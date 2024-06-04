2024 Election to Watch: European Parliament

From June 6 to 9, 347 million Europeans will be called to vote in the European Parliament elections, marking the beginning of an EU leadership change for its 720-member legislature that will approve the next commission. The results will capture the political temperature in the EU’s twenty-seven member states.

According to polls, the radical right will see a surge in support across the EU. Seven governments in Europe currently include radical right parties, and national elections over the course of 2024 may make that number grow. A possible alliance between the center right and the radical right would mark a sharp change in EU policy, which would become more nationalist and inward-looking and put the brake on implementing the many policies on climate, economic security, enlargement, and defense that this legislature had agreed upon.

Whether the center-right sides with the radical right or renews the alliance with the liberals and social democrats is critical to addressing the vast array of problems Europe faces. French President Emmanuel Macron recently spoke of Europe’s mortality, noting that it “can die” if choices and changes aren’t made swiftly. The next few years will require the EU to make important decisions on key issues that have become existential to its future, including climate and security.