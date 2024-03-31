Thinking Outside the Tank: Women in Policy
Tanvi Madan discusses her academic journey and motivations in the field of international relations. She highlights the importance of women's voices in shaping foreign policy and the need for institutional mechanisms to promote inclusivity. Dr. Madan also shares her observations on the changing perception of India in the global context. Outside of her professional life, she finds joy in family, friends, food, fiction, and travel. Her future goals include writing another book and continuing her podcast.