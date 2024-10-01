The Technology Humanist: Sindhu Gangadharan on Innovation and Impact

In this episode of the Anahita Speaker Series, Sindhu Gangadharan, Managing Director of SAP Labs India and Chairperson at NASSCOM, shares her inspiring journey from starting as a software developer to becoming one of the leading voices in the world of technology. She discusses her experiences working across different cultures, her dedication to inclusive leadership, and her role in driving AI adoption in businesses. Sindhu also emphasizes the importance of having more women in technology and how mentorship, continuous learning, and resilience are key to success in this fast-paced industry.