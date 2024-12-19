From Economics to Impact, with Ideas, Action and Passion

This episode features Dr. Poornima Dore, a practicing economist driving impact through finance, innovation, and digital transformation. Dr. Dore shares her remarkable journey, from overcoming early challenges in her academic pursuits to leading impactful initiatives at the Tata Trusts and mentoring young leaders. She reflects on her passion for economics, her diverse professional roles spanning business, government, and academia, and her contributions to data-driven governance and grassroots innovation.