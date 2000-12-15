REQUIRED IMAGE

Proliferation Roundtable with officials from the Foreign Ministry of France

Fri. December 15th, 2000

The Non-Proliferation Project hosted a luncheon with officials from the Foreign Ministry of France to discuss the proliferation policies of the next administration.

The discussion was off the record.

Participants

Oliver Caron, Director for Nuclear Non-Proliferation and Disarmament, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Nicholas Eybalin, Deputy Director, Nuclear Non-Proliferation and Disarmament, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Philippe Errera, Political-Military Counselor, Embassy of France

Joseph Cirincione, Carnegie Endowment

Lee Feinstein, Department of State

Theresa Hutchins, BASIC

Geoffrey Kemp, The Nixon Center

Andrew Pierre, Georgetown University

Miriam Rajkumar, Carnegie Endowment

Jon Wolfsthal, Carnegie Endowment

 

Foreign PolicyNuclear Policy
event speakers

Joseph Cirincione

Former Senior Associate, Director for NonProliferation

Jon Wolfsthal

Former Nonresident Scholar, Nuclear Policy Program

Jon Wolfsthal was a nonresident scholar with the Nuclear Policy Program.

Miriam Rajkumar

Former Associate, Non-Proliferation Project