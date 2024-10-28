Championing Access: The Journey of a Para-Athlete

This episode features Suvarna Raj, an international para-athlete, dedicated disability rights activist, and Managing Director of Sugamya. As the first disabled woman nominated as a Changemaker Finalist for the 2024 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Awards, Suvarna shares her powerful journey overcoming societal and infrastructural barriers. She discusses the challenges faced by persons with disabilities, her advocacy for accessible infrastructure, and her vision to make India fully accessible for all. Suvarna also reflects on her work with Sugamya, her experiences as a woman in para-sports, and the importance of creating an inclusive society where everyone can thrive.