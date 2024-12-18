video
Carnegie India

Negotiating the India-China Standoff (2020-2024) | Insights with Saheb Singh Chadha

In this episode of Carnegie Insights, Saheb Singh Chadha unpacks his working paper, Negotiating the India-China Standoff: 2020–2024. Saheb provides a detailed analysis of the four-and-a-half-year standoff between India and China in Eastern Ladakh, marked by military buildup, clashes, and intense diplomatic negotiations. This episode dives into the complex evolution of the standoff, highlighting the key phases, pivotal moments, and lessons for future India-China relations.

by Saheb Singh Chadha
Published on December 18, 2024
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.