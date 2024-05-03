About Sada

sada (صدى):echo, reverberation, repercussion.

The historic events of the Arab Awakening called attention to political reform efforts in the Middle East and North Africa. For nearly a decade, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace published the Arab Reform Bulletin, the leading online journal on the major issues of political reform in the Arab world.

To better reflect the current developments on the ground and the breadth of the debate occurring in the region, the publication was relaunched as Sada, meaning reverberation or repercussion in Arabic. Sada offers original, bilingual analysis of political change and reform trends in the Arab world from leading thinkers and new voices in the region.

Our Mission Statement

Sada is an online journal rooted in Carnegie Endowment's Middle East program that seeks to foster and enrich debate about key political, economic, and social issues in the Arab world and provides a venue for new and established voices to deliver reflective analysis on these issues.

Our Team

Rafiah Al Talei, Editor-in-Chief

Jonathan Adler, Assistant English Editor

Nessrine Farahat, English/Arabic Translator

