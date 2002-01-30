Domestic and Foreign Policy Challenges of Russia Today

His broad-ranging talk addresses domestic and foreign policy challenges in Russia, from President Putin’s position post-September 11 to internal challenges faced by Russia today. Yavlinsky also lays out a blueprint for advancing relations between the Unided States and Russia.

Yavlinsky is an economist—and former boxing champion—who helped form the Yabloko Party, becoming its Duma deputy in 1993. He ran for president in 1996. Throughout the decade, he has been at the heart of Russia’s democratic and economic transitions. William Safire has called him “the last democratic reformer left standing.”