trajectories Among Sudanese Businesses Displaced to Egypt

This analysis of two distinct Sudanese business milieus—whose interactions are minimal—demonstrates that Sudanese enterprises are operating under many of the same conditions as their Egyptian counterparts, but they are also dealing with unique constraints. Like micro and small Egyptian businesses in the baladi market, smaller Sudanese businesses operate amid uncertain, hostile regulatory frameworks—an environment that encourages informality and discourages long-term investments. However, contrary to Egyptians, Sudanese people have a precarious legal status that exposes them to deportation, and their limited market knowledge further compounds their economic vulnerability. This situation is worse for newly displaced Sudanese people because of the increasingly stringent residency requirements and diminishing purchasing power in Egypt. Conversely, larger enterprises continue to benefit from stable partnerships, secure assets, and expansive networks that enable long-term strategic planning, much like Egyptian medium and large businesses that rely on strong political connections. Some of these Sudanese business owners were already settled in Egypt prior to the war, while others had apartments and bank accounts there and possessed both knowledge of local markets and contacts among Egyptian counterparts. However, even these enterprises are not immune from the constantly evolving migration laws affecting Sudanese nationals.