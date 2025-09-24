Arab Diaspora Business Communities in Egypt

Edited by Nur Arafeh and Yezid Sayigh
Egypt has been working steadily to improve its business environment. Yet, despite significant progress in recent years, its formal business sector remains heavily dependent on personal connections and impeded by bureaucratic hurdles. Moreover, a disproportionately large share of enterprises operates informally.
The essays in this compendium examine the experiences of various Arab diaspora business communities established in Egypt, revealing how these entrepreneurs navigate, and often mirror, the same systemic challenges facing Egyptian businesses. Like their local counterparts, Syrian, Sudanese, Yemeni, and Libyan diaspora businesses rely heavily on social capital to access credit and permits and must navigate bureaucratic obstacles through personal connections. However, diaspora businesses face an additional layer of vulnerability: their dependence on residence permits and entry visas creates major uncertainties about their legal status that Egyptian businesses do not confront. This precarious position severely limits the ability to travel freely, engage in long-term planning, and pursue business expansion or diversification strategies.
Legal uncertainty particularly disadvantages smaller diaspora businesses. While larger ones can secure multi-entry investor visas and long-term residency, smaller businesses must navigate entry and residence obstacles that compound their existing disadvantages. The result is a diaspora business landscape that mirrors the stratification of its Egyptian counterpart: Well-connected large enterprises with substantial capital can access formal channels and achieve strategic growth, small and medium-sized ventures face limited growth prospects, and micro enterprises are largely confined to the informal economy. While they all contribute to Egyptian markets and economic growth, their varied experiences underscore the need for reforms that will level the playing field for the whole private sector regardless of nationality, remove red tape, and encourage greater formalization of economic activity in Egypt.
Contrasting Pathways of Sudanese Entrepreneurs in Egypt
Since the war that erupted in Sudan in April 2023, some 1.2 million Sudanese civilians have sought refuge in Egypt, joining the 4 million Sudanese people already residing there. Many of these recently displaced people run their own businesses. However, their experiences have been markedly divergent, shaped largely by their level of preexisting financial and social capital. Established medium and large Sudanese businesses have demonstrated remarkable adaptability, proving able to transfer their businesses to Egypt and expand there, thanks to their substantial financial capital, offshore bank accounts, and transnational business networks. Their story is one of continuity, presenting a long-term strategic opportunity for business expansion and geographical diversification. Conversely, micro and small Sudanese businesses, which have limited financial resources and business networks and no offshore bank accounts, have been pushed into Egypt’s informal sector and therefore face persistent uncertainty and regulatory challenges. Their story is one of survival and represents a short-term strategy for maintaining activity, while larger firms are better endowed to pursue investment-oriented approaches.
The trajectories of these Sudanese businesses have also been strongly impacted by the unprecedented tightening of Egypt’s migration policy toward Sudan after the outbreak of war. Until then, Sudanese citizens had enjoyed visa-free entry and reciprocal rights of residence, work, and property, reflecting the unique and long-standing—albeit fluctuating—relationship between the two countries. But starting in 2023, the Egyptian authorities tightened entry and residence requirements for all Sudanese people and introduced obstacles to the registration of new businesses. These decisions hit small businesses particularly hard, as illustrated by the trajectory of many Sudanese newcomers who settled in Faysal, a densely populated neighborhood of Cairo that is a migratory hub both for foreign communities and for rural Egyptians due to its central location and relative affordability. Although Egyptian authorities have declared that they still wish to attract Sudanese investment, their policies since 2023 have fluctuated, mainly benefiting medium and large entrepreneurs.
Micro and Small Informal Businesses in Faysal
Many displaced Sudanese people operate small and micro businesses in Faysal, with some businesspeople resuming the same trades they previously undertook in Sudan while others shift to new industries. All have to contend with the same limitations as the large number of Egyptian micro and small enterprises operating in the country’s informal “baladi market,” which was estimated to represent approximately 50 percent of Egypt’s GDP in 2022 according to the Egyptian Ministry of Planning and Economic Development.1 Like these Egyptian businesses and many of the Sudanese businesses that settled in Faysal before the war, the recent Sudanese businesses are predominantly unregistered, operating outside the official tax and regulatory systems. But the newly displaced Sudanese civilians face additional heightened vulnerabilities. Chief among these are the challenges of securing residency, which restrict mobility and increase the risk of deportation; a sharp decline in purchasing power since the war; and limited familiarity with Egypt’s market conditions.
Many Sudanese businesspeople settled in Faysal in 2023 because of its affordability and their prewar connections with Sudanese people already living there and owning apartments. Early newcomers had the financial means to afford rent for residential and commercial spaces, but the drastic depreciation of the Sudanese pound since the beginning of the war reduced the value of savings, whether held in cash or in Sudanese banks. At the same time, the increasing number of Sudanese civilians arriving in Cairo in the space of a few months and urgently looking for accommodation led to rent inflation that has disproportionately affected later arrivals from Sudan. Numerous Sudanese-run businesses have nonetheless persevered—such as restaurants and cafes, grocery stores, and beauty salons—catering to a mainly Sudanese clientele. Generally family-run, they rarely employ more than two or three workers and stock Sudanese products that are mostly imported to Egypt illegally from Chad, Sudan, or the United Arab Emirates (UAE). They contribute to a sense of belonging and identity and to a process of homemaking in a foreign environment, but their concentration in a single neighborhood also fuels competition between them.
Sudanese micro and small businesses must clear several hurdles. Foremost is their limited access to liquidity and bank credit, exacerbated by the collapse of Sudan’s banking system and the widespread lack of bank accounts among Sudanese people in Egypt. Those who already hold accounts with the Bank of Khartoum or Faysal Bank—both Sudanese institutions—convert their Sudanese savings into Egyptian pounds through Bankak, the only functional Sudanese digital application. Exchanging money outside the formal banking system is considered illegal, and digital applications such as Fawry are not accessible for non-Egyptians, and so conversion is often done through informal Sudanese brokers (samasirah) working out of their homes or shops. These brokers may additionally provide money transfer services between Sudan and Egypt in order to supplement their income. Sudanese individuals who can afford the initial deposit of $1,000 (50,000 Egyptian pounds) may open an investment bank account, which is required to register businesses under Egypt’s 2017 investment law. However, according to our interviews, many avoid engaging with the formal financial sector, either because they distrust the banking system or because they may have to justify the source and purpose of deposits to Egyptian authorities.
Further complicating matters for newly arrived Sudanese civilians is the requirement to obtain official residency in Egypt to be eligible for formal banking. Those Sudanese individuals registered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)—a population group that has grown by 955 percent since the start of the war, in part due to the severe tightening of official entry and residence regulations—are excluded from the banking system entirely. The UNHCR and affiliated community-based organizations offer small grants to help refugees start businesses, but these are limited in their amounts and oversubscribed. Thus Sudanese people in Egypt cannot rely on official aid or mainstream credit options. Those of them who hold tourist visas, must renew them every few months, making it difficult for them to open bank accounts.2 In parallel, Egyptian authorities have imposed stricter checks on new businesses, while the security clearance process that business owners must undergo has become more opaque and complex.
Sudanese entrepreneurs that operate informally and have a precarious legal status are also more vulnerable to police crackdown, demands for bribes, sudden closures, and sometimes even deportation from Egypt. Moreover, business owners often depend on informal networks of family, friends, and fellow migrants for loans, shared resources, and labor. This form of social capital creates a pool of trusted suppliers and customers, reducing dependence on formal institutions. Indeed, remaining informal can itself be a survival strategy, enabling Sudanese entrepreneurs to navigate a precarious regulatory environment. But although this approach provides a measure of resilience, it also perpetuates vulnerability and uncertainty, as Sudanese micro and small businesses must continue to interact with Egyptian migration authorities and law enforcement agencies. These multiple intersections drive the Sudanese businesses further into the large informal sector of Egypt’s political economy—unregistered yet under the eyes of the state. The instability in Sudan further complicates any attempt at long-term planning, as most entrepreneurs still hope to return home. Many entrepreneurs in neighborhoods such as Faysal, feel trapped due to the near impossibility of travel, the lack of meaningful opportunities for expansion, and the precariousness of their legal and economic status.
Medium and Large Businesses with International and Egyptian Connections
Operating conditions differ sharply for medium and large Sudanese enterprises—defined as having twenty employees or more—that relocated to Egypt after the war. Many have been able to reestablish themselves in Egypt by transferring or expanding existing businesses from Sudan, drawing on savings and business accounts they already held, and deploying their prewar know-how and connections in both Egyptian and international markets. Crucially, they have benefitted from a welcoming regulatory framework that afforded them long-term investment visas—allowing them to travel to third countries and return freely—and facilitated partnerships with Egyptian counterparts. According to informal discussions, the Egyptian authorities abruptly stopped issuing investment visas to Sudanese citizens at the beginning of 2025, the status of which remained unclear as of April.3
Rather than starting anew, many of these displaced Sudanese enterprises continued in the same line of business, transferring capital, goods, and expertise to Egypt, or opening local branches there while maintaining operations in Sudan to the extent possible. For example, according to one owner of a large business,4 although the war raised shipping costs, this did not prevent him from importing crops from Sudan and he was able to leverage extensive prewar business networks in Egypt and elsewhere, as well as his family business reputation, to weather the disruption with minimal loss. For him, as for others, prewar savings and international economic networks—including in Egypt—gave them access to market information and to local contacts who could facilitate bureaucratic processes such as business registration. Extensive fieldwork and interviews show that, since relocating to Egypt, larger Sudanese business owners have invested in diverse sectors including food production, external trade in crops and livestock, engineering consultancy music production, and online delivery services, mostly operating from middle-class neighborhoods such as Nasr City, Dokki, and Mohandessin in Cairo.
Liquidity and access to credit have greatly facilitated the registration and reestablishment of Sudanese businesses in Egypt. A considerable number already held foreign-currency accounts outside Sudan, often in the UAE, protecting them from Sudan’s currency volatility before the war and from the collapse of the Sudanese banking system following the war. Holding offshore accounts additionally made it easier to cope with the effects of international sanctions imposed on Sudan by the United Nations, United States, and European Union in the 1990s and 2000s, which have included asset freezes and travel bans. Businesspeople with international accounts could obtain residency in the UAE, thus enabling their freedom of movement, particularly to Egypt. In fact, many already owned apartments (mainly in Cairo and Alexandria), held accounts in Egyptian banks, and were familiar with local market conditions. Therefore, for medium and large Sudanese businesses, operating in Egypt has been about continuity rather than survival. The fact that chambers of commerce in Sudan and the Sudanese embassy in Cairo have continued to function has further assisted the businesses’ reestablishment.
Freedom of travel has been fundamental to the success of relocated larger Sudanese businesses. Smaller Sudanese business owners, conversely, are effectively stuck in Egypt: refugees and holders of tourist short-term visas can leave, but must pay $2,500-$3,000 for one-month tourist visas in order to re-enter the country. The Egyptian authorities moreover appear to have stopped issuing new visas to Sudanese citizens since 2023, even if this not a formal practice, and so owners of smaller businesses are hit hard. Conversely, larger business owners who have been able to provide proof of minimum capital or shareholding have obtained investment visas valid for up to five years that allow them to reside and conduct business in Egypt and reenter the country freely. The application process for investment visas was not easy, even before their reported suspension at the beginning of 2025. But businesspeople seek them because the travel mobility they afford allows them to connect to global markets, broaden their customer base, and facilitate partnerships with Egyptian and international counterparts.
The strategies of larger Sudanese businesses in Egypt differ markedly from those of their smaller counterparts in Faysal. They invest heavily in marketing and branding, using social media platforms such as Instagram extensively to target a middle- and upper-income customer base that is not exclusively Sudanese. These businesses boast professional websites and stylish business cards and offer new services such as online ordering and shipping within Egypt and abroad (which was uncommon in Sudan before the war). Some also organize huge commercial bazaars—a largely imported practice from Sudan—at which Sudanese vendors register to sell food, cosmetics, and other consumer products (in this case to mainly Sudanese customers). Larger businesses moreover participate in government-sponsored events such as the Sudanese Business Forum hosted by the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones, which seeks to promote commercial exchanges and enhance networking.
They additionally benefit from partnerships with Egyptian entrepreneurs, notably in the flourishing Sudanese music and catering industries, as our interviews show. Others subcontract Egyptian manufacturers or form joint ventures with them—for example, to process raw materials imported from Sudan and then sell finished products in Egypt and abroad. Besides enhancing commercial viability, partnerships function as a protective measure against sudden closures or regulatory hurdles. Although larger Sudanese businesses do not have to deal with many of the hurdles that smaller, informal businesses face—and the business models of medium and large companies align more closely with the development model Egyptian authorities seek to promote—these enterprises still grapple with broader landscape challenges. Among these constraints are the sudden changes in commercial regulations and laws; the cumbersome nature of bureaucracy (which entrepreneurs often contrast with the great ease of procedures in the UAE); the gap between formal rules and their application; and the opacity of decisions, as illustrated by the recent ceasing of investment visas for Sudanese citizens and continuing complexity around security clearance processes.
Distinct Trajectories Among Sudanese Businesses Displaced to Egypt
This analysis of two distinct Sudanese business milieus—whose interactions are minimal—demonstrates that Sudanese enterprises are operating under many of the same conditions as their Egyptian counterparts, but they are also dealing with unique constraints. Like micro and small Egyptian businesses in the baladi market, smaller Sudanese businesses operate amid uncertain, hostile regulatory frameworks—an environment that encourages informality and discourages long-term investments. However, contrary to Egyptians, Sudanese people have a precarious legal status that exposes them to deportation, and their limited market knowledge further compounds their economic vulnerability. This situation is worse for newly displaced Sudanese people because of the increasingly stringent residency requirements and diminishing purchasing power in Egypt. Conversely, larger enterprises continue to benefit from stable partnerships, secure assets, and expansive networks that enable long-term strategic planning, much like Egyptian medium and large businesses that rely on strong political connections. Some of these Sudanese business owners were already settled in Egypt prior to the war, while others had apartments and bank accounts there and possessed both knowledge of local markets and contacts among Egyptian counterparts. However, even these enterprises are not immune from the constantly evolving migration laws affecting Sudanese nationals.
Looking forward, the rapid shifts in the Sudanese context—exemplified by the takeover of the Sudan capital Khartoum by the Sudanese Army Forces in early 2025—are likely to impact smaller and larger businesses differently; while many small enterprises may return to Sudan, medium and large enterprises are expected to remain in Egypt. For the former, inflation and rising rent prices, combined with competition between small businesses, depress profit margins, with little prospect of future improvement. Larger business in Egypt can better afford to wait for stabilization in Sudan thanks to their established market advantages and to their success in maintaining a transnational presence to support their long-term investment.
Notes
1The term “baladi market” refers to micro and small enterprises, with limited access to capital and low productivity, often overlapping with “economic informality.” An important feature of this deeply rooted Egyptian entrepreneurialism is “the low degree of differentiation between social and the economic.” Amr Adly, Cleft Capitalism: The Social Origins of Failed Market Making in Egypt (Stanford, CA: Stanford University Press, 2020), p. 177.
2Tourist visas valid for a maximum of three months are granted to Sudanese individuals who entered legally after the start of the war, while those who entered illegally are obliged to apply to the UNHCR for refugee status.
3Informal discussions conducted with a Sudanese accountant and a Sudanese broker owner of a travel company in Cairo at the beginning of 2025.
4Author interview conducted with owner of a large business in November 2024 in Cairo.
The Shifting Context for Yemeni Businesses in Egypt
The Egyptian market has long been attractive to Yemeni entrepreneurs, reflecting the two countries’ cultural and linguistic similarities and strong political and commercial ties. For decades, Yemenis could reside in Egypt without residence permits, enabling Yemini entrepreneurs to establish companies in sectors such as domestic trade, import and export, and food service. And while, in recent years, Egyptian authorities have modified entry and residence regulations for all non-Egyptians—partly in response to the influx of thousands of Yemenis fleeing their country’s civil war—Egypt still offers numerous comparative advantages: large domestic markets, political stability, improvements in business registration for some categories of enterprises, laws protecting foreign investment, tax and administrative incentives, and customs exemptions.
Yet access to these advantages is not even for all entrepreneurs. Egypt’s shifting migration policies and entrenched structural inequalities have shaped the experiences of the Yemeni diaspora community profoundly. The result is a bifurcated Yemeni expatriate business community: holders of financial capital among Yemeni newcomers are more easily able to join the established business community and find investment opportunities, whereas those with lesser means—a large majority—experience difficulty accessing private and public services, obtaining foreign exchange, or finding work, and face dwindling financial resources. Social capital, in the form of solidarity networks and community-based organizations, is therefore playing a crucial role in facilitating business opportunities for capital holders and ensuring survival for the rest.
The Role of Social Capital in Meeting Challenges
Despite the opportunities available to them, Yemeni investors in Egypt face challenges that hinder investment and undermine financial security. Interviews for this essay indicate that the government’s legal and regulatory reforms, introduced since 2017 to improve the investment environment, have also added complexity.1 Smaller Yemeni entrepreneurs face restrictions on business registration, protracted administrative procedures, and the requirement to obtain security clearances. Compliance means increased project costs and longer implementation time frames. The head of a Yemeni community association in Egypt, Omar Babtain, argues that larger enterprises can hire lawyers and certified public accountants to obtain licenses from the relevant authorities and meet financial reporting obligations, but smaller investors may lack adequate understanding of the licensing and security clearance procedures. Challenges to the Egyptian banking system and financial market have reduced banking loan services and limited access to credit, especially for small and medium enterprises and start-ups.
Thus, many new Yemeni entrepreneurs in Egypt in general have to rely heavily on social capital in determining their investment decisions, just like their counterparts in the Egyptian private sector do. Personal ties and networked relationships facilitate successful navigation of both formal procedures and informal practices. Social capital builds trust and facilitates the exchange of information between private businessmen, government officials, and customers. This exchange has enabled Yemeni investors arriving after the Yemeni civil war began in 2014 to capitalize on the experience and market knowledge of the Yemeni business community already present in Egypt, further enhancing their integration into the Egyptian market and helping them expand their businesses. Thus, social capital not only offers a support network, but also plays a crucial part in shaping the trajectory of Yemeni investment in Egypt by helping to identify target sectors, facilitate commercial operations, and overcome obstacles.
Legacy Enterprises
Established commercial ties and personal relationships prior to the war’s outbreak helped Yemeni investors with the decision to enter the Egyptian market and then with adapting to relevant laws and regulations and building reliable partnerships. Formation of the Yemeni Business Council in May 2021 also helped Yemeni businesses explore opportunities for investment and expansion. This council, along with the Council of Yemeni Community Dignitaries, helped formalize networks in the food, catering, textile, and real estate sectors. Some investors have extended existing businesses from Yemen, establishing new branches in Egypt, while other investors have drawn on their in-depth knowledge of the domestic market and its needs in order to partner with overseas companies.
For the period 2001 to 2021, Yemeni investments reportedly totaled a cumulative $12 billion (amount cited by the State Information Service). These investments were distributed across numerous areas: general retail and wholesale trade, import and export (particularly of food and consumer goods), poultry production, computer programming, garment production, tea production, air freight, carton manufacturing, restaurants and cafes, schools and medical centers, real estate, and media production. Yemeni investments in real estate alone were estimated at over $4.5 billion for the period 2014 to 2019, with Egypt’s New Administrative Capital receiving approximately $200 million by mid-2024. A considerable share of these assets belonged to the total number of Yemeni-owned large enterprises, whose number stood at forty-five in 2024.2 Some of the enterprises would likely have transferred their registration, regulation, and import and export licensing from the Ministry of Trade and Industry to the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones, established by Investment Law No. 72 of 2017, which offers various tax exemptions and customs advantages to non-Egyptian companies mainly operating in designated investment or free zones.
The influx of more affluent Yemenis since 2014 has coincided with emerging trends among the Egyptian upper–middle class and wealthy elites. Historically, the Yemeni expatriate business community has been mainly concentrated in the Dokki Faisal and Manial neighborhoods of central Cairo, but in recent years, there has been a marked transfer to affluent suburbs and satellite cities such as New Cairo, Sheikh Zayed, and 6th of October. Yet many middle-class families still face challenges in accessing private and even public services and “struggle to maintain their social status as their assets have declined in the context of forced expatriation.” Indeed, Alya Mohammed al-Mahdi, a researcher at the American University in Cairo, argues that “as their financial situation worsens over time, they may eventually fall into the third category [of Yemenis from lower socioeconomic backgrounds], requiring external financial assistance due to the hardships of finding work and the financial restrictions associated with their residency permit.” Egyptian authorities’ closing of three private Yemeni schools in early 2025 increases these difficulties, as Yemeni Ambassador Khaled Mahfoudh Bahah confirmed. The issue is of particular concern to middle-class families that seek to place their children in private fee-paying schools.
Medium, Small, and Micro Enterprises
Middle-class and wealthy Yemenis probably formed a majority of the diaspora community in Egypt up to 2014, which was estimated to number between 70,000 and 100,000 at that time. But Yemenis of limited income now form a much broader swathe of the community that grew severalfold after 2014. Recent estimates of the diaspora population in Egypt have varied widely. In early 2025, the Yemen embassy’s press officer, Baligh al-Mikhlafi, claimed that there were only 100,000 registered residents and some 150,000 “visitors .” But in 2020, he and other sources pointed to a total diaspora ranging from 500,000 to 700,000, while the Yemen News Agency (Saba) claimed 1.5 million. Only a tiny portion are registered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees—8,255 Yemenis out of 941,625 registered refugees and asylum seekers as of March 31, 2025—meaning that the vast majority of Yemenis living in Egypt are tourists, students, medical patients, or other temporary residents or others who have formally registered medium or small businesses.
Medium-sized Yemeni enterprises generally avoid registering with the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones due to bureaucratic complexities, unaffordable fees, and associated costs. Instead, they register under one of the company classifications that allow for much lower starting paid-in capital. This is also the case for small and micro businesses, which face considerably more challenging conditions. Even then, the cost of starting a business amounted to 20.3 percent of per capita income in 2020, according to the World Bank.
Not surprisingly, a major obstacle is therefore the lack of capital and severely limited access to commercial lending, limiting growth prospects and sustainability. Transfers from abroad play a significant role, as they do across the Egyptian economy in general; remittances constituted 4.9 percent of GDP in 2023, according to the World Bank. In general, lack of financing makes it harder to meet the requirements for formal registration. This in turn limits access to sources of credit for medium-sized enterprises, as well as increases their legal vulnerability in case of nonregistration. Micro enterprises—defined as having paid-in starting capital of less than EP50,000 (around $1,000) and fewer than five employees—are far less likely to register at all.
Conditions for Yemeni small and micro enterprises mirror those for their Egyptian counterparts. Indeed, the two overlap spatially with other lower-income segments of migrant communities, especially in Cairo neighborhoods such as Faisal, Dokki, Manial, Ard El Lewa, and El Behouth. According to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics, 89 percent of 3.7 million economic establishments in Egypt in 2017 had fewer than five employees, with another 10 percent falling in the category of small enterprises. According to a paper published by the Economic Research Forum in Egypt in 2014, the majority of micro and small enterprises “operate informally, which in the context of such enterprises means that many fail to fully comply with legal requirements for businesses, such as licensing, registration and tax payments.” It further states that “operating informally has proved to have a negative effect on the[ir] productivity . . . and to reduce the likelihood of the enterprise’s owner moving out of poverty.” A study by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development in 2025 noted that small and micro enterprises in Egypt have an advantage in avoiding the same financial and administrative costs associated with regulatory compliance for larger companies. But it also noted their exclusion from the banking sector, and underlined that a “significant portion of new business creation in Egypt appears to be driven by necessity rather than opportunity . . . due to a scarcity of job opportunities.”
The solution for many Yemeni enterprises, and for Egyptian counterparts, is to turn to the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency. Established in 2017 and then expanded as part of Law No. 152 of 2020 and its implementation statutes issued in 2021, the agency has thirty-one regional offices, 890 civil society organizations, and 1,900 bank branches associated with it, making it accessible to a wide beneficiary pool. It has become an ideal option for Yemeni investors, as it requires significantly less start-up capital and has much simpler registration requirements and bureaucratic procedures than the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones does for larger enterprises. Additional support comes through donor-funded programs such as the EU-funded Masar Egaby project, which helps Yemeni (and other migrant) entrepreneurs establish private businesses through life and business training and the provision of seed funding.
The opportunity to operate within a legal structure, at a reasonable cost, is important. But the broader difficulties of navigating Egyptian bureaucracy “are significantly exacerbated for migrants” in comparison to Egyptian nationals. Consequently, “access to essential services, from residency permits to passports or medical care, often hinges on the ability to leverage social connections.” Social capital, in short, plays a crucial role in helping Yemeni investors comply with administrative and legal requirements and bypass bureaucratic obstacles. In addition to facilitating their entry into the Egyptian market, it provides both financial resources and moral support.
Unregistered micro and small businesses rely heavily on social capital to compensate for their lack of commercial registration or access to formal channels for obtaining licenses or financing. They also rely on it to reach customers. This is typical of home-based micro enterprises, often run by women who sell services such as hairdressing; food preparation and delivery; handicrafts such as jewelry, baskets, and small bags; and perfumes and incense. These enterprises sometimes take online orders, but, generally, their operations are irregular and prone to interruption. Even small and medium-sized enterprises depend heavily on “productive family” bazaars sponsored by the embassy or youth and women associations from the community to sell their products. Yemeni community-based organizations that provide psychosocial support and job training—sometimes in tandem with assistance from international humanitarian organizations—complement social capital, but they, too, face significant challenges, “including the complexities of legal registration, which lead to financial constraints, administrative and operational challenges, and tensions with both the host and displaced communities.”
Conclusion
In addition to dealing with the war conditions and capital flight in Yemen since 2014, Yemeni investors in Egypt have also had to contend like everyone else with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war. Not merely temporal, both events have severely affected the Egyptian host economy; they have impacted the very nature of Yemeni enterprises, the scale of the risks they face, their financing patterns, and their ability to expand or even survive. Yemeni investors of all sizes have faced new challenges, including the increasing costs and administrative requirements of obtaining legal residency, the restriction of opportunities for market expansion, the tightening official oversight of financial transfers, and the declining purchasing power of their customers. Social capital, whether exercised within the Yemeni diaspora community or among Egyptian counterparts and officials, increasingly appears insufficient to overcome bureaucratic and legal obstacles to business.
Consequently, while a significant portion of the Yemeni community has remained in Egypt, a number of entrepreneurs have returned to Yemen in the past few years, attracted by the relative stability of some parts of the country or by the significant growth of the real estate market in Houthi-controlled areas where there are restrictions on capital outflows due to international sanctions and banking restrictions. The future of the Yemeni business community in Egypt will remain linked to political stability and security in Yemen, developments in the Egyptian economy, and the flexibility of Egypt’s regulatory environment as it applies to foreigners. At least for today, the community is neither passive nor merely reactive—it continually seeks sustainable strategies for survival or repatriation, rather than simply making do with temporary residency or small-scale investment projects.
Notes
1Author’s interviews conducted on October 22, 2024, and January 15, 2025, with the Yemeni owners of several companies and a school.
2Omar Babtain, head of the Yemeni community association in Egypt; the author’s interview was conducted on October 22, 2024.