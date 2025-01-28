“Cleaning Out” Gaza Is in No One’s Interest

President Donald Trump’s recent remarks urging Egypt and Jordan to take in Palestinians to “clean out” Gaza have led to an uproar in the Middle East.

The remarks come at a time in which the ceasefire arrangements in Gaza and Lebanon are yet to stabilize and the much-needed humanitarian and reconstruction assistance is still struggling to reach those in need. The possibility of displacing the Palestinian population introduces a dangerous mix of polarization, mistrust, and regional instability that would play into Middle Eastern politics, undermine international law, and severely affect key Arab partners of the United States.

First, Trump’s remarks reward the Israeli far right for the war of destruction it waged against Gaza over the past fifteen months. They signal that the new U.S. administration has little interest in mobilizing aid or prioritizing mediation efforts between Israelis and Palestinians to transition from the current ceasefire into a long-term truce and a revival of peace negotiations centered around the two-state solution.

Instead, the remarks embrace the far-right government’s policy end goal: to make the Gaza Strip uninhabitable and to push Palestinians into Egypt and Jordan. The Israeli finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, was quick to commend Trump’s remarks and to announce that the cabinet will work out a plan to “encourage” Palestinians to leave Gaza or not to return to it.

On a global level, forced displacement contradicts international laws and binding U.N. resolutions regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which recognize the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination in their territories. Indeed, taken as a policy statement, the “clean out” Gaza remarks annul Palestinian rights and encourage the crime of displacement. They represent a reversal of the Middle East peace process that has been built on the principle of land for peace, guaranteed in UN Security Council Resolution 242, and the right of the Palestinians to establish their independent state along the 1967-determined borders. Saudi officials indirectly responded to Trump by stating that the kingdom would only normalize its relations with Israel—a major push during Trump’s first term and in the Biden years—if the establishment of an independent Palestinian state is guaranteed.

In Egypt and Jordan—the two countries that Trump urged to take in more Palestinians—the pushback has been both massive and widespread, from government leaders, intellectuals, influencers, and regular citizens alike. Cairo and Amman immediately rejected the remarks as a violation of their national sovereignty and a denial of legitimate Palestinian rights. Statements, op-eds, interviews, and social media posts spanning the ideological spectrum have been united in their opposition to Trump’s remarks. As an Egyptian, I have taken particular note of the immediate support extended to the government of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi by some of its fiercest critics in exile. When it comes to safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, politics do not divide us Egyptians.