Proliferation Roundtable with officials from the Foreign Ministry of France

The Non-Proliferation Project hosted a luncheon with officials from the Foreign Ministry of France to discuss the proliferation policies of the next administration.

The discussion was off the record.

Participants

Oliver Caron, Director for Nuclear Non-Proliferation and Disarmament, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Nicholas Eybalin, Deputy Director, Nuclear Non-Proliferation and Disarmament, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Philippe Errera, Political-Military Counselor, Embassy of France



Joseph Cirincione, Carnegie Endowment

Lee Feinstein, Department of State

Theresa Hutchins, BASIC

Geoffrey Kemp, The Nixon Center

Andrew Pierre, Georgetown University

Miriam Rajkumar, Carnegie Endowment

Jon Wolfsthal, Carnegie Endowment

Return to Carnegie News and Resources