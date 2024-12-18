Negotiating the India-China Standoff (2020-2024) | Insights with Saheb Singh Chadha

In this episode of Carnegie Insights, Saheb Singh Chadha unpacks his working paper, Negotiating the India-China Standoff: 2020–2024. Saheb provides a detailed analysis of the four-and-a-half-year standoff between India and China in Eastern Ladakh, marked by military buildup, clashes, and intense diplomatic negotiations. This episode dives into the complex evolution of the standoff, highlighting the key phases, pivotal moments, and lessons for future India-China relations.