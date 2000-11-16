REQUIRED IMAGE

193 Days of Putin

Thu. November 16th, 2000
Washington D.C.

Visiting Scholar Shlomo Avineri discuss Russia and the security challenges from the south. 

Martha Brill Olcott

Former Senior Associate, Russia and Eurasia Program and, Co-director, al-Farabi Carnegie Program on Central Asia

Olcott is professor emerita at Colgate University, having taught political science there from 1974 to 2002. Prior to her work at the endowment, Olcott served as a special consultant to former secretary of state Lawrence Eagleburger.

Anatol Lieven

Former Senior Associate

Andrew Kuchins

Former Senior Associate and Director, Russian & Eurasian Program

Shlomo Avineri

Former Visiting Scholar